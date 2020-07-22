Football Fixtures

Date Competitions Sky Bet

October 2020

Thursday 22nd October

Europa League
BSC Young Boys Bern 1 0 17:55 Roma
Home 11/8 13/5 Away 13/8
Bayer Leverkusen 2 1 17:55 Nice
Home 4/9 16/5 Away 9/2
CSKA Sofia 0 0 17:55 CFR Cluj-Napoca
Home 29/20 9/5 Away 21/10
Dundalk 1 0 17:55 Molde
Home 19/4 3/1 Away 8/15
Hapoel Beer-Sheva 1 0 17:55 Slavia Prague
Home 9/2 13/5 Away 13/20
Lech Poznan 1 2 17:55 Benfica
Home 5/1 18/5 Away 4/9
Napoli 0 0 17:55 AZ Alkmaar
Home 3/10 4/1 Away 8/1
PAOK Salonika 0 1 17:55 Omonia Nicosia
Home 8/15 11/4 Away 5/1
PSV Eindhoven 1 0 17:55 Granada
Home 5/4 21/10 Away 21/10
Rapid Wien 0 0 17:55 Arsenal
Home 17/4 29/10 Away 8/13
Rijeka 0 0 17:55 Real Sociedad
Home 11/2 7/2 Away 4/9
Standard Liege 0 1 17:55 Rangers
Home 12/5 23/10 Away 21/20
Braga 0 0 20:00 AEK Athens
Home 8/13 11/4 Away 17/4
Celtic 0 0 20:00 AC Milan
Home 29/10 5/2 Away 17/20
Dinamo Zagreb 0 0 20:00 Feyenoord
Home 5/4 5/2 Away 15/8
Hoffenheim 0 0 20:00 Crvena Zvezda
Home 2/5 3/1 Away 17/4
Leicester City 0 0 20:00 FC Zorya Luhansk
Home 2/7 4/1 Away 11/1
Ludogorets 0 0 20:00 Antwerp
Home 13/10 12/5 Away 2/1
Maccabi Tel Aviv 0 0 20:00 Qarabag FK
Home 13/10 2/1 Away 5/2
RZ Pellets WAC 0 0 20:00 CSKA Moscow
Home 9/4 12/5 Away 11/10
Slovan Liberec 0 0 20:00 AA Gent
Home 2/1 11/5 Away 13/10
Sparta Prague 0 0 20:00 Lille
Home 3/1 12/5 Away 5/6
Tottenham Hotspur 0 0 20:00 Linz ASK
Villarreal 0 0 20:00 Sivasspor
Home 2/5 7/2 Away 6/1
FA Women's National League - Southern Premier Division
Cardiff City Ladies P P 19:45 Keynsham Town Ladies
American MLS League
Colorado Rapids P P 02:00 Sporting Kansas City
Postponed : Other
Finnish Veikkausliga
HIFK Helsinki 0 0 16:00 RoPs
FC Inter Turku 0 0 16:30 TPS Turku
Honka 0 0 16:30 FC Lahti
KuPS Kuopio 0 0 16:30 FC Haka
SJK 0 0 16:30 Ilves

