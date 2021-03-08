Football Fixtures

Date Competitions Sky Bet

June 2021

Tuesday 8th June

European Under-21 Championship Qualifying
Sweden U21 0 0 15:45 Luxembourg U21
Faroe Islands U21 0 0 17:30 Armenia U21
Austria U21 0 0 18:10 Estonia U21
Kosovo U21 0 0 19:00 Andorra U21
FIFA World Cup CONCACAF Qualifying
Guyana 0 0 21:00 Puerto Rico
St. Vincent and the Grenadines 0 0 21:00 Cuba
Haiti 0 0 22:00 Nicaragua
Trinidad and Tobago 0 0 22:00 St. Kitts and Nevis
FIFA World Cup South American
Ecuador 0 0 22:00 Peru
Venezuela 0 0 23:30 Uruguay
International Match
Kosovo 1 2 15:00 Guinea FT
Benin 1 2 17:00 Zambia
Cameroon 0 0 17:00 Nigeria
Poland 1 1 17:00 Iceland
Hungary 0 0 19:00 Republic of Ireland
Czech Republic 0 0 19:15 Albania
Spain 0 0 19:45 Lithuania
Morocco 0 0 20:00 Ghana
Senegal 0 0 20:00 Cape Verde
France 0 0 20:10 Bulgaria
