Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

France Women vs Belgium Women. Women's European Championship Group D.

New York StadiumAttendance8,173.

France Women 2

  • K Diani (6th minute)
  • G Mbock Bathy (41st minute)

Belgium Women 1

  • J Cayman (36th minute)
  • A Tysiak (sent off 89th minute)

full_time icon

Match ends, France 2, Belgium Women 1.

second_half_end icon

Second Half ends, France 2, Belgium Women 1.

attempt_saved icon

Attempt saved. Wendie Renard (France) header from very close range is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Selma Bacha with a cross.

corner icon

Corner, France. Conceded by Marie Minnaert.

yellow_card icon

Féli Delacauw (Belgium Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

free_kick_won icon

Sandie Toletti (France) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Féli Delacauw (Belgium Women).

attempt_saved icon

Attempt saved. Melvine Malard (France) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Selma Bacha.

substitution icon

Substitution, France. Melvine Malard replaces Delphine Cascarino.

substitution icon

Substitution, France. Ella Palis replaces Grace Geyoro.

miss icon

Attempt missed. Wendie Renard (France) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left following a set piece situation.

penalty_saved icon

Penalty saved! Wendie Renard (France) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the bottom right corner.

second_yellow_card icon

Second yellow card to Amber Tysiak (Belgium Women) for hand ball.

attempt_blocked icon

Attempt blocked. Grace Geyoro (France) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

penalty_lost icon

Penalty conceded by Amber Tysiak (Belgium Women) with a hand ball in the penalty area.

attempt_blocked icon

Attempt blocked. Wendie Renard (France) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Sandie Toletti with a cross.

corner icon

Corner, France. Conceded by Laura Deloose.

free_kick_won icon

Charlotte Bilbault (France) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Marie Minnaert (Belgium Women).

yellow_card icon

Amber Tysiak (Belgium Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

free_kick_won icon

Ouleymata Sarr (France) wins a free kick on the left wing.

free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Amber Tysiak (Belgium Women).

miss icon

Attempt missed. Selma Bacha (France) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Delphine Cascarino with a cross.

substitution icon

Substitution, Belgium Women. Hannah Eurlings replaces Elena Dhont.

miss icon

Attempt missed. Selma Bacha (France) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.

substitution icon

Substitution, Belgium Women. Amber Tysiak replaces Laura De Neve.

free_kick_won icon

Ève Périsset (France) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Marie Minnaert (Belgium Women).

corner icon

Corner, France. Conceded by Laura De Neve.

attempt_saved icon

Attempt saved. Ouleymata Sarr (France) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Delphine Cascarino.

free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Delphine Cascarino (France).

free_kick_won icon

Nicky Evrard (Belgium Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

miss icon

Attempt missed. Ouleymata Sarr (France) with an attempt from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Sakina Karchaoui.

substitution icon

Substitution, France. Sandie Toletti replaces Clara Matéo.

substitution icon

Substitution, France. Selma Bacha replaces Kadidiatou Diani.

corner icon

Corner, Belgium Women. Conceded by Griedge Mbock Bathy.

offside icon

Offside, Belgium Women. Tessa Wullaert tries a through ball, but Marie Minnaert is caught offside.

free_kick_won icon

Griedge Mbock Bathy (France) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Tessa Wullaert (Belgium Women).

miss icon

Attempt missed. Marie Minnaert (Belgium Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Elena Dhont with a cross.

substitution icon

Substitution, Belgium Women. Féli Delacauw replaces Justine Vanhaevermaet.

substitution icon

Substitution, Belgium Women. Laura Deloose replaces Davina Philtjens.

offside icon

Offside, France. Kadidiatou Diani tries a through ball, but Delphine Cascarino is caught offside.

miss icon

Attempt missed. Wendie Renard (France) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Ève Périsset with a cross following a corner.

corner icon

Corner, France. Conceded by Tine De Caigny.

miss icon

Attempt missed. Delphine Cascarino (France) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Kadidiatou Diani with a cross.

miss icon

Attempt missed. Kadidiatou Diani (France) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Clara Matéo.

start icon

Second Half begins France 2, Belgium Women 1.

substitution icon

Substitution, Belgium Women. Marie Minnaert replaces Jody Vangheluwe.

first_half_end icon

First Half ends, France 2, Belgium Women 1.

miss icon

Attempt missed. Kadidiatou Diani (France) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Sakina Karchaoui with a cross.

goal icon

Goal! France 2, Belgium Women 1. Griedge Mbock Bathy (France) header from very close range to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Clara Matéo with a cross following a corner.

miss icon

Attempt missed. Ouleymata Sarr (France) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Clara Matéo with a cross following a corner.

corner icon

Corner, France. Conceded by Justine Vanhaevermaet.

goal icon

Goal! France 1, Belgium Women 1. Janice Cayman (Belgium Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Tessa Wullaert with a through ball.

free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Charlotte Bilbault (France).

free_kick_won icon

Elena Dhont (Belgium Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

corner icon

Corner, France. Conceded by Julie Biesmans.

attempt_blocked icon

Attempt blocked. Grace Geyoro (France) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Ouleymata Sarr.

miss icon

Attempt missed. Clara Matéo (France) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.

miss icon

Attempt missed. Wendie Renard (France) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Clara Matéo with a cross following a corner.

corner icon

Corner, France. Conceded by Davina Philtjens.

attempt_blocked icon

Attempt blocked. Delphine Cascarino (France) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Clara Matéo.

miss icon

Attempt missed. Charlotte Bilbault (France) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right following a corner.

corner icon

Corner, France. Conceded by Janice Cayman.

free_kick_won icon

Kadidiatou Diani (France) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Sari Kees (Belgium Women).

offside icon

Offside, France. Ève Périsset tries a through ball, but Ouleymata Sarr is caught offside.

attempt_blocked icon

Attempt blocked. Wendie Renard (France) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Clara Matéo with a cross.

substitution icon

Substitution, France. Ouleymata Sarr replaces Marie-Antoinette Katoto because of an injury.

corner icon

Corner, France. Conceded by Davina Philtjens.

attempt_saved icon

Attempt saved. Kadidiatou Diani (France) right footed shot from very close range is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Sakina Karchaoui with a cross.

attempt_blocked icon

Attempt blocked. Delphine Cascarino (France) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Clara Matéo.

miss icon

Attempt missed. Delphine Cascarino (France) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Griedge Mbock Bathy.

free_kick_won icon

Delphine Cascarino (France) wins a free kick on the left wing.

free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Jody Vangheluwe (Belgium Women).

goal icon

Goal! France 1, Belgium Women 0. Kadidiatou Diani (France) header from the right side of the six yard box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Sakina Karchaoui with a cross.

corner icon

Corner, France. Conceded by Jody Vangheluwe.

miss icon

Attempt missed. Wendie Renard (France) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Clara Matéo with a cross following a corner.

corner icon

Corner, France. Conceded by Davina Philtjens.

start icon

First Half begins.

line_up icon

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.