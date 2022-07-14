Match ends, France 2, Belgium Women 1.

90'+6' Second Half ends, France 2, Belgium Women 1.

90'+6' Attempt saved. Wendie Renard (France) header from very close range is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Selma Bacha with a cross.

90'+5' Corner, France. Conceded by Marie Minnaert.

90'+4' Féli Delacauw (Belgium Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

90'+4' Sandie Toletti (France) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

90'+4' Foul by Féli Delacauw (Belgium Women).

90'+4' Attempt saved. Melvine Malard (France) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Selma Bacha.

90'+1' Substitution, France. Melvine Malard replaces Delphine Cascarino.

90'+1' Substitution, France. Ella Palis replaces Grace Geyoro.

90' Attempt missed. Wendie Renard (France) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left following a set piece situation.

90' Penalty saved! Wendie Renard (France) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the bottom right corner.

89' Second yellow card to Amber Tysiak (Belgium Women) for hand ball.

86' Attempt blocked. Grace Geyoro (France) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

86' Penalty conceded by Amber Tysiak (Belgium Women) with a hand ball in the penalty area.

86' Attempt blocked. Wendie Renard (France) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Sandie Toletti with a cross.

86' Corner, France. Conceded by Laura Deloose.

85' Charlotte Bilbault (France) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

85' Foul by Marie Minnaert (Belgium Women).

82' Amber Tysiak (Belgium Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

82' Ouleymata Sarr (France) wins a free kick on the left wing.

82' Foul by Amber Tysiak (Belgium Women).

81' Attempt missed. Selma Bacha (France) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Delphine Cascarino with a cross.

78' Substitution, Belgium Women. Hannah Eurlings replaces Elena Dhont.

75' Attempt missed. Selma Bacha (France) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.

70' Substitution, Belgium Women. Amber Tysiak replaces Laura De Neve.

70' Ève Périsset (France) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

70' Foul by Marie Minnaert (Belgium Women).

69' Corner, France. Conceded by Laura De Neve.

68' Attempt saved. Ouleymata Sarr (France) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Delphine Cascarino.

67' Foul by Delphine Cascarino (France).

67' Nicky Evrard (Belgium Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

67' Attempt missed. Ouleymata Sarr (France) with an attempt from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Sakina Karchaoui.

66' Substitution, France. Sandie Toletti replaces Clara Matéo.

65' Substitution, France. Selma Bacha replaces Kadidiatou Diani.

64' Corner, Belgium Women. Conceded by Griedge Mbock Bathy.

63' Offside, Belgium Women. Tessa Wullaert tries a through ball, but Marie Minnaert is caught offside.

62' Griedge Mbock Bathy (France) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

62' Foul by Tessa Wullaert (Belgium Women).

59' Attempt missed. Marie Minnaert (Belgium Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Elena Dhont with a cross.

59' Substitution, Belgium Women. Féli Delacauw replaces Justine Vanhaevermaet.

59' Substitution, Belgium Women. Laura Deloose replaces Davina Philtjens.

57' Offside, France. Kadidiatou Diani tries a through ball, but Delphine Cascarino is caught offside.

53' Attempt missed. Wendie Renard (France) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Ève Périsset with a cross following a corner.

53' Corner, France. Conceded by Tine De Caigny.

51' Attempt missed. Delphine Cascarino (France) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Kadidiatou Diani with a cross.

46' Attempt missed. Kadidiatou Diani (France) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Clara Matéo.

Second Half begins France 2, Belgium Women 1.

45' Substitution, Belgium Women. Marie Minnaert replaces Jody Vangheluwe.

45'+5' First Half ends, France 2, Belgium Women 1.

45'+5' Attempt missed. Kadidiatou Diani (France) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Sakina Karchaoui with a cross.

41' Goal! France 2, Belgium Women 1. Griedge Mbock Bathy (France) header from very close range to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Clara Matéo with a cross following a corner.

41' Attempt missed. Ouleymata Sarr (France) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Clara Matéo with a cross following a corner.

41' Corner, France. Conceded by Justine Vanhaevermaet.

36' Goal! France 1, Belgium Women 1. Janice Cayman (Belgium Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Tessa Wullaert with a through ball.

35' Foul by Charlotte Bilbault (France).

35' Elena Dhont (Belgium Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

33' Corner, France. Conceded by Julie Biesmans.

31' Attempt blocked. Grace Geyoro (France) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Ouleymata Sarr.

30' Attempt missed. Clara Matéo (France) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.

28' Attempt missed. Wendie Renard (France) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Clara Matéo with a cross following a corner.

28' Corner, France. Conceded by Davina Philtjens.

26' Attempt blocked. Delphine Cascarino (France) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Clara Matéo.

24' Attempt missed. Charlotte Bilbault (France) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right following a corner.

23' Corner, France. Conceded by Janice Cayman.

22' Kadidiatou Diani (France) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

22' Foul by Sari Kees (Belgium Women).

21' Offside, France. Ève Périsset tries a through ball, but Ouleymata Sarr is caught offside.

17' Attempt blocked. Wendie Renard (France) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Clara Matéo with a cross.

17' Substitution, France. Ouleymata Sarr replaces Marie-Antoinette Katoto because of an injury.

16' Corner, France. Conceded by Davina Philtjens.

16' Attempt saved. Kadidiatou Diani (France) right footed shot from very close range is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Sakina Karchaoui with a cross.

12' Attempt blocked. Delphine Cascarino (France) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Clara Matéo.

11' Attempt missed. Delphine Cascarino (France) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Griedge Mbock Bathy.

10' Delphine Cascarino (France) wins a free kick on the left wing.

10' Foul by Jody Vangheluwe (Belgium Women).

6' Goal! France 1, Belgium Women 0. Kadidiatou Diani (France) header from the right side of the six yard box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Sakina Karchaoui with a cross.

5' Corner, France. Conceded by Jody Vangheluwe.

3' Attempt missed. Wendie Renard (France) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Clara Matéo with a cross following a corner.

3' Corner, France. Conceded by Davina Philtjens.

First Half begins.