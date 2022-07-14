France Women vs Belgium Women. Women's European Championship Group D.
New York StadiumAttendance8,173.
Attempt saved. Wendie Renard (France) header from very close range is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Selma Bacha with a cross.
Attempt saved. Melvine Malard (France) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Selma Bacha.
Attempt missed. Wendie Renard (France) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left following a set piece situation.
Penalty saved! Wendie Renard (France) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the bottom right corner.
Attempt blocked. Wendie Renard (France) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Sandie Toletti with a cross.
Attempt missed. Selma Bacha (France) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Delphine Cascarino with a cross.
Attempt saved. Ouleymata Sarr (France) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Delphine Cascarino.
Attempt missed. Ouleymata Sarr (France) with an attempt from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Sakina Karchaoui.
Attempt missed. Marie Minnaert (Belgium Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Elena Dhont with a cross.
Attempt missed. Wendie Renard (France) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Ève Périsset with a cross following a corner.
Attempt missed. Delphine Cascarino (France) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Kadidiatou Diani with a cross.
Attempt missed. Kadidiatou Diani (France) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Clara Matéo.
Attempt missed. Kadidiatou Diani (France) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Sakina Karchaoui with a cross.
Goal! France 2, Belgium Women 1. Griedge Mbock Bathy (France) header from very close range to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Clara Matéo with a cross following a corner.
Attempt missed. Ouleymata Sarr (France) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Clara Matéo with a cross following a corner.
Goal! France 1, Belgium Women 1. Janice Cayman (Belgium Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Tessa Wullaert with a through ball.
Attempt blocked. Grace Geyoro (France) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Ouleymata Sarr.
Attempt missed. Clara Matéo (France) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.
Attempt missed. Wendie Renard (France) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Clara Matéo with a cross following a corner.
Attempt blocked. Delphine Cascarino (France) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Clara Matéo.
Attempt missed. Charlotte Bilbault (France) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right following a corner.
Attempt blocked. Wendie Renard (France) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Clara Matéo with a cross.
Attempt saved. Kadidiatou Diani (France) right footed shot from very close range is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Sakina Karchaoui with a cross.
Attempt blocked. Delphine Cascarino (France) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Clara Matéo.
Attempt missed. Delphine Cascarino (France) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Griedge Mbock Bathy.
Goal! France 1, Belgium Women 0. Kadidiatou Diani (France) header from the right side of the six yard box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Sakina Karchaoui with a cross.
Attempt missed. Wendie Renard (France) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Clara Matéo with a cross following a corner.