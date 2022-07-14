France Women 2-1 Belgium Women: France secure top spot in Group D and reach Euro 2022 knockout rounds

France Women vs Belgium Women. Women's European Championship Group D.
New York StadiumAttendance8,173.
Kadidiatou Diani opened the scoring for France; Janice Cayman equalised for Belgium against the run of play; Griedge Mbock Bathy sealed the win in the first half as France topped the group; Wendie Renard missed a penalty in the second half
Thursday 14 July 2022 23:02, UK
France secured safe passage through to the quarter-finals of Euro 2022 with a 2-1 victory over Belgium at the New York Stadium.
France opened the scoring in the sixth minute when Kadidiatou Diani headed in at the back post and even though it was one-way traffic for much of the half, Belgium scored a shock equaliser after 36 minutes when Janice Cayman neatly tucked home.
The French regained their advantage soon after when Griedge Mbock Bathy emphatically headed home on her first appearance of the tournament.
Belgium were reduced to 10 players with a minute left on the clock when Amber Tysiak was given her marching orders for handball inside the box, but Wendie Renard missed the resulting penalty.
It did not take long for France to settle into the routine that earned them five goals against Italy on Sunday and the first chance of the game fell to the French when Clara Mateo's drilled corner found the head of Renard, but she sent her header wide of the target three minutes in.
France once again looked wide to exploit their opponents and found joy six minutes in when Sakina Karchaoui made a surging run down the left and her cross was nodded home by Diani to make it 1-0.
Karchaoui was proving to be a menace down the left and once again floated a ball into Diani but this time her header was turned onto the post by Nicky Evrard from point-blank range.
Belgium were level against the run of play when Cayman poked past the onrushing Pauline Peyraud-Magnin.
However, it did not take long for France to restore their lead when five minutes later Mbock Bathy headed home Eve Perrisset's drilled cross from close range.
France were always in control and Belgium had Evrard to thank for keeping it to 2-1 when she made a fine save to deny Ouleymata Sarr.
France should have put the game to bed in the dying minutes when they were awarded a penalty after Tysiak handled and a second yellow card saw the Belgian dismissed.
But Evrard once again denied France as she got down low to save Renard's spot-kick.
Group stage:
Wednesday July 6
Group A: England 1-0 Austria
Thursday July 7
Group A: Norway 4-1 Northern Ireland
Friday July 8
Group B: Spain 4-1 Finland
Group B: Germany 4-0 Denmark
Saturday July 9
Group C: Portugal 2-2 Switzerland
Group C: Netherlands 1-1 Sweden
Sunday July 10
Group D: Belgium 1-1 Iceland
Group D: France 5-1 Italy
Monday July 11
Group A: Austria 2-0 Northern Ireland
Group A: England 8-0 Norway
Tuesday July 12
Group B: Denmark 1-0 Finland
Group B: Germany 2-0 Spain
Wednesday July 13
Group C: Sweden vs Switzerland - kick off 5pm, Bramall Lane
Group C: Netherlands v Portugal - kick off 8pm, Leigh Sports Village
Thursday July 14
Group D: Italy1-1 Iceland
Group D: France 2-1 Belgium
Friday July 15
Group A: Northern Ireland v England - kick off 8pm, St Mary's
Group A: Austria vs Norway - kick off 8pm, Brighton and Hove Community Stadium
Saturday July 16
Group B: Finland vs Germany - kick off 8pm, Stadium MK
Group B: Denmark vs Spain - kick off 8pm, London Community Stadium
Sunday July 17
Group C: Switzerland vs Netherlands - kick off 5pm, Bramall Lane
Group C: Sweden vs Portugal - kick off 5pm, Leigh Sports Village
Monday July 18
Group D: Iceland vs France - kick off 8pm, New York Stadium
Group D: Italy vs Belgium - kick off 8pm, Manchester City Academy Stadium
Knockout phase
Quarter-finals
Wednesday July 20
Quarter-final 1: Winners Group A v Runners-up Group B - kick off 8pm, Brighton and Hove Community Stadium
Thursday July 21
Quarter-final 2: Winners Group B v Runners-up Group A - kick off 8pm, London Community Stadium
Friday July 22
Quarter-final 3: Winners Group C v Runners-up Group D - kick off 8pm, Leigh Sports Village
Quarter-final 4: Winners Group D v Runners-up Group C - kick off 8pm, New York Stadium
Semi-finals
Tuesday July 26
Semi-final 1: Winners quarter-final 1 v Winners quarter-final 3 - kick off 8pm, Bramall Lane
Wednesday July 27
Semi-final 2: Winners quarter-final 2 v Winners quarter-final 4 - kick-off 8pm, Stadium MK
Final
Sunday July 31
Winners semi-final 1 v Winners semi-final 2 - kick off 5pm, Wembley