France 0-0 Jamaica: Khadija Shaw sent off as Les Bleues held to goalless draw in Women's World Cup opener

Khadija Shaw was sent off late on as Jamaica held a wasteful France to a 0-0 draw in their Women's World Cup Group F opener.

The Jamaica captain had been her country's focal point up front, but rash challenges on Sakina Karchaoui and Wendie Renard in either half saw her sent off for two yellow cards in the 92nd minute.

Shaw will now miss Jamaica's second group game against Panama next weekend.

Despite the late blow, the Reggae Girlz celebrated their first-ever World Cup point at full-time, having held fifth-ranked France to their first goalless draw at the tournament.

On the balance of chances, Les Bleues should have won the game, wasting numerous opportunities. Kadidiatou Diani was the key culprit, her game epitomised when a 90th-minute header pinged off the top of the crossbar.

The absence of some key players was also clear for France, with plenty for new manager Herve Renard to work on ahead of their second group game against Brazil.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

How Jamaica held France in Sydney

It was a disjointed opening, with neither side able to have a sustained period on the ball amid a number of set-pieces.

But France eventually saw three huge openings in the final 10 minutes of the half. Diani was slotted in down the right of the area, but her half volley was pushed away by Becky Spencer. Renard then nodded over from close range from the corner. Just before half-time, Diani lashed an effort wide from the top of the area, mere inches away from the opener.

Image: Kadidiatou Diani missed a string of chances for France

In between France's chances, Shaw could have found the net when she thumped a free-kick through the wall, but it just wriggled wide of the far post as the first half ended goalless.

Les Bleues were improved after the break, but again were guilty of missing big chances - especially from Diani. She went close inside 10 minutes, meeting a lovely cross in from Eugenie Le Sommer. However, despite rising above Tiernny Wiltshire, she could not direct her header on target.

Diani went closer in the 67th minute, after an immediate impact from substitute Kenza Dali. The Aston Villa midfielder floated a lovely ball across the box for her team-mate, but, once again, Diani sent her header wide of the target.

Image: It was a physical game in Sydney, punctuated with free-kicks and set-pieces

Le Sommer and Maelle Lakrar also went close with their chances. But France's performance was epitomised as Diani flashed a header onto the top of the crossbar on the stroke of 90 minutes, with Le Sommer unable to smuggle home the rebound.

There was more drama to come in a frenetic end to the game in Sydney as Shaw was shown a second yellow card two minutes later. She caught Renard clumsily and after her early foul on Karchaoui, the referee had no choice but to send her off, taking the shine off a generally positive match for the Reggae Girlz.

There were gleeful celebrations at full-time from Jamaica, while Euro 2022 semi-finalists France now have work to do to reach the knockout rounds.

Image: Jamaica celebrated their first Women's World Cup point at full-time

Group F returns on Saturday July 29. France take on Brazil, while Jamaica face Panama.

The final group games will take place on Wednesday August 2. France will play Panama, while Jamaica finish the group with a match against Brazil.

The group stage has begun and runs over a two-week period finishing on August 3. Group winners and runners-up progress to the round of 16, which takes place from August 5 to August 8.

The quarter-finals, which will be held in Wellington, Auckland, Brisbane and Sydney, are scheduled for August 11 and 12.

The first semi-final will then be played on August 15 in Auckland, with the other semi-final taking place on August 16 at the Accor Stadium in Sydney, which will then host the final on August 20.

A third-place play-off will be played the day before the final on August 19 in Brisbane.