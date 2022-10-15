Fulham 2-2 Bournemouth: Aleksandar Mitrovic scores on return from injury in thriller at Craven Cottage

Fulham twice came from behind to draw 2-2 in a thriller against resurgent Bournemouth as Aleksandar Mitrovic scored a penalty on his return from injury.

The visitors extended their unbeaten run under caretaker Gary O'Neil to six matches and led within 64 seconds when Dominic Solanke finished a brilliant move after linking up with Philip Billing.

Fulham roared back through Issa Diop's header at a corner only for Bournemouth to go in front once more in the first-half when Jefferson Lerma swept home at the end of another slick attack.

But, having been pulled down by Lerma in the box with the penalty decision described by O'Neil as "terrible", Mitrovic coolly slotted home the spot kick for his seventh goal of the season to put a stop to Fulham's slide.

Player ratings: Fulham: Leno (7), Reed (5), Kebano (6), Mitrovic (7), Ream (6), Cordova-Reid (6), Pereira (6), James (5), Palhinha (6), Diop (7), Robinson (6).



Subs: Wilson (6), Cairney (6), Willian (6), Vinicius (n/a).



Bournemouth: Neto (6), Fredericks (6), Cook (6), Mepham (6), Lerma (7), Solanke (8), Christie (7), Smith (6), Tavernier (6), Senesi (6), Billing (7).



Subs: Stacey (n/a), Moore (n/a), Anthony (6), Zemura (n/a).



Man of the match: Dominic Solanke

How Fulham fought back twice

The return of Mitrovic came as a much-needed boost to Fulham, but his thunder was stolen inside two minutes. Bournemouth worked the ball out from the back and down the hosts' right as Billing and Solanke combined with the striker confidently side-footing home first time.

Team news: Aleksandar Mitrovic returned from injury to start for Fulham as Carlos Vinicius made way. Issa Diop also came in for Tosin Adarabioyo.

Bournemouth were unchanged from their 2-1 win over Leicester.

Fulham controlled possession throughout the contest, responding well to the early setback and deservedly levelled as Diop powered a header from Andreas Pereira's in-swinging corner with Neto unable to keep it out.

Image: Jefferson Lerma puts Bournemouth 2-1 up against Fulham at Craven Cottage

The equaliser sparked Bournemouth into life and seven minutes later they were back in front. This time Solanke turned provider, laying the ball off for Lerma in the box, who had held his run to stay unmarked, and he converted.

The Cherries were denied a third in the first-half by a superb double save from Bernd Leno to first deny Lerma's close-range header before Adam Smith followed in with another which he tipped over.

Image: Bournemouth's Jefferson Lerma celebrates scoring against Fulham

Marco Silva brought on Willian and Tom Cairney at half-time which gave Fulham more of a spark. They didn't have to wait long for the equaliser as Lerma wrestled Mitrovic to the floor in the box - and the striker set Neto the wrong way from the spot.

Fulham dominated the final 15 minutes once Solanke had forced Leno to save with his legs yet they were unable to find a winner as Mitrovic fired wide in the final moment of injury time.

O'Neil: Terrible penalty decision switched momentum

Bournemouth interim manager Gary O'Neil: "The boys were very good again, that's six games now where they've given everything. They showed good quality at times as well, caused Fulham real problems. We scored two great goals, I'm pleased with what the boys have produced.

"The momentum switches to them from a terrible refereeing decision. It's not a penalty. I know Jefferson Lerma engages with Mitrovic with two hands and Mitrovic also engages with him.

"If someone is holding you, I don't understand how you fall backwards. Mitrovic has initiated that fall by pulling Lerma over. I've been in those situations, I know. There's no way he falls backwards if Jeff is holding him.

"I know it's not a penalty, I'll never be convinced otherwise. I understand a little bit if you're watching that and you haven't been in that situation. Physics tells you if Lerma has got two hands around Mitrovic it's impossible to push him that way. I'm really disappointed with that."

Silva: My players tried everything

Fulham head coach Marco Silva: "We did more to win the match, I think that is clear for everyone. We conceded a goal in the first minute from nowhere. There was too much space for Solanke to receive the ball and we should have done better.

"I congratulate our boys for the reaction after the first goal, it was a very good reaction. We levelled the game but we were punished again.

"At half-time we changed, of course, and we had lots more quality on the ball. We controlled the second half, we played in the last 30 metres of the pitch. It was a game for us to score more than two goals but my players tried everything.

On the penalty decision: "I have seen it and I understand what Gary [O'Neil] is saying, but for sure Gary saw our game at West Ham last week."

England World Cup squad watch

Image: Dominic Solanke, left, celebrates putting Bournemouth ahead at Fulham

Dominic Solanke did his World Cup hopes no harm with a goal and assist in a Player of the Match performance.

The striker took Bournemouth's opener wonderfully before laying on the second with clever, unselfish play. He was denied another goal in the second half following good hold-up play from a long ball forward.

FPL Stats: Fulham vs Bournemouth Goals Solanke, Diop, Lerma, Mitrovic Assists Billing, Pereira, Solanke Bonus points Solanke (3 pts), Diop (2 pts), Mitrovic (1 pt)

Opta stats: Solanke on a hot streak

Fulham ended a run of 18 consecutive Premier League home defeats when conceding the first goal, gaining their first such points since a 4-2 victory against Brighton in January 2019.

Fulham's Aleksandar Mitrovic has scored five of his seven Premier League goals this season in his five appearances at Craven Cottage, as many goals as he'd scored in his previous 30 home games in the competition combined.

Bournemouth's Dominic Solanke has been directly involved five goals (two goals, three assists) in his last five Premier League games, already his best such tally for goal involvements in a single campaign in the competition, after just eight appearances in 2022-23.

Solanke scored his 50th league goal in English football, netting in his third league game in a row against Fulham. Indeed, only against Huddersfield has he scored in more consecutive league games (4).

Fulham are back in action on Thursday when they host Aston Villa at Craven Cottage, with kick-off at 7.30pm.

Bournemouth are also at home in their next game, with Southampton visiting the Vitality Stadium on Wednesday - kick-off at 7.30pm.