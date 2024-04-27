Fulham 1-1 Crystal Palace: Jeffrey Schlupp thunderbolt salvages point for Eagles at Craven Cottage

Fulham vs Crystal Palace. Premier League.
Craven Cottage.
Report and free match highlights as special Jeffrey Schlupp strike extends Crystal Palace's unbeaten run; Rodrigo Muniz looked to have inspired Fulham to victory but Palace spared their blushes after profligate first half
Saturday 27 April 2024 19:11, UK
Crystal Palace stretched their unbeaten run in the Premier League to four games after Jeffrey Schlupp's late thunderbolt salvaged a 1-1 draw against Fulham.
Fulham were three minutes away from claiming what would have been only their second victory in six games after Rodrigo Muniz ended his four-game goal drought early in the second half to punish Palace's wastefulness.
Having been the dominant side in the first half, Palace regrouped, clawing themselves back into the contest in emphatic fashion as Schlupp produced a strike of rare beauty from 20 yards to earn a share of the spoils.
The result leaves Fulham and Palace as they were in the Premier League table, 13th and 14th respectively, separated by three points with three games remaining.
Fulham: Leno (6), Castagne (7), Diop (5), Bassey (5), Robinson (5), Palhinha (5), Reed (6), Iwobi (5), Pereira (5), Reid (5), Muniz (7).
Subs: Willian (6), Lukic (5), Wilson (n/a), Broja (n/a), Cairney (n/a).
Crystal Palace: Henderson (6), Clyne (5), Andersen (6), Richards (7), Munoz (6), Wharton (7), Hughes (5), Mitchell (5), Ayew (6), Olise (7), Mateta (5).
Subs: Edouard (6), Schlupp (7), Ahamada (n/a)/
Player of the Match: Rodrigo Muniz
Palace arrived at the Cottage on the back of three successive victories and continued where from they had left off in their midweek victory over Newcastle as Oliver Glasner swiftly won the tactical battle to suffocate Fulham and seize control of the contest.
The visitors should have had the lead inside six minutes when the impressive Adam Wharton threaded Michael Olise through on the Fulham goal, but the forward sliced wide off his unfavoured right foot.
After the in-form Jean-Philippe Mateta - who had scored four goals in his previous two outings - scooped a volley over, Olise nearly atoned for his miss by laying on the opener for Chris Richards, but the Palace defender headed his whipped free-kick over.
Marco Silva couldn't hide his frustration at his side's below-par start but Fulham established a foothold, with Muniz latching onto Joao Palhinha's lofted ball to force a first save from Palace goalkeeper Dean Henderson as the first period drew to a close.
Fulham maintained that momentum to take the lead within seven minutes of the restart as an incisive, one-touch attack released Timothy Castagne down the right flank where he crossed for the unmarked Muniz to head in his ninth goal of the season.
Glasner turned to his bench to inspire the Palace comeback, with substitute Odsonne Edouard denied an equalier with his very first touch by a fine save from Bernd Leno in the Fulham goal.
And it was another substitute who rescued Palace, as Wharton fired the ball into Schlupp and the Ghanaian set himself with a perfect first touch before rifling an unstoppable effort in off the underside of the Fulham bar for an emphatic final word of an entertaining London derby.
Fulham boss Marco Silva: "It's a fair result. Palace played better than us in the first half, they were more aggressive, and it was difficult for us to build attacks like we normally do.
"We started the second half better, we scored and had more chances to score the second for it to be completely different, we didn't, and they equalised with an amazing strike. It's a cliché but it was a game of two halves, and in the end, the draw was a fair result."
Crystal Palace boss Oliver Glasner: "No disappointment, we take the point and I think we deserved it. It was a very good performance for large parts of the game.
"We went 1-0 down from what looked like nothing, but it was a really good reaction from the players in what was our third game in six days and legs were getting a little bit tired.
"The players never gave up. I liked the energy of the players, the substitutes, and then we got the reward with an amazing goal from Schlupp."
Fulham striker Rodrigo Muniz has now scored nine Premier League goals since the start of February; only Cole Palmer and Phil Foden (11 each) have scored more goals in the competition over that period.
Fulham travel to London neighbours Brentford on May 4, kick-off 3pm, while Crystal Palace are the next pick on Monday Night Football as they host Manchester United at Selhurst Park on May 6; kick-off 8pm.
