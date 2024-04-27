Fulham 1-1 Crystal Palace: Jeffrey Schlupp thunderbolt salvages point for Eagles at Craven Cottage

Crystal Palace stretched their unbeaten run in the Premier League to four games after Jeffrey Schlupp's late thunderbolt salvaged a 1-1 draw against Fulham.

Fulham were three minutes away from claiming what would have been only their second victory in six games after Rodrigo Muniz ended his four-game goal drought early in the second half to punish Palace's wastefulness.

Having been the dominant side in the first half, Palace regrouped, clawing themselves back into the contest in emphatic fashion as Schlupp produced a strike of rare beauty from 20 yards to earn a share of the spoils.

The result leaves Fulham and Palace as they were in the Premier League table, 13th and 14th respectively, separated by three points with three games remaining.

Player ratings: Fulham: Leno (6), Castagne (7), Diop (5), Bassey (5), Robinson (5), Palhinha (5), Reed (6), Iwobi (5), Pereira (5), Reid (5), Muniz (7).



Subs: Willian (6), Lukic (5), Wilson (n/a), Broja (n/a), Cairney (n/a).



Crystal Palace: Henderson (6), Clyne (5), Andersen (6), Richards (7), Munoz (6), Wharton (7), Hughes (5), Mitchell (5), Ayew (6), Olise (7), Mateta (5).



Subs: Edouard (6), Schlupp (7), Ahamada (n/a)/



Player of the Match: Rodrigo Muniz

Schlupp stunner denies Fulham victory

Palace arrived at the Cottage on the back of three successive victories and continued where from they had left off in their midweek victory over Newcastle as Oliver Glasner swiftly won the tactical battle to suffocate Fulham and seize control of the contest.

The visitors should have had the lead inside six minutes when the impressive Adam Wharton threaded Michael Olise through on the Fulham goal, but the forward sliced wide off his unfavoured right foot.

Team news: Issa Diop and Harrison Reed replaced Tosin Adarabioyo and Sasa Lukic as Fulham made two changes following Sunday’s defeat against Liverpool.

Michael Olise replaced the injured Ebere Eze in Crystal Palace’s only change from their midweek victory over Newcastle.

After the in-form Jean-Philippe Mateta - who had scored four goals in his previous two outings - scooped a volley over, Olise nearly atoned for his miss by laying on the opener for Chris Richards, but the Palace defender headed his whipped free-kick over.

Marco Silva couldn't hide his frustration at his side's below-par start but Fulham established a foothold, with Muniz latching onto Joao Palhinha's lofted ball to force a first save from Palace goalkeeper Dean Henderson as the first period drew to a close.

Image: Rodrigo Muniz celebrates with team-mate Alex Iwobi after opening the scoring for Fulham against Crystal Palace

Fulham maintained that momentum to take the lead within seven minutes of the restart as an incisive, one-touch attack released Timothy Castagne down the right flank where he crossed for the unmarked Muniz to head in his ninth goal of the season.

Glasner turned to his bench to inspire the Palace comeback, with substitute Odsonne Edouard denied an equalier with his very first touch by a fine save from Bernd Leno in the Fulham goal.

Image: Jeffrey Schlupp celebrates after scoring a late equaliser for Crystal Palace at Fulham

And it was another substitute who rescued Palace, as Wharton fired the ball into Schlupp and the Ghanaian set himself with a perfect first touch before rifling an unstoppable effort in off the underside of the Fulham bar for an emphatic final word of an entertaining London derby.

Opta stats

Fulham are now unbeaten across their last five Premier League matches against Crystal Palace (W1 D4). It is Fulham's longest unbeaten league run against the Eagles since a 12-game run in the second division between 1974 and 1985 (W4 D8).

Fulham have now lost just one of their last six London derbies in the Premier League (W4 D1) and are unbeaten in their last three (W2 D1), their longest such run in the competition since winning three in a row between January and April 2013.

Fulham have now avoided defeat in each of their last 14 Premier League matches when scoring the opening goal (W11 D3), having last lost against Manchester United on the final day of last season.

Crystal Palace are now winless across their last 11 Premier League away games against fellow London sides (D5 L6), their joint-longest run in the Premier League alongside another run of 11 between 1997 and 2014 (D2 L9).

Silva: A game of two halves

Fulham boss Marco Silva: "It's a fair result. Palace played better than us in the first half, they were more aggressive, and it was difficult for us to build attacks like we normally do.

"We started the second half better, we scored and had more chances to score the second for it to be completely different, we didn't, and they equalised with an amazing strike. It's a cliché but it was a game of two halves, and in the end, the draw was a fair result."

Glasner: Amazing Schlupp strike just reward

Crystal Palace boss Oliver Glasner: "No disappointment, we take the point and I think we deserved it. It was a very good performance for large parts of the game.

"We went 1-0 down from what looked like nothing, but it was a really good reaction from the players in what was our third game in six days and legs were getting a little bit tired.

"The players never gave up. I liked the energy of the players, the substitutes, and then we got the reward with an amazing goal from Schlupp."

Player of the match - Rodrigo Muniz

Fulham striker Rodrigo Muniz has now scored nine Premier League goals since the start of February; only Cole Palmer and Phil Foden (11 each) have scored more goals in the competition over that period.

Crystal Palace

Manchester United Monday 6th May 6:30pm Kick off 8:00pm

Fulham travel to London neighbours Brentford on May 4, kick-off 3pm, while Crystal Palace are the next pick on Monday Night Football as they host Manchester United at Selhurst Park on May 6; kick-off 8pm.

