Fulham vs Newcastle preview, team news, stats, prediction, live on Sky Sports

Team news, stats and prediction ahead of Fulham vs Newcastle in the Premier League on Sunday, live on Sky Sports Mix (kick-off 4pm).

Team news

Fulham could be without four players for their final match of the season against Newcastle.

Aleksandar Mitrovic has been ruled out of the match with his former club with the injury which saw him sidelined against Manchester United in midweek.

Antonee Robinson will also be absent, alongside captain Tom Cairney, while a late call will be made over the availability of Harrison Reed, who has an ankle problem.

Newcastle head coach Steve Bruce will make a series of late decisions before naming his team.

Goalkeeper Martin Dubravka (hamstring) and striker Allan Saint-Maximin, who has been nursing an ankle injury, are both doubts after Wednesday night's 1-0 win over Sheffield United, but could yet make it.

0:46 Newcastle manager Steve Bruce says he is prepared to test Arsenal's resolve in the summer transfer window to try and keep loan signing Joe Willock

Striker Joelinton, who hobbled off with a knock in midweek, and match-winner Joe Willock, withdrawn because of fatigue, should be available and defender Fabian Schar has completed his three-match ban, but keeper Karl Darlow and midfielder Isaac Hayden (both knee), skipper Jamaal Lascelles (foot), winger Ryan Fraser (groin) and striker Callum Wilson (hamstring) are out.

How to follow

Fulham vs Newcastle will be shown live on Sky Sports Mix from 3.50pm; kick-off 4pm. Sky Sports customers can watch in-game clips in the live match blog on the Sky Sports website and app. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after the final whistle.

2:27 We take a look at some of the stats surrounding matchweek 38 in the Premier League

How different this occasion could have been. Instead of a tension-fuelled, winner-takes-all relegation scrap, we now have a proper end-of-season encounter that just might produce plenty of action in both boxes. How annoying.

Scott Parker will be keen on giving the home fans something to shout about after what must have been a miserable experience watching their side from home. Only Sheffield United have scored fewer goals in the Premier League and Fulham have not scored more than one goal in any of the last 13 league games. I am not exactly selling this for a goal-fest, am I? But goals always are seen in unlikely places on the final day. With Newcastle expected to continue playing in their front-foot style, this game could explode.

CORRECT SCORE PREDICTION: 2-3

BETTING ANGLE: Both teams to score and over 2.5 goals (7/4 with Sky Bet)

Last time out...

3:01 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Manchester United's draw with Fulham in the Premier League

2:44 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Newcastle's win over Sheffield United in the Premier League

Opta stats

Fulham have won 12 Premier League games against Newcastle - no other side have they beaten more in the competition (level with Bolton).

Newcastle won 4-0 away at Fulham on the final day of the 2018-19 Premier League campaign, ending a run of six consecutive league defeats at Craven Cottage. They've not won back-to-back away league games against Fulham since 2005.

Fulham have won their final Premier League game in just one of the last seven campaigns (D2 L4), beating Swansea 3-0 in 2012-13.

Newcastle have won their final league game of the season in five of the last six campaigns, though they did lose 3-1 against Liverpool on MD38 last season.

Fulham have taken just two points from their last 27 available in the Premier League (W0 D2 L7), with these points coming courtesy of draws away at Arsenal and Manchester United.

Fulham have lost each of their last five Premier League home games - in their league history, they've only lost more consecutively at home once before, losing seven in a row between November 1961 and February 1962.

Since the start of April, only Liverpool (18) have scored more Premier League goals than Newcastle United (16) while only Sheffield United (3) have scored fewer than Fulham (4) in this time.

Fulham have scored just nine goals in 18 home Premier League games this season - no team in top-flight history has ever scored fewer than 10 in a season, with Man City in 2006-07 and Huddersfield Town in 2018-19 (10 each) scoring the fewest.

Newcastle striker Callum Wilson has scored three goals in three Premier League appearances against Fulham, including a brace on his only previous visit to Craven Cottage in October 2018.

Newcastle's Joe Willock has scored in each of his last six Premier League appearances, becoming the youngest ever player to achieve that feat. Only one player has scored in seven in a row for Newcastle - Alan Shearer between September and November 1996.

In the final Pitch to Post Preview Podcast of the Premier League season we look ahead to the final day and debate which sides will come out on top in the race for European football.

From the three-way battle for two top-four places and Champions League football between Chelsea, Liverpool and Leicester, to West Ham, Tottenham and Everton vying for a Europa League place, and Arsenal's chances of a Europa Conference League appearance, Sky Sports' Nick Wright and Oli Yew join Peter Smith to assess the various permutations - and make their predictions!

The panel also reflect on another Premier League title win for Pep Guardiola's Manchester City as they prepare to lift the trophy in front of their own fans on Sunday.

Listen to the Sky Sports Pitch to Post Podcast on: Spotify | Apple | Castbox