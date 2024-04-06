Fulham 0-1 Newcastle: Bruno Guimaraes' late winner boosts Toon's European hopes

Bruno Guimaraes hit a late winner to boost Newcastle’s hopes of European football with a 1-0 win at wasteful Fulham.

The Brazilian celebrated his 100th appearance for the club with an 81st-minute goal that moved Eddie Howe's side a point behind sixth-placed Manchester United, who play on Sunday at home to Liverpool, live on Sky Sports.

Newcastle had to weather a Fulham first-half storm as Marco Silva's side could not convert any of their 10 shots, while the Toon failed to have a shot on target.

Player ratings Fulham: Leno (6); Castagne (6), Adarabioyo (6), Bassey (6), Robinson (6); Palhinha (6), Cairney (7); Iwobi (6), Pereira (6), Willian (6); Muniz (6).



Subs used: Traore (6), Wilson (6), Lukic (6), Broja (n/a), Jimenez (n/a).



Newcastle: Dubravka (7); Krafth (7), Schar (7), Burn (7), Hall (7); Longstaff (6), Guimaraes (8), Willock (6); J Murphy (5), Gordon (8), Isak (6).



Subs used: Anderson (6), Barnes (6), Ritchie (n/a), Dummett (n/a).



Player of the match: Bruno Guimaraes.

But Newcastle provided a second-half response as Fabian Schar thought he had given the visitors a 75th-minute lead, only for the referee to disallow the goal after a VAR review for a push by Dan Burn on Calvin Bassey in the build-up.

But six minutes later, Newcastle overcame the decision when Guimaraes hammered home for just a fourth away league win of the season.

Fulham, meanwhile, remain 13th after suffering back-to-back defeats following their midweek loss at Nottingham Forest.

How Newcastle survived Fulham's first-half onslaught to win

After Tuesday's disappointing home draw against relegation strugglers Everton, Newcastle boss Howe was looking for a response from his side - but did not get one.

Team news Fulham changed three from the side that lost at Nottingham Forest in midweek as Timothy Castagne, Willian and Tom Cairney came in. Sasa Lukic and Harry Wilson dropped to the bench while Kenny Tete was absent from the squad.

Newcastle made two changes to the side that drew 1-1 at home to Everton in midweek as Anthony Gordon returned from suspension and Joe Willock came into midfield. Havery Barnes and Elliot Anderson dropped to the bench.

Fulham flew out of the traps with Antonee Robinson having their first shot on target in just the second minute.

The Cottagers continued to terrorise a shaky Newcastle backline as Willian fired a shot just wide before Joao Palhinha dragged an effort past the other post.

Andreas Pereira then miscued a free header as the missed chances began to stack up for the wasteful home side.

Newcastle finally had their first effort in the 34th minute as Anthony Gordon whistled a shot just wide of the post. The England international then went close again four minutes later as he hit a shot wide of the other post.

But Gordon's efforts were rare Newcastle attacking moments in a first half which saw the visitors fail to have a shot on target, and they were fortunate to go in at the break level after Fulham did not convert any of their 10 shots.

Image: Fulham's Andreas Pereira rues a missed chance against Newcastle

Newcastle's first shot on target eventually came in the 51st minute through the lively Gordon, who burst down the left before cutting inside to unleash a curling shot which was palmed away by Fulham goalkeeper Bernd Leno.

The German's opposite number was then forced into a 60th-minute save as Martin Dubravka denied Pereira.

Newcastle then thought they had gone in front when Schar guided home at the near post from a Gordon cross, but after a lengthy VAR review at the pitchside monitor, referee Sam Allison chalked off the goal for a foul by Burn on Bassey.

Image: Guimaraes celebrates scoring late on at Craven Cottage

But Newcastle provided a response to the disappointment of the disallowed goal as substitute Harvey Barnes delivered a cross which was weakly cleared and Guimaraes was there to fire home to give Newcastle their third win over Fulham this season.

Opta stats: Toon extend winning streak over Fulham

Newcastle have won their last five Premier League games against Fulham, only against Tottenham in December 2008 have they ever had a longer winning run in the competition (6 games), while they've won each of their last four such games against the Whites at Craven Cottage - one more than in their previous 12 (W3 L9).

Having won just one of their first 10 Premier League away games this season (D2 L7), Newcastle have now won three of their last five such matches (L2), keeping their first clean sheet on the road in the league since their 8-0 win over Sheffield United in September 2023.

Fulham have lost consecutive Premier League matches for the first time since December, while they failed to score in the competition for the first time since a goalless draw against Everton in January.

Fulham's 67.3% share of possession was their highest in a Premier League game in which they lost since April 2023 against West Ham (76.6% - 1-0 defeat).

Fulham are back in action on Sunday April 14 as they go to London rivals West Ham in the Premier League; kick-off 2pm.

Newcastle play again on Saturday, hosting Champions League-chasing Tottenham in the Premier League; kick-off 12.30pm.

