Germany 1-1 England: Harry Kane's 50th goal earns Three Lions point in Munich

Harry Kane’s 50th international goal guided England to a 1-1 draw in Germany and their first Nations League point of the campaign.

After Saturday's defeat in Hungary, England were staring at successive Nations League defeats when Jonas Hofmann's second-half strike took Germany to within three minutes of victory of the Allianz Arena in Munich.

But, after a VAR review, Nico Schlotterbeck's clumsy trip on Kane presented the England captain with a late penalty which he ruthlessly dispatched past Manuel Neuer to move to within three goals of Wayne Rooney's 53-goal record.

England stay bottom of Nations League Group A3 with one point from their opening two games but, having avoided back-to-back competitive defeats for the first time since 2014 World Cup, Gareth Southgate's side can carry the momentum of this comeback into Saturday's reunion with Euro 2020 conquerors Italy at Molineux.

Player ratings Germany: Neuer (7), Schlotterbeck (5), Rudiger (7), Klostermann (7), Hofmann (7), Gundogan (6), Kimmich (8), Raum (7), Muller (7), Musiala (8), Havertz (7).



Subs: Sane (6), Werner (6), Gnabry (6), Goretzka (6).



England: Pickford (5), Walker (6), Maguire (6), Stones (6), Trippier (6), Phillips (6), Rice (7), Saka (6), Mount (6), Sterling (5), Kane (7).



Subs: Bellingham (8), Grealish (7), Bowen (7).



Man of the Match: Joshua Kimmich

Kane rescues England in Munich

Image: England's Harry Kane celebrates with Jack Grealish after scoring against Germany

Southgate fielded the most-experienced XI of his England tenure in Munich, though that was not immediately apparent. The visitors creaked under the intensity and precision of Germany's pressing and would have conceded the opening goal inside three minutes had Kyle Walker not been on hand to prevent Thomas Muller turning in Antonio Rudiger's near-post flick from a corner.

Kane drew Neuer into his first save with a speculative long-range drive soon after before Germany had the ball in the England net when Muller lobbed over the stranded Jordan Pickford, but with Kalvin Phillips down injured in the build-up, the goal was not allowed to stand.

Team news Raheem Sterling returned to earn his 75th England cap as Gareth Southgate made five changes following Saturday’s defeat in Hungary, from which Jordan Pickford, Kyle Walker, Harry Maguire, Declan Rice, Mason Mount and Harry Kane retained their places.

Manuel Neuer, Antonio Rudiger, Joshua Kimmich and Thomas Muller were the only players to retain their places as Germany made seven changes from Saturday’s 1-1 draw in Italy.

That stoppage marked the end of Phillips' involvement, with his first England start of 2022 lasting a disappointing 14 minutes after he succumbed to the dead leg sustained in an early collision with Schlotterbeck.

English jitters persisted in Phillips' absence, and Germany nearly took full advantage. With Harry Maguire far too tight to Kai Havertz and eventually hauling him to ground, a long ball released Hofmann through on goal where he finished with aplomb, but his blushes were spared when the offside flag came to England's rescue.

Image: England's Jude Bellingham, centre right, challenges for the ball with Germany's Jamal Musiala during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Germany and England at the Allianz Arena, in Munich, Germany, Tuesday, June 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Markus Ul

Having seen the ball hit the back of their net on two occasions, England finally began mustering a response and should have taken the lead on 26 minutes. Kieran Trippier's corner found Kane unmarked in the Germany area but, with the goal at his mercy, he blazed over the bar.

Musiala nearly capped his inspired first-half performance on the stroke of half-time with a volley from the edge of box which sailed straight into the arms of Pickford, before Bukayo Saka stung the palms of Neuer and whistled a curled effort inches wide in the first-half stoppage-time.

Image: Germany's Jonas Hofmann celebrates with team-mate Kai Havertz after scoring against England

It took Germany all of five second-half minutes to hammer home their superiority as an excellently-worked move saw Joshua Kimmich thread Hofmann into acres of space amidst the stretched England defence, and his forceful shot breached the defences of Pickford, who was unable to get a strong enough hand to the ball to keep it out.

Mason Mount tried to produce an instant response for England, but Neuer was a match to his rasping 20-yard drive. Pickford was then upon twice to prevent Germany from away with the game and more than atoning for his role him Germany's opener as he superbly denied Muller with an outstretched arm before substitute Timo Werner was prevented from adding a second on the counter.

The introduction of Jack Grealish galvanised the visiting attack and Kane thought he had hauled England level on 76 minutes when he latched onto the Manchester City forward's drilled cross, but a stunning sprawling save from Neuer diverted the ball wide.

Substitute Jarrod Bowen almost laid on an equaliser for Sterling but his brilliant cross was somehow turned wide by Lukas Klostermann in the dying stages. But when referee Carlos Del Cerro Grande pointed to the spot after Schlotterbeck bundled Kane over moments later, he dusted himself down and scored as the German defensive effort eventually baulked.

England comeback for draw in Munich - Opta stats

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

England are now unbeaten in their last three meetings with Germany in all competitions (W1 D2), their longest run against them since their first eight games between 1930 and 1966.

England's 37% possession against Germany was their third lowest in a competitive match under Tonight's game against Germany was England's most experienced starting lineup under Gareth Southgate in terms of average age (27y 89d) and most caps won (481, before tonight).

Gareth Southgate, after 27% against Spain (October 2018, Nations League) and 35% against Italy in the final of EURO 2020.

Germany remain unbeaten in their 11 games under Hans Dieter-Flick, though each of their last three games have finished in a 1-1 draw (W8).

What's next?

The resumption of the Nations League sees England host Euro 2020 conquerors Italy at Molineux and Germany travel to Hungary on Saturday at 7.45pm.