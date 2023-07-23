Netherlands 1-0 Portugal: Stefanie Van der Gragt's header enough for Dutch in Group E game

Netherlands got their World Cup campaign off and running with a 1-0 victory over Portugal.

Stefanie Van der Gragt's first-half header proved the difference between the teams, although Portugal failed to lay a glove on the 2019 runners-up.

Van der Gragt's goal was initially ruled out by an offside flag but VAR stepped in to award the goal as Jill Roord, who was flagged, was deemed not to be interfering with play.

More to follow...

Group E returns on Thursday July 28. The Netherlands take on World Cup holders the USA as Portugal face Vietnam.

The final group games will take place on Tuesday August 1. The Netherlands will face Vietnam while Portugal will play the USA.

The group stage has begun and runs over a two-week period finishing on August 3. Group winners and runners-up progress to the round of 16, which takes place from August 5 to August 8.

The quarter-finals, which will be held in Wellington, Auckland, Brisbane and Sydney, are scheduled for August 11 and 12.

The first semi-final will then be played on August 15 in Auckland, with the other semi-final taking place on August 16 at the Accor Stadium in Sydney, which will then host the final on August 20.

A third-place play-off will be played the day before the final on August 19 in Brisbane.