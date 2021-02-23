Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

Lazio vs Bayern Munich. UEFA Champions League First Knockout Round.

Olimpico.

Lazio 0

    Bayern Munich 0

      goal icon

      Goal! Lazio 0, FC Bayern München 1. Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from the centre of the box.

      free_kick_lost icon

      Foul by Manuel Lazzari (Lazio).

      free_kick_won icon

      Jérôme Boateng (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

      free_kick_lost icon

      Foul by Jérôme Boateng (FC Bayern München).

      free_kick_won icon

      Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (Lazio) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

      corner icon

      Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.

      free_kick_won icon

      Alphonso Davies (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick on the left wing.

      free_kick_lost icon

      Foul by Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (Lazio).

      attempt_blocked icon

      Attempt blocked. Alphonso Davies (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

      corner icon

      Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Manuel Lazzari.

      start icon

      First Half begins.

      line_up icon

      Lineups are announced and players are warming up.