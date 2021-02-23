9' Goal! Lazio 0, FC Bayern München 1. Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from the centre of the box.

9' Foul by Manuel Lazzari (Lazio).

8' Jérôme Boateng (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

8' Foul by Jérôme Boateng (FC Bayern München).

8' Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (Lazio) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

7' Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.

5' Alphonso Davies (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick on the left wing.

5' Foul by Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (Lazio).

1' Attempt blocked. Alphonso Davies (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

1' Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Manuel Lazzari.

First Half begins.