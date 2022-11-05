Leeds 4-3 Bournemouth: Crysencio Summerville completes comeback for hosts in seven-goal thriller at Elland Road

Crysencio Summerville was the match-winner again for Leeds as they came from 3-1 down to beat Bournemouth 4-3 in a blockbuster Premier League match at Elland Road.

After his late winner against Liverpool at Anfield last week, Summerville raced beyond the Bournemouth defence after being slipped through by substitute Wilfried Gnonto and calmly slotted the ball beyond Mark Travers (84) to seal a memorable victory for Jesse Marsch's side.

Earlier, ​​​​​​fellow substitute Sam Greenwood had made it 3-2 in the 60th minute and created Liam Cooper's equaliser from a corner eight minutes later.

Image: Summerville celebrates after scoring Leeds' winner against Bournemouth

In a thrilling encounter in West Yorkshire, Rodrigo's early penalty (3) was cancelled out by a Marcus Tavernier strike (7), before Philip Billing gave Bournemouth a 2-1 lead at half-time.

Dominic Solanke then scored his 50th league goal three minutes after the break (48) to put the visitors 3-1 up, but Leeds hit back in remarkable fashion to secure back-to-back Premier League wins. They rise to 12th. Bournemouth drop to 15th.

Player ratings Leeds: Meslier (6), Kristensen (6), Koch (6), Cooper (7), Struijk (7), Adams (6), Roca (6), Harrison (6), Aaronson (6), Summerville (7), Rodrigo (7).



Subs: Gnonto (8), Greenwood (8), Gelhardt (n/a), Ayling (n/a).



Bournemouth: Travers (6), Smith (6), Mepham (6), Senesi (6), Fredericks (6), Cook (6), Lerma (6), Billing (7), Tavernier (7), Solanke (7), Moore (6).



Subs: Stacey (6), Rothwell (n/a), Stanislas (n/a).



Player of the match: Sam Greenwood.

How Leeds produced stunning comeback

Leeds made a flying start and took the lead through Rodrigo's third-minute penalty. Marcos Senesi sent Summerville tumbling in the penalty area inside the opening 60 seconds and Rodrigo converted his seventh league goal of the season from the spot.

Bournemouth equalised four minutes later in their first attack. Robin Koch could only head Billing's cross onto the back post and the unmarked Tavernier side-footed a volley into the bottom corner.

Image: Rodrigo scored the game's opening goal from the penalty spot in the third minute

Team news Leeds head coach Jesse Marsch named an unchanged starting line-up after last week's stunning win at Liverpool, although striker Patrick Bamford - a second-half substitute at Anfield - was left out of the squad due to injury. Bournemouth interim boss Gary O'Neil made one change after last week's home defeat by Tottenham, with Ryan Fredericks recalled at right wing-back in place of Jordan Zemura.

Leeds goalkeeper Illan Meslier turned Jefferson Lerma's header over the crossbar as Bournemouth swarmed into the ascendancy and they silenced Elland Road with a second goal in the 18th minute. Meslier blocked Tavernier's effort, but the ball rebounded to the Bournemouth winger and he played it back to Billing, who smashed the visitors into a 2-1 lead from just inside the area.

Kieffer Moore spurned a gilt-edged chance to extend the Cherries' lead when he shot tamely at Meslier from in front of goal, with Leeds all at sea again at the back after another swift counter-attack.

Bournemouth caught Leeds out in transition once more three minutes into the second half and doubled their lead. Tavernier was afforded too much space on the left and his low cross was turned home by Solanke to put the visitors 3-1 ahead.

Image: Philip Billing fired Bournemouth 2-1 in front against Leeds

Image: Substitute Sam Greenwood pulled a goal back for Leeds to make it 3-2

Marsch sent on Greenwood for Marc Roca soon after and that paid dividends as the substitute curled home an excellent finish from 20 yards after Pascal Struijk's shot had been blocked.

Rodrigo blazed a chance high and wide as Leeds swept forward in search of an equaliser before skipper Cooper raised the roof by heading home Greenwood's 68th-minute corner.

Jack Stacey was a whisker away from firing Bournemouth back in front just moments after replacing Ryan Fredericks as a typically topsy-turvy game at Elland Road hung in the balance.

And it was Leeds who snatched the victory. Half-time substitute Gnonto drove at the heart of Bournemouth's weary backline and slipped in Summerville, who raced on and buried his third goal of the season.

Marsch: Leeds never have simple wins

Leeds head coach Jesse Marsch said he wants a simpler ride after his side's rollercoaster season continued.

When asked if he had enjoyed the last fortnight, Marsch replied: "No. The good part is we feel like we can win now. Before it was like we were more waiting to lose. I think we've flipped that.

"I want to make things simple for us, but that's not the Leeds way I hear.

"We're just looking for consistency. It makes life easier for a manager instead of living on the edge of your emotion. I feel like we never have simple victories."

The introduction of Italy forward Gnonto, on his 19th birthday, and Greenwood helped turn the game Leeds' way.

Greenwood's brilliant finish for Leeds' second goal lifted the Elland Road crowd, while Gnonto drove at the heart of Bournemouth's weary backline before slipping Summerville in for his late winner.

Gnonto, who has made six appearances for Roberto Mancini's senior Italy side, including three starts, is closing in on his first start for Leeds.

Marsch said: "Wherever you play him on the pitch, his savviness and clarity as to what he should try, how to play against the ball. He's a very intelligent young man.

"He knows multiple languages, understands tactics and obviously has quality. He's earning more and more [playing] time. He's making a big case for himself."

O'Neil: Bournemouth performance unacceptable

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Bournemouth interim head coach Gary O'Neil was disappointed after his side let a two-goal lead slip

Bournemouth's interim boss Gary O'Neil said the manner of his side's fourth straight Premier League defeat was "unacceptable".

O'Neil, whose side slipped to 15th, two points above the bottom three, said: "I'm disappointed with all three goals, in the second half.

"To be fair, I'm disappointed with the first goal (penalty) as well, to be honest. But I'm disappointed with all three of them.

"If we talk factually, without emotion, I think we were the better team and to come away to Leeds and be that is tough.

"And to suffer a setback in the first, second minute, whatever it was, and to put in a display like the boys did was impressive.

"But you can't walk away from it with no points, having played like that, it's unacceptable."

FPL stats: Leeds vs Bournemouth Goals Rodrigo, Greenwood, Cooper, Summerville | Tavernier, Billing, Solanke Assists Summerville, Struijk, Greenwood, Gnonto | Tavernier (2) Bonus points Summerville, Tavernier (3pts), Greenwood (1pt)

Opta stats: Leeds show fighting spirit

Leeds United came back from a two-goal deficit at Elland Road to avoid defeat in the Premier League for the first time since November 2000, when they also won 4-3 against Liverpool.

Having lost a two-goal lead against Tottenham last week and Leeds today, Bournemouth have become the first side in Premier League history to suffer back-to-back defeats in the competition despite leading by two goals in both games.

Rodrigo's third-minute penalty was Leeds' earliest Premier League goal at Elland Road since January 2001, when Robbie Keane scored in the second minute against Newcastle.

Bournemouth went 1-0 down after two minutes and 23 seconds against Leeds, but equalised after six minutes and 39 seconds - this was the earliest both sides have scored in a Premier League match this season.

Leeds head to Wolves in the Carabao Cup third round on Wednesday November 9 with kick-off at 7.45pm before returning to Premier League action in their final game before the World Cup at Tottenham next Saturday November 12 at 3pm.

Bournemouth face a double-header at home against Everton next week. The pair meet at the Vitality Stadium in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday at 7.45pm and then play there again four days later in the Premier League with kick-off at 3pm.