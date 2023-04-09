Leeds 1-5 Crystal Palace: Roy Hodgson's side blow relegation rivals away after stunning second-half display

Crystal Palace produced a stunning second-half display to come from behind and thrash Leeds 5-1 at Elland Road to move six points clear of the drop zone and put the pressure on their relegation rivals.

Palace had been on the ropes under a storm of pressure from the hosts until Marc Guehi prodded in an equaliser (45+1) from a set-piece just before half-time after Patrick Bamford headed Leeds in front with his 50th goal for the club (21).

Roy Hodgson's side were transformed in the second half and blew Leeds away with Michael Olise assisting three of the next four goals scored by Jordan Ayew (53, 77), Eberechi Eze (55) and Odsonne Edouard (69). Palace are up into 12th in the table with two wins from two under their returning manager.

Leeds, meanwhile, have been dragged right back into a perilous position after Sunday's defeat and results going against them earlier in the weekend with Wolves, Bournemouth and West Ham picking up wins. Javi Gracia's side now sit just two points above the relegation zone with eight games to go.

Player ratings Leeds: Meslier (4), Ayling (5), Koch (5), Struijk (4), Firpo (5), McKennie (5), Roca (4), Sinisterra (5), Aaronson (5), Harrison (5), Bamford (5).



Subs: Rodrigo (5), Gnonto (5), Kirstensen (5), Rutter (5).



Crystal Palace: Johnstone (8), Ward (7), Andersen (7), Guehi (8), Mitchell (7), Schlupp (8), Doucoure (7), Eze (9), Olise (10), Edouard (8), Ayew (9).



Subs: Hughes (6), Mateta (6), McArthur (6), Milivojevic (6).



Player of the match: Michael Olise.

How ruthless Palace hit five goals past Leeds

Image: Eberechi Eze celebrates his goal with Odsonne Edouard

Leeds made a bright start to the game and caught Palace cold at Elland Road as they dominated the first half. Gracia's side recorded 10 shots which is their highest tally in the Premier League this season in an opening period. Guehi's poor clearance nearly cost his side inside three minutes only for Luis Sinisterra's to pull his left-footed strike off target.

Deputy goalkeeper Sam Johnstone was Palace's star performer in the first half as he made seven saves - denying Sinisterra and Brenden Aaronson from close range - but he could not keep out Bamford's header after 20 minutes. The Leeds striker met Aaronson's outswinging corner to help it into the top corner and score his 50th goal for the club.

Team news Leeds were unchanged from the side that come from behind to to beat Nottingham Forest 2-1 in midweek.

Crystal Palace made two enforced changes with goalkeeper Vicente Guaita and Wilfried Zaha unavailable through injury.

Deputy 'keeper Sam Johnstone came in to make his first Premier League start for Palace while Jordan Ayew replaced Zaha in attack.

Palace struggled to cause Leeds any problems in open play, but the warning signs were there from set-pieces with Jeffrey Schlupp and Ayew wasting chances. But Guehi was clinical when presented with an opportunity, reacting quickest to Schlupp's initial contact after Olise's free-kick to equalise just before the break.

Buoyed by their stoppage-time equaliser, Palace came out of the blocks in the second half with two quickfire goals from Ayew and Eze to leave Leeds chasing the game. This opened things up for Palace, who ruthlessly struck on the break with Edouard to put the game out of reach.

Olise, 21, assisted all three of these goals in the space of 16 minutes as he effortlessly picked Leeds off to become the youngest player to create a hat-trick of goals from open play in a Premier League game. Ayew, who had scored just once this season prior to Sunday, added his second after picking up the scraps from substitute Will Hughes' blocked shot.

Leeds capitulated, but it was a result of a fluid attacking display from Palace, who showed they can more than cope without their injured talisman Wilfried Zaha, recording their first win this season without the Ivorian in the starting line-up.

As for Leeds, the second half will have alarm bells ringing at Elland Road ahead of a key month.

Eze: It's been a long time since we played like this

Crystal Palace forward Eze told Sky Sports: "It is a credit to everyone that has been putting in the work. It has been a long time since we have been playing like this."

Palace forward Ayew added: "It is hard to explain. We did a good game. We started bit shaky but overall we kept on doing what we did last week.

"We know we have quality going forward. We are very quick, strong and skilful. We created chances and managed to score these five goals."

Gracia on Leeds capitulation: It's unbelievable

Leeds boss Javi Gracia told Sky Sports: "It's unbelievable after that first half we had to finish like that. We dominated the first half and created many chances. We could have finished the game.

"After we conceded before half-time everything changed. We started very bad in the second half and didn't perform as well."

On what he said at half-time: "When we conceded the second goal, Palace played really well with the spaces. They have very good players to run, to counter and to defend. Palace were really tough for us.

"We have to be really disappointed because the second half was very bad, the result as well is difficult to accept. It's only a game. We try to keep a positive mentality for the next game.

"There's only one way, to work hard and try to understand why we conceded this result today and to try to come back as soon as possible to all the things we've been doing well.

"We try to work hard this week to prepare for the next game. I'd like to give the fans a better performance and result."

Bamford: We fell apart, this is a freak result

Leeds goalscorer Bamford told Sky Sports: "The first half was really good, we should have been more goals ahead.

"The second half, we fell apart a bit. It was a freak result and one we will move on from.

"They scored the second goal and the third came really quick. They punished us for mistakes. It was one of those games where every mistake we made literally got punished.

"In there the boys were, I don't want to say upbeat because we lost 5-1, but they understood that one game like that will not decide our season."

Opta stats: Hodgson's high-flying Eagles equal record

Leeds suffered their joint-heaviest defeat in a Premier League home game, losing by four goals for a seventh time. Indeed, it was the first time they had conceded five goals in a top-flight home game since April 1991 versus Liverpool (a 5-4 defeat).

Crystal Palace equalled their joint-biggest away win in the Premier League, winning by four goals for the second time. Both instances have come under the management of Roy Hodgson, winning 5-1 away to West Brom in December 2020 and by the same scoreline today.

Crystal Palace have scored seven goals in two Premier League games since Roy Hodgson's return, one more than they had in their previous 15 matches in the competition combined (7).

Since returning to the Premier League ahead of the 2020-21 campaign, Leeds have conceded more goals from free-kicks (direct & indirect) than any other team in the competition (16).

Michael Olise assisted three of Crystal Palace's five goals in this match, becoming the third-youngest player in Premier League history to record a hat-trick of assists (21y 188d), after Trent-Alexander Arnold (20y 143d) and Jermaine Pennant (20y 227d).

Leeds are at home again for their next fixture on April 17 for Monday Night Football against Liverpool. Kick-off 8pm.

Roy Hodgson takes Crystal Palace to Southampton for another huge six-pointer at the bottom on Saturday April 15. Kick-off 3pm.

April 17: Liverpool (H) - Premier League, kick-off 8pm, live on Sky Sports

April 22: Fulham (A) - Premier League, kick-off 12.30pm

April 25: Leicester City (H) - Premier League, kick-off 8pm

April 30: Bournemouth (A) - Premier League, kick-off 2pm

May 7: Man City (A) - Premier League, kick-off 2pm, live on Sky Sports

May 13: Newcastle (H) - Premier League, kick-off 3pm

May 20: West Ham (A) - Premier League, kick-off 3pm

May 28: Tottenham (H) - Premier League, kick-off 4.30pm

April 15: Southampton (A) - Premier League, kick-off 3pm

April 22: Everton (H) - Premier League, kick-off 3pm

April 25: Wolves (A) - Premier League, kick-off 7.30pm

April 29: West Ham (H) - Premier League, kick-off 12.30pm

May 6: Tottenham (A) - Premier League, kick-off 3pm

May 13: Bournemouth (H) - Premier League, kick-off 3pm

May 20: Fulham (A) - Premier League, kick-off 3pm

May 28: Nottingham Forest (H) - Premier League, kick-off 4.30pm