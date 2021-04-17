Leeds United vs Liverpool preview, team news, stats, prediction, kick-off time, live on Sky Sports

Team news, stats and prediction ahead of Leeds vs Liverpool in the Premier League on Monday (kick-off 8pm).

Team news

Leeds will be without suspended captain Liam Cooper for their home Premier League game against Liverpool.

Cooper starts a three-game ban following his dismissal in last weekend's win at Manchester City, so Pascal Struijk or Robin Koch could start.

Raphinha (thigh) and Rodrigo (muscle strain) will both be assessed, while on-loan winger Jack Harrison will return to contention after missing out last week against his parent club.

Jurgen Klopp has reported no fresh injury concerns following Wednesday's Champions League exit at the hands of Real Madrid.

Curtis Jones was not in the matchday squad in midweek as he deals with a muscular problem, while Divock Origi missed a fourth game with a similar issue.

Klopp reported positive news in the ongoing recoveries of Joe Gomez, Joel Matip, Virgil van Dijk and Jordan Henderson, though the quartet remain long-term absentees.

How to follow

Leeds vs Liverpool will be shown live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 7pm; kick-off 8pm. Sky Sports customers can watch in-game clips in the live match blog on the Sky Sports website and app. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after the final whistle.

Leeds United

Liverpool Monday 19th April 7:00pm Kick off 8:00pm

Liverpool haven't scored a goal before the 45th minute of a Premier League game since December 27. That is quite frankly staggering.

Two goals have come in the 45+4 and 45+2 minutes respectively but still, just two first-half goals in 16 Premier League matches is a very strange set of numbers to analyse. During that spell, they have created chances that should have equated to 10.37 goals using the expected goal model, registering 106 attempts on goal.

Such strange anomalies eventually regress back to a more normal figure and that may start here as Liverpool are facing up against a team that have conceded the most first-half goals in the Premier League this season (31). The floodgates may open for Liverpool early on, who have won each of their last three Premier League games, doing so whilst creating plenty of chances for their attacking players.

Don't be fooled by Leeds. They aren't all of a sudden going to be parking buses and defending manfully like they did at Manchester City last weekend. Marcelo Bielsa will be demanding high-pressing and attack-minded football which should make this a fantastic watch. Back Liverpool to breach their defence twice in the opening 45 minutes at a juicy 3/1 with Sky Bet.

JONES KNOWS PREDICTS: 1-3

BETTING ANGLE: Liverpool to score two or more goals in the first half (3/1 with Sky Bet)

Last time out...

Opta stats

Leeds have won just one of their last 11 home games against Liverpool in all competitions (D3 L7), with that being a famous 4-3 victory in November 2000 with Mark Viduka scoring all four for the Whites.

Liverpool won the reverse fixture 4-3 on the opening day - they've done the double over Leeds four times in the Premier League, with no side doing so more against them (1996-97, 1997-98, 1999-00 and 2002-03).

Leeds have conceded 52 goals in their 25 Premier League games against Liverpool, more than they have versus any other side in the competition.

Following their 2-1 win at Man City last time out, Leeds could become just the second side in Premier League history to beat the league leaders and the reigning champions (in either order) in consecutive matches, after Everton in February 2010 (vs Chelsea and Manchester United).

Leeds have won each of their last three Premier League matches, with the Whites last winning four top-flight games in a row within the same season back in April 2001 (a run of six).

Liverpool have won three consecutive league games for just the second time this season (also their first three of the campaign in September), coming from behind to beat Aston Villa last time out.

Liverpool have won five of their last six away league games (L1), more than they had in their previous 15 on the road (W4 D6 L5). The Reds have also won each of their last four Premier League games in Yorkshire, last having a longer winning run in the county in the top-flight between March 1908-October 1909 (5).

Leeds have both scored and conceded exactly 49 Premier League goals this season - if they score and concede in this game, it will be the joint-second fewest games in which a team has both scored and conceded 50 goals in a single Premier League campaign (Tottenham 30 in 2007-08, QPR 32 in 1994-95).

No side have scored more Premier League goals from outside the box than Leeds this season (12). Indeed, both of Leeds' goals against Man City last time out were from outside the box, with both scored by Stuart Dallas from the Whites' only two shots in the game.

Mohamed Salah has scored 19 Premier League goals this season - he could become the first Liverpool player to reach 20 in three separate campaigns in the competition (also 2017-18 and 2018-19).

