Leeds United vs Southampton preview, team news, stats, prediction, kick-off time, live on Sky Sports

Team news, stats and prediction ahead of Leeds vs Southampton in the Premier League on Tuesday (kick-off 6pm).

Team news

Leeds will be without six players due to injury for the visit of Southampton.

Marcelo Bielsa will have to do without Kalvin Phillips (calf), Ian Poveda (ankle), Rodrigo (groin), in addition to long-term absentees Robin Koch (knee) and Adam Forshaw (hip).

Defender Diego Llorente (hamstring) is closing on a return, but Tuesday's game comes too soon for his involvement.

Southampton are sweating on the fitness of Stuart Armstrong, with manager Ralph Hasenhuttl confirming the midfielder has a 50 per cent chance of recovering from a muscle complain.

Theo Walcott, Kyle Walker-Peters and Ibrahima Diallo are unavailable for the trip to Elland Road.

How to follow

Leeds United

Southampton Tuesday 23rd February 5:30pm Kick off 6:00pm

Leeds vs Southampton is live on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event from 5.30pm; Kick-off 6pm. Sky Sports customers can watch in-game clips in the live match blog on the Sky Sports website and app. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after the final whistle.

Last time out...

Opta stats