Leeds United vs Southampton preview, team news, stats, prediction, kick-off time, live on Sky Sports

Team news, stats and prediction ahead of Leeds vs Southampton in the Premier League on Tuesday (kick-off 6pm).
Team news
Leeds will be without six players due to injury for the visit of Southampton.
Marcelo Bielsa will have to do without Kalvin Phillips (calf), Ian Poveda (ankle), Rodrigo (groin), in addition to long-term absentees Robin Koch (knee) and Adam Forshaw (hip).
Defender Diego Llorente (hamstring) is closing on a return, but Tuesday's game comes too soon for his involvement.
Southampton are sweating on the fitness of Stuart Armstrong, with manager Ralph Hasenhuttl confirming the midfielder has a 50 per cent chance of recovering from a muscle complain.
Theo Walcott, Kyle Walker-Peters and Ibrahima Diallo are unavailable for the trip to Elland Road.
How to follow
Leeds vs Southampton is live on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event from 5.30pm; Kick-off 6pm. Sky Sports customers can watch in-game clips in the live match blog on the Sky Sports website and app. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after the final whistle.
Last time out...
Opta stats
- This is the first meeting between Leeds and Southampton in any competition since October 2012, when the Whites won a League Cup tie 3-0 at Elland Road under Neil Warnock.
- Southampton have won their last three league games against Leeds, with the most recent being a 1-0 away win in March 2012. Only once have Saints had a longer winning run against Leeds in league football (4 between 1980-1982).
- In the Premier League, Leeds have lost just one of their 12 home games against Southampton (W6 D5), going down 0-1 to a David Hirst goal in February 1998. The Whites have conceded just three goals in these 12 games, keeping nine clean sheets in the process.
- Southampton have won nine of their last 10 Premier League games against promoted sides, with the exception being a goalless draw with Fulham in their last such match.
- Leeds have lost consecutive Premier League games for the fourth time this season, though they're yet to lose three in a row so far. They last lost three consecutive league games in November 2017.
- Leeds have won three of their four midweek Premier League fixtures this season (Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday), though did lose their last such game 1-2 at home to Everton earlier this month.
- No team is currently on a longer winless run in the Premier League than Southampton (7 - D1 L6). Saints have won just one of their last 12 league matches (D4 L7), with that victory coming against reigning champions Liverpool in January.
- Southampton have scored a league-high share 65% of their Premier League goals in the first half of games this season (20/31), while only Arsenal (62%) have conceded a higher share before half-time than Leeds (60% - 26/43).
- Patrick Bamford has scored in all four of Leeds' Premier League home wins so far this season, while the Whites have won none of their seven games at Elland Road in which he hasn't found the net (D2 L5).
- Takumi Minamino has scored two goals in his three Premier League games with Southampton, one more than he did in 19 appearances with Liverpool in the competition.