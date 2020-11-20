Leeds vs Arsenal preview, team news, kick-off

Team news and stats ahead of Leeds vs Arsenal in the Premier League on Sunday, live on Sky Sports (kick-off 4.30pm).

Team news

Leeds midfielder Kalvin Phillips is back in contention and expected to start Sunday's home Premier League game against Arsenal. Phillips tore shoulder ligaments in last month's home defeat to Wolves and has missed Leeds' last three Premier League matches, including successive 4-1 defeats to Leicester and Crystal Palace.

Leeds will also be boosted by the return of club-record signing Rodrigo, who has also missed the last two games after a period of isolation having recently tested positive for Covid-19.

Phillips' return is offset by news Pablo Hernandez will miss out due to a minor muscle strain, while fellow midfielder Jamie Shackleton (thigh) and defender Diego Llorente (groin) remain sidelined.

Skipper Liam Cooper, Stuart Dallas, Mateusz Klich, Tyler Roberts, Robin Koch and Ezgjan Alioski are all available following international duty.

Arsenal will be without Thomas Partey as the Ghana international continues to recover from a thigh injury suffered in the defeat to Aston Villa.

Mohamed Elneny and Sead Kolasinac are also unavailable after the pair both tested positive for Covid-19 during the international break.

Gabriel Martinelli (knee) is out but long-term absentees Calum Chambers and Pablo Mari are now back in full training, although a lack of match fitness means they are unlikely to feature at this stage.

How to follow

Leeds United

Arsenal Sunday 22nd November 4:00pm Kick off 4:30pm

Leeds vs Arsenal will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Premier League from 4pm on Super Sunday; kick-off at 4.30pm.

Leeds come into Sunday's clash with Arsenal on a similarly patchy run of form to the Gunners, with three defeats from four and back-to-back 4-1 thumpings at the hands of Leicester and Crystal Palace.

Marcelo Bielsa's side have conceded the joint-highest number of goals across the Premier League this season, and Sky Sports pundit Alan Smith told the Pitch to Post preview podcast it could provide the invitation Arsenal need to find their shooting boots at Elland Road.

"It'll be quite an open game, this is what Leicester profited from and that might help Arsenal," he said. "It's a difficult one to call as they always are after the international break, the coaches have only had their players back for maybe a day and a half or so. People come back at varying degrees of fitness and fatigue and it can be unpredictable.

"For Leeds to have lost their last two games 4-1, there's pressure on them to bounce back and on Bielsa to fix what has gone wrong. I'd have to fancy the Gunners, they've got their own agenda and want to bounce back from the Villa game and get back to the levels they have achieved. Perhaps a close-fought away win."

We all love watching Leeds, who have never previously lost three consecutive League games under Marcelo Bielsa.

But that might be about to change.

Bielsa's boys mixed start on their return to the Premier League can be underlined by the defensive issues that have been apparent since their opening day defeat at Liverpool. Whilst no side outside the current top seven have scored more than Leeds' 14 goals, they have the joint-worst defence in the Premier League, along with West Brom.

With Leeds being sexy in attack but vulnerable at the back, they are the type of opponent Mikel Arteta has a habit of being able to deactivate.

On the outside Arteta looks to bred from the same stable as Pep Guardiola but there's more chance of him being related to Sam Allardyce judged on his desire for the defence.

The difference in this one may just well be Arsenal's summer signing Gabriel Magalhaes, who has settled in quickly and in assured fashion, bringing a much sought-after composure to a defence that has come under regular criticism in recent seasons. His threat in the opposition box shouldn't be underestimated either against a side that have shipped eight goals from set-pieces this season. He's 33/1 to open the scoring.

I can forsee a very tactically astute Arsenal win in a style very similar to what Leicester did to Leeds in their 4-1 victory.

JONES KNOWS PREDICTS: 1-2 (15/2 with Sky Bet)

Opta stats

Leeds are winless in their last seven meetings with Arsenal in all competitions (D1 L6) since a 3-2 win at Highbury in May 2003.

Since a 0-1 loss in November 2000, Arsenal are unbeaten in their last five away games against Leeds in all competitions (W4 D1), winning the last four in a row by an aggregate score of 15-4.

Arsenal have won nine of their last 11 Premier League games in Yorkshire (L2), though they did lose their last visit to the county against Sheffield United in October 2019 (0-1).

Coming into this weekend's games, no side has conceded more Premier League goals than Leeds this season (17), with the Whites losing their last two league games by a 1-4 scoreline.

Leeds have lost their last two Premier League games - they've not lost three league games in a row under Marcelo Bielsa, last doing so in November 2017 under Thomas Christiansen.

Arsenal have lost three of their last four Premier League games (W1), as many as in their previous 12 (W8 D1 L3). The Gunners have failed to score in each of those three defeats, and haven't found the net from open play in their last six hours and 26 minutes of Premier League action.

