Leeds United vs Newcastle preview, team news, kick-off, prediction

Team news and stats ahead of Leeds vs Newcastle in the Premier League on Wednesday evening (kick-off 6pm).
Team news
Marcelo Bielsa will have Leeds top goalscorer Patrick Bamford fit and available for Wednesday night's Premier League game against Newcastle.
Despite his early substitution against West Ham on Friday, Bamford is expected to feature, while Pablo Hernandez is also back in training.
Centre-backs Robin Koch and Diego Llorente are expected to remain sidelined.
Argentine defender Federico Fernandez and Scotland winger Ryan Fraser are back in contention for Newcastle.
Trending
- Jose: Do Liverpool really have injury problem?
- 'Young driver' Alonso fastest on F1 2020's last day
- Liverpool to host Man Utd live on Sky Sports
- Search is on – 'Who fancies a fight with Whyte?'
- PDC World Darts Championship: Draw, results, schedule
- Bruce: Two Newcastle players 'not well at all' with Covid-19
- Will Jose's Spurs pass greatest test yet this term?
- Grealish banned from driving for nine months and fined
- TOWIE's Mark Wright signs for Crawley
- Brundle: Verstappen provides F1 spark to end epic year
Fernandez was one of a number of Magpies players who contracted coronavirus but his latest negative test means he is available, as is Fraser after his recovery from a hamstring injury that has sidelined him since November 1.
Javier Manquillo, Jamaal Lascelles, Allan Saint-Maximin and Fabian Schar were among the notable absentees for the 2-1 win over West Brom at the weekend and are unlikely to be involved at Elland Road.
- Premier League table | Premier League top scorers
- Premier League fixtures | Premier League results
- Live football on Sky Sports
- December PL picks: All the games on Sky
How to follow
Follow Leeds vs Newcastle in our dedicated live match blog. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after the final whistle.
- Download the Sky Sports Scores App: Apple | Android
- The UK's No 1 scores app: Find out more
Jones Knows prediction
If Leeds can restrict Newcastle's ability to win set-pieces, then this should be a pretty comfortable home win.
Marcelo Bielsa's men were absolutely battered from free-kicks and corners against West Ham but Steve Bruce's men are nowhere near as potent as the east Londoners in that department. They have only created eight chances from set-plays this season - the second fewest in the league. Plus, no team has won fewer corners and they rank the fourth worst for free-kicks won in the final third.
Despite winning just one of their last six matches, Bielsa's boys are still playing with the same attacking verve that got them back in the big time and have averaged over 10.5 expected goals in that six-game run. They surely will be too hot for Newcastle to handle.
JONES KNOWS PREDICTS: 3-1 (14/1 with Sky Bet)
Pitch to Post Review podcast
Arsenal are officially in crisis, but at least the merch looks good!
Jasper Taylor is joined by Kate Burlaga and Gerard Brand to discuss the weekend's Premier League action, as Arsenal lost again at the Emirates, meaning their current points tally has them on track to finish 15th this season (05:27). How low does it have to go for Mikel Arteta to face the sack?
The panel also discuss Liverpool's 1-1 draw at Fulham on Super Sunday (18:30), and why the injury to Diogo Jota could have big ramifications for Jurgen Klopp's side.
In the Regional Review, we talk all things Newcastle with Sky Sports News reporter Keith Downie - takeover talk is on the menu again, as well as Steve Bruce's intentions for the January window (32:23).
And in part four, we discuss a turgid Manchester derby (45:30) which brought more questions than answers, including: should players really be hugging and smiling after serving up such a dour performance?
DOWNLOAD THE PITCH TO POST PODCAST ON APPLE - or listen on Spotify below...
Opta stats
- This is the first Premier League meeting between Leeds and Newcastle since January 2004, when the Magpies won 1-0 at St James' Park courtesy of Alan Shearer's goal.
- Newcastle are unbeaten in their last five away league games against Leeds (W4 D1), with this their first meeting since a 2-0 Championship win in November 2016. Their last defeat at Elland Road was in the Premier League in September 1999 (2-3).
- Newcastle have lost just one of their last 13 Premier League games in Yorkshire (W9 D3), losing 0-1 at Huddersfield in August 2017.
- Newcastle have won just one of their last 22 Premier League games played on a Wednesday (D4 L17), winning 4-1 at Bournemouth in July. Indeed, the Magpies have lost more Premier League games on a Wednesday than any other side in the competition (44).
- Leeds have lost their last two Premier League games despite opening the scoring each time. Only four teams have ever lost three in a row despite scoring first in the competition - Blackburn in April 2007, Sunderland in February 2011, Wolves in April 2012 and Leicester in December 2014.
- 57% of Newcastle's Premier League goals this season have come in the final 15 minutes of games (8/14). The Magpies have scored in this timeframe in all five of their victories so far this season.
- Newcastle are looking to win three consecutive Premier League games for the first time since November 2018, while manager Steve Bruce hasn't won three in a row in the competition since a run of four with Wigan in January 2009.
- This is Marcelo Bielsa's 114th match in charge of Leeds United in all competitions - the most he's managed at a club in his managerial career, overtaking the 113 he managed at Athletic Bilbao between 2011 and 2013.
- Newcastle boss Steve Bruce hasn't managed a Premier League game against Leeds at Elland Road since September 2003, a 2-0 win with Birmingham. On the day of this game, it will be 17 years and 87 days since then, with only Kenny Dalglish at Carrow Road (17y 210d, 1994-2012) and Roy Hodgson at Selhurst Park (18y 320d, 1998-2017) having a longer gap between games managed at a ground in Premier League history.