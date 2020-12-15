Leeds United vs Newcastle preview, team news, kick-off, prediction

Team news and stats ahead of Leeds vs Newcastle in the Premier League on Wednesday evening (kick-off 6pm).

Team news

Marcelo Bielsa will have Leeds top goalscorer Patrick Bamford fit and available for Wednesday night's Premier League game against Newcastle.

Despite his early substitution against West Ham on Friday, Bamford is expected to feature, while Pablo Hernandez is also back in training.

Centre-backs Robin Koch and Diego Llorente are expected to remain sidelined.

Argentine defender Federico Fernandez and Scotland winger Ryan Fraser are back in contention for Newcastle.

Fernandez was one of a number of Magpies players who contracted coronavirus but his latest negative test means he is available, as is Fraser after his recovery from a hamstring injury that has sidelined him since November 1.

Javier Manquillo, Jamaal Lascelles, Allan Saint-Maximin and Fabian Schar were among the notable absentees for the 2-1 win over West Brom at the weekend and are unlikely to be involved at Elland Road.

Jones Knows prediction

If Leeds can restrict Newcastle's ability to win set-pieces, then this should be a pretty comfortable home win.

Marcelo Bielsa's men were absolutely battered from free-kicks and corners against West Ham but Steve Bruce's men are nowhere near as potent as the east Londoners in that department. They have only created eight chances from set-plays this season - the second fewest in the league. Plus, no team has won fewer corners and they rank the fourth worst for free-kicks won in the final third.

Despite winning just one of their last six matches, Bielsa's boys are still playing with the same attacking verve that got them back in the big time and have averaged over 10.5 expected goals in that six-game run. They surely will be too hot for Newcastle to handle.

JONES KNOWS PREDICTS: 3-1 (14/1 with Sky Bet)

Opta stats