Leeds vs Wolves preview, team news, kick-off

Team news and stats ahead of Leeds vs Wolves in the Premier League on Monday (kick-off 8pm).

Team news

Leeds skipper Liam Cooper is doubtful and fellow centre-half Diego Llorente is definitely out after both players sustained groin injuries while on duty for Scotland and Spain.

Adam Forshaw (hip) remains a long-term absentee, but otherwise Marcelo Bielsa has a fully-fit squad, with Pablo Hernandez (groin) hoping to return to contention after being sidelined since the opening-day defeat at Liverpool.

Nuno Espirito Santo has revealed Fernando Marcal is back in group training while Wolves wait for full clarity over their Covid test results.

Nuno is hoping his Portuguese players have returned from international duty free of coronavirus.

Goalkeeper Rui Patricio, full-back Nelson Semedo, midfielders Ruben Neves and Joao Moutinho and forward Daniel Podence have all been away with Portugal, for whom Cristiano Ronaldo this week tested positive for Covid-19.

The Portuguese Football Federation said in a statement on Tuesday that Ronaldo was "doing well, without symptoms, and in isolation" and added that no further positive tests had been reported in the squad.

