Leeds vs Wolves preview, team news, kick-off

Team news and stats ahead of Leeds vs Wolves in the Premier League on Monday (kick-off 8pm).
Team news
Leeds skipper Liam Cooper is doubtful and fellow centre-half Diego Llorente is definitely out after both players sustained groin injuries while on duty for Scotland and Spain.
Adam Forshaw (hip) remains a long-term absentee, but otherwise Marcelo Bielsa has a fully-fit squad, with Pablo Hernandez (groin) hoping to return to contention after being sidelined since the opening-day defeat at Liverpool.
- 146 live PL games + EFL for just £18 p/m | All Sky Sports' offers for the new season
- Live on Sky Sports | 146 Premier League games to be shown live on Sky Sports
Nuno Espirito Santo has revealed Fernando Marcal is back in group training while Wolves wait for full clarity over their Covid test results.
Nuno is hoping his Portuguese players have returned from international duty free of coronavirus.
Trending
- Spurs complete signing of Swansea's Rodon
- West Ham sign Benrahma on loan
- AJ announces Pulev fight - 'O2 is my lion's den!'
- What big deals happened in the Championship?
- PL returns: What twists next in strangest of seasons?
- Why Bale could transform Tottenham
- Man Utd trigger Pogba contract extension
- Where will Partey fit in at Arsenal?
- Rashford: Bouncing back, Cavani, MBE
- Ole: Outsiders trying to create division at Man Utd
Goalkeeper Rui Patricio, full-back Nelson Semedo, midfielders Ruben Neves and Joao Moutinho and forward Daniel Podence have all been away with Portugal, for whom Cristiano Ronaldo this week tested positive for Covid-19.
The Portuguese Football Federation said in a statement on Tuesday that Ronaldo was "doing well, without symptoms, and in isolation" and added that no further positive tests had been reported in the squad.
DOWNLOAD THE PITCH TO POST PREVIEW PODCAST ON APPLE - or listen on Spotify above...
How to follow
Leeds vs Wolves will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Premier League from 7pm on Monday Night Football; Kick-off at 8pm. Sky Sports customers can watch in-game clips in the live match blog on the Sky Sports website and app. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after the final whistle.
Watch the Premier League live on Sky Sports
At least 146 Premier League games will be shown live on Sky Sports in the 2020/21 season. The Premier League has further increased the number of televised games this season from 200 to 231, with over half of the extra fixtures set to be shown live on Sky Sports.
Overall, Sky Sports will be showing at least 146 Premier League matches live throughout the 2020/21 season, continuing to bring you all the latest twists, turns and shocks at the home of the Premier League.
There will also be two additional midweek programmes - one will be played across the weeks commencing January 11 and 18 and the second will be in the week commencing May 10. All of these games will be broadcast live.
You can also follow the action with our dedicated live blogs on the Sky Sports website and app, and watch free match highlights from every game shortly after full-time on our digital platforms and YouTube channel.
Opta stats
- Wolves have won their last three league meetings with Leeds - they last won four in a row against them between February 1958-April 1960 (a run of five).
- This is just the second Premier League campaign in which Leeds and Wolves are facing off, after both being relegated in 2003-04. The home side won both meetings that season (Wolves 3-1, Leeds 4-1).
- After losing their first game at Liverpool on their return to the Premier League, Leeds are now without defeat in their last three (W2 D1), remaining unbeaten at Elland Road so far this season (W1 D1).
- Wolves have won just two of their nine Premier League games played on a Monday (D2 L5), beating Crystal Palace 2-0 in July and Sheffield United 2-0 in September of this year.
- Wolves have lost three of their last five away Premier League games (W1 D1), as many as they had in their previous 16 on the road in the competition (W7 D6 L3).
- No defender has made more tackles (19) or completed more dribbles (11) than Leeds' Luke Ayling in the Premier League this season. Meanwhile only Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold (233) and Andrew Robertson (246) have been involved in more open play build-up sequences than the Leeds full-back (219).
- Leeds' Patrick Bamford has had a hand in four goals in his four league starts against Wolves (3 goals, 1 assist), last facing them with Middlesbrough in March 2018 (scored in a 1-2 defeat).