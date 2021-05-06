Leicester vs Newcastle preview, team news, stats, kick-off time, live on Sky Sports

Team news, stats and prediction ahead of Leicester vs Newcastle in the Premier League on Friday (kick-off 8pm).

Team news

Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers expects Jonny Evans to be "fine" for Friday's home clash with Newcastle after the defender had a scan on a foot issue.

Striker Jamie Vardy, who sustained some ankle swelling from a tackle in the 1-1 draw at Southampton last week, is also set to be available.

Defender Wes Morgan (back) is not yet ready to make a return to action, and winger Harvey Barnes and full-back James Justin (both knee) continue with their recoveries.

Image: Fabian Schar was sent off in stoppage-time for a late challenge on Gabriel Martinelli

Newcastle defender Fabian Schar will miss the game through suspension after the club failed in their appeal to have his red card overturned.

The defender was sent off for a challenge on Arsenal's Gabriel Martinelli late in Sunday's 2-0 home defeat by the Gunners and must sit out the next three matches as a result.

On-loan midfielder Joe Willock returns to the squad after being ineligible to face his parent club, but youngster Elliot Anderson is struggling with a hip problem and goalkeeper Karl Darlow and midfielder Isaac Hayden (both knee), skipper

Jamaal Lascelles (foot) and winger Ryan Fraser (groin) are still sidelined.

Relegation permutations West Brom will be relegated if they lose. Also down if they draw and Newcastle & Burnley avoid defeat. Also down with a win if Palace avoid defeat and Brighton, Southampton, Burnley & Newcastle all win.

Fulham will be relegated if they lose & Newcastle avoid defeat.

How to follow

Leicester vs Newcastle will be shown live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 7.30pm; kick-off 8pm. Sky Sports customers can watch in-game clips in the live match blog on the Sky Sports website and app. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after the final whistle.

Leicester City

Newcastle United Friday 7th May 7:30pm Kick off 8:00pm

Last time out...

