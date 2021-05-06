Leicester vs Newcastle preview, team news, stats, kick-off time, live on Sky Sports

Team news, stats and prediction ahead of Leicester vs Newcastle in the Premier League on Friday (kick-off 8pm).
Team news
Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers expects Jonny Evans to be "fine" for Friday's home clash with Newcastle after the defender had a scan on a foot issue.
Striker Jamie Vardy, who sustained some ankle swelling from a tackle in the 1-1 draw at Southampton last week, is also set to be available.
Defender Wes Morgan (back) is not yet ready to make a return to action, and winger Harvey Barnes and full-back James Justin (both knee) continue with their recoveries.
- Premier League table
- Get Sky Sports
- Latest Premier League games live on Sky Sports
- Race for Europe: Who needs what to qualify?
Newcastle defender Fabian Schar will miss the game through suspension after the club failed in their appeal to have his red card overturned.
Trending
- Villa Park to be offered to host Champions League final
- Canelo-Saunders dragged apart at feisty face-off
- What's gone wrong for Rooney and Derby?
- Bottas rubbishes Merc exit reports | Hamilton: Give him a break
- Fernandes: If Man Utd win Europa League, it's still not enough
- Hamilton: Red Bull 'making a lot of mistakes'
- Four clubs in for Sancho; Dortmund set £150m Haaland price tag
- 'Hazard owes the Real Madrid fans'
- Barcelona hold initial talks over Aguero deal
- Prutton's Final Day Championship predictions
The defender was sent off for a challenge on Arsenal's Gabriel Martinelli late in Sunday's 2-0 home defeat by the Gunners and must sit out the next three matches as a result.
On-loan midfielder Joe Willock returns to the squad after being ineligible to face his parent club, but youngster Elliot Anderson is struggling with a hip problem and goalkeeper Karl Darlow and midfielder Isaac Hayden (both knee), skipper
Jamaal Lascelles (foot) and winger Ryan Fraser (groin) are still sidelined.
Relegation permutations
- West Brom will be relegated if they lose. Also down if they draw and Newcastle & Burnley avoid defeat. Also down with a win if Palace avoid defeat and Brighton, Southampton, Burnley & Newcastle all win.
- Fulham will be relegated if they lose & Newcastle avoid defeat.
How to follow
Leicester vs Newcastle will be shown live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 7.30pm; kick-off 8pm. Sky Sports customers can watch in-game clips in the live match blog on the Sky Sports website and app. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after the final whistle.
- Download the Sky Sports Scores App: Apple | Android
- The UK's No 1 scores app: Find out more
- Pick your Premier League Team of the Year
Last time out...
Opta stats
- Leicester City have won eight of their last 10 Premier League games against Newcastle United (L2), having won just three of their first 17 against them in the competition (D5 L9).
- Since they were promoted back to the Premier League in 2017, Newcastle United have won two of their three away league games against Leicester City, though they did lose this exact fixture 5-0 last season.
- Leicester City have won just one of their 11 Premier League games played on a Friday (D4 L6), with that being their famous 9-0 victory over Southampton last season. At home, the Foxes have drawn one and lost two of their three Friday Premier League games, with two of those coming against Newcastle United (1-1 December 2003, 0-1 April 2019).
- Leicester City have won back-to-back home league games for the second time in 2021, having done so just once in the whole of 2020. However, the Foxes haven't managed more than two consecutive home league wins since December 2019 (a run of 7).
- Newcastle have scored a league-low 33% of their Premier League goals in the first half of games this season (12/36). Indeed, the Magpies have only been leading at half-time in four Premier League matches this term, with only Sheffield United (3) doing so on fewer occasions.
- Since joining Leicester in 2018, James Maddison has scored more goals against Newcastle in all competitions than he has versus any other side (3). Indeed, the midfielder has netted in each of his last three appearances against the Magpies.