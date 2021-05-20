Leicester vs Tottenham preview, team news, stats, prediction, live on Sky Sports

Team news, stats and prediction ahead of xx in the Premier League on Sunday, live on Sky Sports (kick-off 4pm).

Team news

Jonny Evans will miss out for Leicester in their key Premier League finale against Tottenham after being forced off in their FA Cup final win over Chelsea.

The defender has a heel problem and only lasted 34 minutes of the 1-0 victory at Wembley and remains sidelined as the Foxes look to clinch a Champions League spot on the final day.

James Justin (knee) and Harvey Barnes (knee) remain out for Brendan Rodgers' side. Wes Morgan and Christian Fuchs could be in the squad for the final time after it was announced club captain Morgan is retiring and Fuchs will leave this summer.

Tottenham will be hoping the game is not Harry Kane's final outing for the club.

1:31 Interim Tottenham manager Ryan Mason says Harry Kane's comments about not wanting to end his career with regrets are completely normal and any player would feel the same.

Kane's future is subject to intense speculation as he is reported to have told Spurs he wants to leave this summer.

Japhet Tanganga (ankle) and Ben Davies (calf) are out injured.

Leicester are now certain to play European football next season after winning the FA Cup. But in which European competition will they be playing? The Champions League or the Europa League?

The defeat at Chelsea, just days after the FA Cup win, leaves Brendan Rodgers' side vulnerable to a second successive season in which they suffer late Champions League qualification pain.

Liverpool's 3-0 win at Burnley moved them into fourth and above Leicester on goal difference. The Foxes must win at home to Tottenham on the final day and hope Liverpool or Chelsea fail to win. If not, they will be in the Europa League again.

Chelsea's win over Leicester means Tottenham can no longer qualify for the Champions League, while Liverpool's win at Burnley and Tottenham's defeat at home to Aston Villa ruled out fifth place.

In fact, Europa League football is out of their hands too. They must beat Leicester on the final day and hope West Ham lose at home to Southampton.

Tottenham would go into the Europa Conference League if they stay seventh - but could miss out on Europe all together if they fail to win and Everton better their result or Arsenal win.

How to follow

Leicester vs Tottenham is live on Sky Sports Football from 3.50pm; kick-off 4pm. Sky Sports customers can watch in-game clips in the live match blog on the Sky Sports website and app. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after the final whistle.

Leicester City

Tottenham Hotspur Sunday 23rd May 3:50pm Kick off 4:00pm

2:27 We take a look at some of the stats surrounding matchweek 38 in the Premier League.

If there is any justice for doing the right things in football then Leicester - arguably the soundest run club in the country - will get a helping hand from elsewhere to grab them a Champions League qualification spot. The Foxes have been in the top four for 242 days this season - the most of any other club. It was the same story last season, too, before missing out.

Brendan Rodgers and his team deserve Champions League football. I see no reason why they cannot deliver on their end of the bargain and beat Spurs.

The brilliance of Harry Kane and Heung Min-Son has papered over the cracks at the club this season. The squad looks in need of a reboot and they have a huge summer of work ahead.

Leicester's cohesion, counter-attacking play and defensive solidarity can get them over the line in this one.

CORRECT SCORE PREDICTION: 2-1

BETTING ANGLE: Leicester to finish in the top four (13/5 with Sky Bet)

Last time out...

3:04 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Chelsea's win over Leicester in the Premier League.

3:00 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Aston Villa’s win over Tottenham in the Premier League.

Opta stats

Leicester have won two of their last three league games against Tottenham (L1), as many as they had in their previous 12. They're looking to complete their first league double over Spurs since 1998-99.

Spurs have only failed to score in one of their 14 Premier League away games against Leicester, finding the net in each of their last 11 visits. However, Spurs have also only kept two clean sheets at the Foxes in the competition.

After winning their final league game in seven consecutive seasons between 2008-09 and 2014-15, Leicester have failed to win any of their last five season finales (D3 L2), with one of those defeats coming against Tottenham.

Tottenham have lost their final league game in just one of the last 10 Premier League campaigns (W7 D2), going down 5-1 to Newcastle in 2015-16.

Leicester spent the third longest time in the top four of the Premier League last season, yet finished 5th (325 days). The Foxes have spent longer in the top four than any other Premier League side this term (242 days), but are adjudged to have a 74.9% chance of finishing outside the top four based on Opta's predicted table.

Only Brighton (25) have dropped more points from winning positions than Tottenham this season (23), with Spurs losing 2-1 against Aston Villa last time out despite opening the scoring.

Tottenham picked up 13 points from their first five away Premier League games this season (W4 D1). However, they've picked up just 13 more from their subsequent 13 on the road (W3 D4 L6).

Tottenham striker Harry Kane has scored seven goals on the final day of the Premier League season - only Andrew Cole (9), Les Ferdinand (9) and Matthew Le Tissier (8) have scored more such goals in the competition.

Tottenham's Harry Kane has scored more Premier League goals against Leicester than he has vs any other opponent (14 in 11 games). Seven of these goals have come in six games at the King Power Stadium, including a four-goal haul in May 2017.

Leicester's Kelechi Iheanacho has scored 12 Premier League goals this season, despite his first strike of the season only coming in February. Only Papiss Cissé has scored more in a Premier League campaign despite not scoring his first goal until February in that season (13 in 2011-12).

In the final Pitch to Post Preview Podcast of the Premier League season we look ahead to the final day and debate which sides will come out on top in the race for European football.

From the three-way battle for two top-four places and Champions League football between Chelsea, Liverpool and Leicester, to West Ham, Tottenham and Everton vying for a Europa League place, and Arsenal's chances of a Europa Conference League appearance, Sky Sports' Nick Wright and Oli Yew join Peter Smith to assess the various permutations - and make their predictions!

The panel also reflect on another Premier League title win for Pep Guardiola's Manchester City as they prepare to lift the trophy in front of their own fans on Sunday.

Listen to the Sky Sports Pitch to Post Podcast on: Spotify | Apple | Castbox