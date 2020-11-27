Leicester City vs Fulham preview, team news, kick-off, prediction, live on Sky Sports

Team news, stats and prediction ahead of Leicester vs Fulham in the Premier League on Monday, live on Sky Sports (kick-off 5.30pm).

Team news

Jamie Vardy, James Maddison and Youri Tielemans are expected to return to the Leicester starting line-up against Fulham.

The trio began Thursday's Europa League clash at Braga on the bench but came on during the second half as the Foxes came from behind to earn a 3-3 draw and seal qualification for the next round. Wesley Fofana and Nampalys Mendy were also rested in Portugal, with Fofana playing 45 minutes and Mendy an unused substitute, having started the Premier League defeat to Liverpool, and they too could also be recalled.

Midfielder Wilfred Ndidi, out since September with a groin injury, could return against Zorya Luhansk in the Europa League next week while right-back Ricardo Pereira, absent since March with a serious knee injury, is also making progress in his recovery.

Aboubakar Kamara returns from suspension for Fulham.

The striker has served a three-match ban following his red card against Crystal Palace last month.

Defender Kenny Tete is back in training following a calf injury but he is not yet in contention.

How to follow

2:13 A preview of matchweek 10 from the Premier League as Manchester United travel to Southampton aiming to make history and Chelsea host Tottenham in a London derby

Leicester vs Fulham will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 5pm on Monday; kick-off at 5.30pm. Sky Sports customers can watch in-game clips in the live match blog on the Sky Sports website and app. Free highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after the final whistle.

At least 146 Premier League games will be shown live on Sky Sports in the 2020/21 season. The Premier League has further increased the number of televised games this season from 200 to 231, with over half of the extra fixtures set to be shown live on Sky Sports.

Overall, Sky Sports will be showing at least 146 Premier League matches live throughout the 2020/21 season, continuing to bring you all the latest twists, turns and shocks at the home of the Premier League.

There will also be two additional midweek programmes - one will be played across the weeks commencing January 11 and 18 and the second will be in the week commencing May 10. All of these games will be broadcast live.

You can also follow the action with our dedicated live blogs on the Sky Sports website and app, and watch free match highlights from every game shortly after full-time on our digital platforms and YouTube channel.

The ability to kick the ball properly from 12 yards is basically the reason why Leicester are on a positive trajectory and Fulham a negative one. Fulham's three penalty misses have effectively cost them four points this season while Leicester's seven penalties scored has turned rather average performance metrics into wins - to the extent that they started last weekend top of the Premier League.

A reality check came at Liverpool though and if Fulham can restrict space for Jamie Vardy, then Leicester might struggle to reward those taking a short price on the home win. That is a big 'if' though - Fulham have conceded 18 Premier League goals (joint-most with West Brom) including five in the opening 10 minutes of matches.

However, Leicester's two home defeats against West Ham and Aston Villa still are etched in my mind. In both performances they looked toothless without space for Vardy or Harvey Barnes to work in.

Having faith in Fulham may lead me over the cliff eventually but their attacking play keeps drawing me into thinking that Scott Parker might just get it right. Since Deadline Day, only Leeds, Man City, Man Utd and Liverpool have had more shots on goal than Parker's boys. I'm backing them to get a result.

JONES KNOWS PREDICTS: 1-1 (7/1 with Sky Bet)

Opta stats