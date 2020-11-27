Leicester City vs Fulham preview, team news, kick-off, prediction, live on Sky Sports

Team news, stats and prediction ahead of Leicester vs Fulham in the Premier League on Monday, live on Sky Sports (kick-off 5.30pm).
Team news
Jamie Vardy, James Maddison and Youri Tielemans are expected to return to the Leicester starting line-up against Fulham.
The trio began Thursday's Europa League clash at Braga on the bench but came on during the second half as the Foxes came from behind to earn a 3-3 draw and seal qualification for the next round. Wesley Fofana and Nampalys Mendy were also rested in Portugal, with Fofana playing 45 minutes and Mendy an unused substitute, having started the Premier League defeat to Liverpool, and they too could also be recalled.
Midfielder Wilfred Ndidi, out since September with a groin injury, could return against Zorya Luhansk in the Europa League next week while right-back Ricardo Pereira, absent since March with a serious knee injury, is also making progress in his recovery.
Aboubakar Kamara returns from suspension for Fulham.
The striker has served a three-match ban following his red card against Crystal Palace last month.
Defender Kenny Tete is back in training following a calf injury but he is not yet in contention.
How to follow
Leicester vs Fulham will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 5pm on Monday; kick-off at 5.30pm. Sky Sports customers can watch in-game clips in the live match blog on the Sky Sports website and app. Free highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after the final whistle.
Jones Knows prediction
The ability to kick the ball properly from 12 yards is basically the reason why Leicester are on a positive trajectory and Fulham a negative one. Fulham's three penalty misses have effectively cost them four points this season while Leicester's seven penalties scored has turned rather average performance metrics into wins - to the extent that they started last weekend top of the Premier League.
A reality check came at Liverpool though and if Fulham can restrict space for Jamie Vardy, then Leicester might struggle to reward those taking a short price on the home win. That is a big 'if' though - Fulham have conceded 18 Premier League goals (joint-most with West Brom) including five in the opening 10 minutes of matches.
However, Leicester's two home defeats against West Ham and Aston Villa still are etched in my mind. In both performances they looked toothless without space for Vardy or Harvey Barnes to work in.
Having faith in Fulham may lead me over the cliff eventually but their attacking play keeps drawing me into thinking that Scott Parker might just get it right. Since Deadline Day, only Leeds, Man City, Man Utd and Liverpool have had more shots on goal than Parker's boys. I'm backing them to get a result.
JONES KNOWS PREDICTS: 1-1 (7/1 with Sky Bet)
Opta stats
- Leicester won their last Premier League meeting with Fulham (3-1 in March 2019), their first victory in six attempts against them in the competition (D3 L2).
- Fulham have kept a clean sheet in 67 per cent of their Premier League meetings with Leicester (4/6) - only against Derby do they have a better such record in the competition (75 per cent - 3/4). However, they conceded in both meetings with Leicester the last time they met in 2018-19 (D1 L1).
- Leicester have won both of their Monday Premier League games so far in 2020 by an aggregate score of 8-1 - the Foxes have never won three consecutive Premier League games played on a Monday before.
- Fulham have won four of their last six Premier League games played on Mondays (L2), with their only victory so far this season coming in such a match (2-0 vs West Brom).
- None of Leicester's last 13 Premier League games have ended level (W7 L6), the longest current run without a draw in the competition.
- Leicester have lost three of their last five Premier League home games (W2), as many as they had in their previous 20 at King Power Stadium (W12 D5).
- Coming into the weekend's games, no side has conceded more Premier League goals than Fulham this season (18), with 33 per cent of these goals conceded coming in the opening 15 minutes of games (6) - also a league-high.
- Jamie Vardy was involved in all three of Leicester's goals the last time they faced Fulham in the Premier League, scoring two and assisting one in the Foxes 3-1 win in March 2019.
- Fulham's Bobby Reid has scored two goals in his last three league games, as many as he had in his previous 21 for the Cottagers. His three goals in eight Premier League games this season is just two fewer than he scored in 27 appearances in his previous campaign in the competition (five in 2018-19).
- Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers has won all seven of his Premier League meetings against Fulham - only Pep Guardiola (eight vs Bournemouth and eight Watford) has a better 100 per cent winning record against an opponent in the competition's history.