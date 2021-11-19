Liverpool vs Arsenal: Premier League preview, team news, stats, prediction, TV channel, kick-off time

Team news, stats and prediction ahead of Liverpool vs Arsenal in the Premier League on Saturday; kick-off 5.30pm.

Team news

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson and defender Andy Robertson face late fitness tests ahead of the visit of Arsenal.

The pair returned from international duty with minor issues and that has restricted their participation to recovery work away from the main squad.

Forward Sadio Mane has recovered from the bruised ribs sustained playing for Senegal but boss Jurgen Klopp's longer-term injury list includes Roberto Firmino (hamstring), Joe Gomez (calf), Curtis Jones (eye), Harvey Elliott (ankle) with James Milner and Naby Keita (both hamstring) closest to returning next week.

Liverpool provisional squad: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Tsimikas, Fabinho, Thiago, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Salah, Jota, Mane, Kelleher, Williams, Konate, Phillips, Morton, Minamino, Origi, Henderson, Robertson.

Arsenal could be without striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and midfielder Thomas Partey for the trip to Anfield.

Aubameyang returned early from international duty and manager Mikel Arteta said he would have to be assessed ahead of the match, while Partey was unable to go on international duty and it remains to be seen whether he will be fit for the game.

The Gunners will also continue to be without defender Sead Kolasinac and midfielder Granit Xhaka with a left ankle and knee ligament injury respectively.

Provisional Arsenal team: Ramsdale, Tomiyasu, White, Gabriel, Tavares, Saka, Lokonga, Maitland-Niles, Smith Rowe, Lacazette, Odegaard, Leno, Tierney, Aubameyang, Holding, Soares, Pepe, Elneny, Nketiah, Martinelli.

How to follow

Live: SNF Saturday 20th November 5:00pm

Liverpool vs Arsenal is live on Sky Sports Premier League from 5pm; kick-off 5.30pm. Sky Sports customers can watch in-game clips in the live match blog on the Sky Sports website and app. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after the final whistle.

Last time out...

Jones Knows prediction

Arsenal were 15 places below Liverpool in September. They will go above them with a win at Anfield. Football works in strange ways, eh?

Can Mikel Arteta's boys go to that next level with a win here? The 11/2 with Sky Bet may tempt a few in. Not me though.

This will probably be a step too far but I think they can make this a difficult evening for Liverpool. Instead of backing a pro-Arsenal angle, I'm interested in the goals line.

Past meetings looks to have played a big factor in how the goal line has been priced up with 49 goals having been scored in the last 11 Premier League encounters between these two, averaging at 4.5 goals per game. That probably explains why the over 2.5 goals line is 1/2 with Sky Bet. It's a price that looks woefully short when you analyse Arsenal's impressive defensive numbers in recent weeks.

I can see this being a low-scoring, slow-burner with the Gunners likely to focus on being hard to break down.

The Aaron Ramsdale, Ben White and Gabriel axis continues to impress - shown by our back-to-back winners on Arsenal wins to nil against Leicester and Watford.

In eight games, the trio have conceded just four goals with an expected goals against figure of 7.1 backing up their strong actual numbers. They have also yet to concede a goal in the first half in those eight matches. This will obviously be the stiffest task they've faced taking on Liverpool's deadly attack but it's hard to argue with Arsenal's defensive output.

The 6/4 with Sky Bet for under 2.5 goals is the play.

SCORE PREDICTION: 1-0

BETTING ANGLE: Back under 2.5 goals (6/4 with Sky Bet)

Opta stats

Liverpool have won their last five home Premier League matches against Arsenal, netting at least three goals in every win - they last had a longer home top-flight winning run against the Gunners between September 1981 and January 1988 (seven in a row).

Since Jurgen Klopp took charge of Liverpool, Arsenal have won just one of 11 Premier League games against the Reds (D3 L7), with the Gunners coming from 1-0 down to win 2-1 at the Emirates in July 2020.

Liverpool's defeat at West Ham last time out ended the Reds' 20-game unbeaten run in the Premier League. Each of their last three defeats in the competition have been against London sides, with the Reds losing consecutively against Chelsea and Fulham before that 20-game run.

Arsenal are now on the longest unbeaten run of any side in the Premier League (8 - W6 D2). The Gunners last had a longer run without defeat in the competition between August and December 2018 (14 games under Unai Emery).

Liverpool are unbeaten in nine Premier League home games (W5 D4), having lost six in a row at Anfield before this. However, the Reds let a lead slip to draw their last two home league games 2-2, dropping as many points from winning positions in these games as they had in their previous 23 at Anfield combined (4).

Arsenal have kept six clean sheets in their last nine Premier League away games, including each of the last three in a row. The Gunners haven't kept four consecutive away clean sheets in the competition since May 2005.

