Luxembourg 0-1 Scotland: Che Adams the matchwinner as Steve Clarke's men warm up with modest win over 10-man hosts

Scotland set themselves up for Euro 2020 with a 1-0 win over 10-man Luxembourg but their final warm-up should have been much more comfortable.

Following an encouraging 2-2 draw with Holland in Portugal last Wednesday, a Che Adams goal gave Steve Clarke's side victory in their final friendly at the Stade Josy Barthel.

Adams' winner came in the 27th minute before home defender Vahid Selimovic was shown a straight red card by referee Eldorjan Hamiti in the 33rd minute for a 'last man' foul on Lyndon Dykes.

The second half brought a debut for Rangers' 19-year-old right-back Nathan Patterson and more chances but there was concern that substitute Billy Gilmour had to go off injured following a challenge, though Steve Clarke later played down worries.

The Scots will start preparing for their opening group game against Czech Republic at Hampden Park on June 14 and despite a narrow final warm-up win, there is optimism among the Tartan Army, who look forward to their first major finals since the 1998 World Cup in France.

How Scotland claimed narrow win

Skipper Andy Robertson, Kieran Tierney, Callum McGregor and Lyndon Dykes were the only survivors from the starting line-up against the Dutch and there was a disjointed look about the Scots from the start.

In the eighth minute, following a corner, David Marshall dived low to his left to make a terrific save after the ball came off defender Grant Hanley.

The Scots worked their way into the match and in the 15th minute, Robertson's cross found Dykes whose header beat 'keeper Anthony Moris but hit the post with the home side clearing to safety.

In the 26th minute, Adams misjudged a Tierney cross 10 yards from goal but did much better a minute or so later with his next opportunity.

Dykes took a pass from right-back Stephen O'Donnell and drove into the Luxembourg box before setting up Adams to side foot the ball past Moris from 12 yards for his second Scotland goal in four games.

The hosts were then reduced to 10 men when Selimovic panicked after Dykes raced past him and on to an Adams pass, by grabbing at the QPR striker and there was no surprise when he was sent packing, with Scott McTominay curling the resulting free-kick from 25 yards over the bar.

Gilmour and defender Scott McKenna came on for the start of the second half.

The 19-year-old Chelsea player, making only his second appearance, came close with a drive within three minutes.

Moris made saves from McGinn, twice, and Gilmour, while Dykes handled a cross when it looked like he could have headed it.

In the 64th minute, Patterson replaced O'Donnell with Ryan Fraser on for Robertson.

Adams had the ball in the net from a Fraser cross in the 68th minute but was penalised for a push.

Luxembourg substitute Olivier Thill, just on, might have got a red instead of a yellow for a shuddering challenge on Gilmour which shook the young Scot who was replaced by James Forrest.

Dykes headed Fraser's delivery past the post when he should have hit the target and McTominay and Adams missed further chances but Clarke will be satisfied to sign off for the tournament on a winning note.

What the manager said...

Scotland boss Steve Clarke: "We had lots of chances. Lyndon Dykes is in there a little bit disappointed in himself that he didn't get the match ball to be honest, he had so many chances.

"Che had a few as well. It was nice to work with the two strikers. I wanted to have a look at them in one of the two games so it was nice to have a look at them.

"I wanted to have a look at a different combination in midfield with John McGinn and Scott McTominay and that was interesting and there was more game time for some of the players that required it.

"So, good exercise, good training camp, two good friendlies and I can't wait for next week. We are in a good place.

"We are going try to be on the front foot as much as the opponents allow us. We are playing good teams so at times we

might suffer without the ball.

"But when we have the ball, we are going to be on the front foot and create chances like we did tonight and against the Dutch the other night. We look forward to it. It is a tournament that has been a long time coming and we want to make the most of it."

Opta stats

Scotland have lost only two of their last 16 matches (W8 D6) and are unbeaten across their last five (W2 D3).

Scotland have never lost in five matches against Luxembourg (W4 D1), with this only their second match against them in the 21st century (2-1 in 2012).

Luxembourg have lost 21 of their 24 international matches against the British home nations (England, Northern Ireland, Scotland, Wales), winning one and drawing two.

Despite coming off after 64 minutes, Scotland's Andrew Robertson created five chances in this match, the most of any player.

Vahid Selimovic was sent off in the first half for Luxembourg - they have now had six players sent off across their last 11 matches, with Selimovic accounting for two of those.

Che Adams has either scored (twice) or assisted (once) in all three of his starts for Scotland, netting in successive appearances.

What's next?

Scotland's Euro 2020 campaign gets under way against Czech Republic at Hampden Park on Monday, June 14 - 2pm kick-off.

