Man Utd vs Brighton preview, team news, stats, prediction, kick-off time

Team news, stats and prediction ahead of Man Utd vs Brighton in the Premier League on Sunday (kick-off 7.30pm).

Team news

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says he will continue to chop and change goalkeepers for the rest of the season as David de Gea and Dean Henderson battle to be Manchester United's number one.

Henderson has been mainly used as cup goalkeeper since returning to the club in the summer but started the last six matches after De Gea returned to Spain for the birth of his first child.

The long-serving number one last played on February 28 and Solskjaer refused to confirm his starter against Brighton.

In terms of injuries, Anthony Martial may be out against Brighton with a reported knee issue picked up on France duty, while Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood pulled out of the England senior and U21 squads respectively.

Victor Lindelof also missed training on Friday with an ongoing back issue that needs assessing before facing Brighton, when Paul Pogba is in line to make his first league appearance in two months.

Aaron Connolly has trained with Brighton after being substituted playing for the Republic of Ireland last week against Serbia. The 21-year-old could feature in the squad against Manchester United.

Adam Webster will miss out on the trip to Old Trafford as he continues his recovery from an ankle injury, with Tariq Lamptey and Solly March missing for the remainder of the season. Percy Tau is also quarantining after featuring for South Africa during the international break.

Jones Knows prediction

This fixture won't be one Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is relishing. Brighton are a dangerous team. The unpredictability factor is hard to prepare for.

However, Graham Potter's team aren't one to trust at getting the job done.

Instead of taking the odds-on quotes for a home win, my advice would be to chance your arm with United to win by one goal in the winning margin market. This weekend could prove to be a problematic one for managers who have had lots of players away playing international football, some will have played three games in six days. That brings forward the possibility of workmanlike performances from teams such as United, who do have a habit of settling for a one-goal margin of victory as seen in their previous two wins over West Ham and AC Milan.

JONES KNOWS PREDICTS: 2-1

BETTING ANGLE: Manchester United to win by one goal (5/2 with Sky Bet)

Last time out...

Opta stats

Manchester United have won each of their last five meetings with Brighton in all competitions, netting exactly three goals in each of the last four.

Brighton have never won away against Manchester United in 12 previous visits (D2 L10), losing each of their last six games at Old Trafford against the Red Devils.

23 per cent of the goals scored in Premier League meetings between Manchester United and Brighton have been from the penalty spot (5/22) - no fixture has seen a higher ratio scored from the spot in the competition (minimum 20 goals scored).

Manchester United are looking to keep five consecutive Premier League clean sheets for the first time since August 2017 under Jose Mourinho.

Brighton are looking to win three consecutive Premier League games for the first time since October 2018.

Brighton have won three of their last five Premier League away games (D1 L1), having won just two of their first nine on the road this season (D3 L4). The Seagulls could become the first team to win away at both Liverpool and Manchester United in the same Premier League season since Aston Villa and Chelsea did so in 2009-10.

Only Manchester City (70) and Chelsea (82) have faced fewer shots on target than Brighton in the Premier League this season (92). However, the Seagulls have conceded 39.1 per cent of these shots on target (36 goals conceded), with only Southampton shipping a higher share this term (39.2 per cent - 51/130).

In his two Premier League appearances against Brighton, Bruno Fernandes has been involved in four of Manchester United's six goals against the Seagulls (three goals, one assist), netting a late winner in the reverse fixture at the Amex Stadium.

Brighton's Danny Welbeck has scored two Premier League goals against former side Manchester United, both with Arsenal. No player to have previously played for the Red Devils in the competition has scored as many as three against them after leaving, while Welbeck could be the fourth former player to score against them with two different clubs after Keith Gillespie (Blackburn and Sheffield United, Paul Ince (Liverpool and Middlesbrough) and Fraizer Campbell (Sunderland and Cardiff).

Man Utd's Bruno Fernandes has scored seven winning goals in the Premier League this season, more than any other player. The last Man Utd player to score more in a single season was Wayne Rooney in 2011-12 (nine).

