Man Utd vs Fulham preview, team news, stats, prediction, live on Sky Sports

Team news, stats and prediction ahead of Man Utd vs Fulham in the Premier League on Tuesday, live on Sky Sports (kick-off 6pm).
Team news
Anthony Martial and Daniel James could be in contention for Manchester United's final Premier League home game of the season against Fulham on Tuesday night.
Forward Martial has been sidelined with a knee problem and winger James has also missed the recent run of games so any return for the pair would be timely with the Europa League final just over a week away.
Captain Harry Maguire is definitely out with an ankle injury but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side will be boosted by the return of 10,000 fans at Old Trafford.
Scott Parker will not have Tom Cairney available for the remainder of relegated Fulham's season.
The midfielder continues to struggle to recover from a long-term knee injury which has seen the captain sidelined since December.
Antonee Robinson, who picked up an ankle injury against Burnley last Monday, is also not expected to play.
How to follow
Man Utd vs Fulham will be shown live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 5pm; kick-off 6pm. Sky Sports customers can watch in-game clips in the live match blog on the Sky Sports website and app. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after the final whistle.
Jones Knows' prediction
The injury to Harry Maguire makes Manchester United vulnerable here at a very short price. They are easily ignored at 1/3 with Sky Bet - those brave enough to take them on should not be afraid.
However, they'll have far too much pace and power in attack for Fulham when it comes to the outright result and I can't trust Fulham to take advantage of big moments anyway, so my betting head is focused on United's defensive weakness at set-pieces.
That has been there for all to see in their last two games especially where they've conceded three goals that have come from set piece scenarios. Without Maguire, United's expected goals against figure from set-pieces averages out at 0.5 goals per 90 minutes, which is scarily high for a team challenging towards the top of the league.
This makes me want to back Fulham skipper Joachim Anderson across a variety of markets. Fulham's defender carries a threat when venturing up for set pieces, firing 11 shots at goal in his last 10 games. The 6/4 with Sky Bet for him to have one or more shots at goal looks a very tempting odds-against price. But those who like a bit of big-price excitement with their betting may want to chance the 33/1 with Sky Bet for him to score a header, something he did vs Leeds earlier this season.
JONES KNOWS PREDICTS: 2-1
BETTING ANGLE: Joachim Anderson to score a header (33/1 with Sky Bet)
Last time out...
Opta stats
- Manchester United have won 18 of their last 22 Premier League meetings with Fulham (D2 L2), and are unbeaten in their last 12 against them in the competition (W10 D2).
- Fulham have picked up just four points from 42 available in Premier League away games against Manchester United (W1 D1 L12), winning 3-1 in October 2003 and drawing 2-2 in February 2014.
- Fulham are winless in their last 16 Premier League matches against sides starting the day in the top two of the table (D2 L14) since beating Manchester United 3-0 at Craven Cottage in December 2009. Away from home, Fulham have won just one of their 21 such games (D4 L16), with this win also coming against Manchester United (3-1 in October 2003).
- Manchester United have lost their final home league game of the season in just one of the last 13 campaigns, doing so against Neil Warnock's already relegated Cardiff City side in 2018-19.
- Manchester United's Premier League games have seen more goals scored than any other side's this season (112 - F70 A42). Meanwhile, Fulham's games have seen fewer goals than any other's this term (76 - F26 A50).
- Fulham are winless in their last nine midweek (Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday) Premier League games (D4 L5), with their last such win coming at Brighton in January 2019.
- Manchester United have conceded 27 home goals in the Premier League this season - they last conceded more at Old Trafford in a single campaign back in 1962-63 (38).
- Manchester United have lost their last two Premier League home games - they've not lost three consecutive league games at Old Trafford since February 1979.
- Man Utd's Paul Pogba has scored in both of his Premier League games against Fulham (3 goals in total), including the winner at Craven Cottage in the reverse fixture.
- Man Utd forward Marcus Rashford's next goal will be his 100th in his senior career for club and country (88 for Manchester United, 11 for England). 50 of his 99 strikes so far have come at Old Trafford.