Man Utd vs Fulham preview, team news, stats, prediction, live on Sky Sports

Team news, stats and prediction ahead of Man Utd vs Fulham in the Premier League on Tuesday, live on Sky Sports (kick-off 6pm).

Team news

Anthony Martial and Daniel James could be in contention for Manchester United's final Premier League home game of the season against Fulham on Tuesday night.

Forward Martial has been sidelined with a knee problem and winger James has also missed the recent run of games so any return for the pair would be timely with the Europa League final just over a week away.

Captain Harry Maguire is definitely out with an ankle injury but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side will be boosted by the return of 10,000 fans at Old Trafford.

Scott Parker will not have Tom Cairney available for the remainder of relegated Fulham's season.

The midfielder continues to struggle to recover from a long-term knee injury which has seen the captain sidelined since December.

Antonee Robinson, who picked up an ankle injury against Burnley last Monday, is also not expected to play.

How to follow

Man Utd vs Fulham will be shown live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 5pm; kick-off 6pm. Sky Sports customers can watch in-game clips in the live match blog on the Sky Sports website and app. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after the final whistle.

Manchester United

Tuesday 18th May

The injury to Harry Maguire makes Manchester United vulnerable here at a very short price. They are easily ignored at 1/3 with Sky Bet - those brave enough to take them on should not be afraid.

However, they'll have far too much pace and power in attack for Fulham when it comes to the outright result and I can't trust Fulham to take advantage of big moments anyway, so my betting head is focused on United's defensive weakness at set-pieces.

That has been there for all to see in their last two games especially where they've conceded three goals that have come from set piece scenarios. Without Maguire, United's expected goals against figure from set-pieces averages out at 0.5 goals per 90 minutes, which is scarily high for a team challenging towards the top of the league.

This makes me want to back Fulham skipper Joachim Anderson across a variety of markets. Fulham's defender carries a threat when venturing up for set pieces, firing 11 shots at goal in his last 10 games. The 6/4 with Sky Bet for him to have one or more shots at goal looks a very tempting odds-against price. But those who like a bit of big-price excitement with their betting may want to chance the 33/1 with Sky Bet for him to score a header, something he did vs Leeds earlier this season.

JONES KNOWS PREDICTS: 2-1

BETTING ANGLE: Joachim Anderson to score a header (33/1 with Sky Bet)

Last time out...

Opta stats