Man Utd vs Leicester preview, team news, stats, kick-off time

Team news, stats and prediction ahead of Man Utd vs Leicester in the Premier League on Tuesday (kick-off 6pm).

Team news

Captain Harry Maguire looks set to miss his first Premier League match since joining Manchester United as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer considers mass changes against Leicester.

Tuesday's match comes midway through their run of three top-flight matches in five days and the manager is not planning to select his line-up until the afternoon of the game to see how players have recovered from Sunday's win at Aston Villa.

Solskjaer last week warned he would be willing to change his entire starting line-up with Liverpool looming large on Thursday and United are waiting to find out the severity of the ankle injury sustained by former Leicester defender

Maguire at Villa Park.

Anthony Martial and Phil Jones remain sidelined for the hosts, while Daniel James has missed recent matches.

Leicester are likely to be without Jonny Evans for the trip to Old Trafford.

The former United defender limped out of the warm-up ahead of Friday's 4-2 defeat to Newcastle and has been playing with a heel problem.

Harvey Barnes and James Justin (both knee) are out for Brendan Rodgers' side while Wes Morgan (back) is not expected to feature again this season.

How to follow

Follow Man Utd vs Leicester in our dedicated live match blog. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after the final whistle.

Last time out...

3:00 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Newcastle’s win at Leicester in the Premier League

3:05 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Manchester United's win over Aston Villa in the Premier League

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's comeback kings did it again on Sunday, taking their points haul to 31 for points gained from losing positions this season. Only Newcastle United's return of 34 points in the 2001/02 season from losing positions betters what United have produced in the turnaround stakes this season and they still have four games to surpass them. They can be backed at 12/1 with Sky Bet to win this game from behind. I've seen worse bets.

Leicester find themselves in a tricky spot with their first FA Cup final since 1969 on the horizon but points still needed to secure a top-four finish, although West Ham's defeat on Super Sunday has eased that pressure somewhat.

Brendan Rodgers could ring the changes for this one, as could Solskjaer with United playing again on Thursday, which makes predicting an outright scoreline trickier than usual. What we do know is Harry Maguire will be missing for United, therefore organisation could be lacking without their skipper and an early goal could make this game a very pleasant watch. On that basis, I'll have a tickle on the away win.

Kelechi Iheanacho will be popular to find the net again. However, no longer is he just a goalscorer, Rodgers has managed to eke out huge improvement in his creative skill in and around the box. That makes him an interesting proposition when it comes to the player assist market for this game which should produce goals. Iheanacho has created 16 chances for his team-mates in his last seven matches, including grabbing an assist in two of his last three. With Maguire out, Leicester should find plenty of routes to goal and the 6/1 for Iheanacho to grab another assist is too big.

JONES KNOWS PREDICTS: 1-2

BETTING ANGLE: Kelechi Iheanacho to register one or more assists (6/1 with Sky Bet)

Opta stats