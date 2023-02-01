Man Utd 2-0 Nottingham Forest (agg: 5-0): Carabao Cup goals from Anthony Martial and Fred steer Red Devils to Wembley final

Manchester United set up a Carabao Cup final clash with Newcastle after they saw off Nottingham Forest 5-0 on aggregate.

Leading 3-0 from the first leg of their semi-final after a dominant performance last week at the City Ground, United completed the job at Old Trafford with late goals from Anthony Martial and Fred to seal a 2-0 win.

They even managed to give a run out to Jadon Sancho, making his first appearance for the club after an extended absence of more than three months.

Image: Jadon Sancho made his Manchester United return

Erik ten Hag now has the opportunity to claim a first piece of silverware in his debut season with the club, which would end a six-year wait since United's last trophy - the 2017 Europa League under Jose Mourinho.

How United got the job done at Old Trafford

Despite their advantage from the first leg, Ten Hag still named a strong side, with the likes of Luke Shaw, Raphael Varane and Casemiro all featuring.

Forest were forced to replace Jesse Lingard with Emmanuel Dennis after the former was injured in the warm-up, which proved a further setback in their attempts to do the impossible.

It was a low-key first-half until both sides had good chances just before the break. At one end Dennis was teed up by Brennan Johnson before being denied when his shot struck his own team-mate in Sam Surridge. At the other end Casemiro then crossed beautifully for Wout Weghorst, but his header hit the post.

United were comfortable but Ten Hag still opted to put on Martial and Marcus Rashford on the hour, while he also brought on Sancho, who returned for the first time since October 22.

The pair then combined after a quick turnover as Martial fired in United's first of the night on 73 minutes, beating Wayne Hennessy from close range.

And a few minutes later Rashford latched onto a Bruno Fernandes cross to square the ball across for Fred, who tapped into an empty net.

Ten Hag demands higher standards despite easy win

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag on Sky Sports Football:

"The first half wasn't great to be honest. It was professional with how we played, but the tempo was too slow, we didn't create chances and we allowed them to create chances. That shouldn't happen.

"I think they played well, defending compact and we didn't find the gaps. The second half was a bit better with more tempo and I think we scored some good goals.

"We just want to improve every day. I think we have a good squad and we have to demand high standards. If we aren't reaching those standards we are not happy. In the first half I wasn't happy. We are United and when you're a United player you have to match those standards.

"Of course we are looking forward to facing Newcastle at Wembley. It will be a great final. But it's far away from us now. We've got the Premier League first, and Crystal Palace on Saturday."

Player of the Match - Bruno Fernandes

Post-match Opta stats

Manchester United have reached the League Cup final for the 10th time, with only Liverpool (13) ever playing in more.

Manchester United have won their last 12 home games in all competitions, their longest streak since a run of 12 between May and December 2017. It's their longest winning run at Old Trafford within a single season since December-May in 2010-11 (17).

Nottingham Forest have lost their last nine meetings with Manchester United in all competitions, extending their longest ever losing run against a single opponent.

With two assists from the bench, Man Utd's Marcus Rashford has now been involved in 25 goals in all competitions this season (18 goals, 7 assists), the second highest tally for a Premier League player after Erling Haaland (34).

When is the Carabao Cup final?

The Carabao Cup final will take place on Sunday February 26. It will be live on Sky Sports Football.

Leeds United

Manchester United Sunday 12th February 1:00pm Kick off 2:00pm

Manchester United return to Premier League action at 3pm on Saturday when they host Crystal Palace at Old Trafford.

Erik ten Hag's side then face rivals Leeds twice in quick succession, first at home next Wednesday at 8pm before a trip to Elland Road at 2pm on February 12, live on Sky Sports.

Nottingham Forest host Leeds at 2pm on Sunday in their next match, live on Sky Sports. They then travel to Fulham for a 3pm kick-off on February 11.