Man Utd 2-0 Nottingham Forest (agg: 5-0): Carabao Cup goals from Anthony Martial and Fred steer Red Devils to Wembley final

Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest. Carabao Cup Semi-Final.
Old TraffordAttendance72,315.
5-0
Match report and free highlights from the second leg of the Carabao Cup semi-final between Manchester United and Nottingham Forest at Old Trafford as the Red Devils eased into the final, where they will face Newcastle, with a 2-0 victory to triumph 5-0 on aggregate
Wednesday 1 February 2023 22:22, UK
Manchester United set up a Carabao Cup final clash with Newcastle after they saw off Nottingham Forest 5-0 on aggregate.
Leading 3-0 from the first leg of their semi-final after a dominant performance last week at the City Ground, United completed the job at Old Trafford with late goals from Anthony Martial and Fred to seal a 2-0 win.
They even managed to give a run out to Jadon Sancho, making his first appearance for the club after an extended absence of more than three months.
Erik ten Hag now has the opportunity to claim a first piece of silverware in his debut season with the club, which would end a six-year wait since United's last trophy - the 2017 Europa League under Jose Mourinho.
Despite their advantage from the first leg, Ten Hag still named a strong side, with the likes of Luke Shaw, Raphael Varane and Casemiro all featuring.
Forest were forced to replace Jesse Lingard with Emmanuel Dennis after the former was injured in the warm-up, which proved a further setback in their attempts to do the impossible.
It was a low-key first-half until both sides had good chances just before the break. At one end Dennis was teed up by Brennan Johnson before being denied when his shot struck his own team-mate in Sam Surridge. At the other end Casemiro then crossed beautifully for Wout Weghorst, but his header hit the post.
United were comfortable but Ten Hag still opted to put on Martial and Marcus Rashford on the hour, while he also brought on Sancho, who returned for the first time since October 22.
The pair then combined after a quick turnover as Martial fired in United's first of the night on 73 minutes, beating Wayne Hennessy from close range.
And a few minutes later Rashford latched onto a Bruno Fernandes cross to square the ball across for Fred, who tapped into an empty net.
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag on Sky Sports Football:
"The first half wasn't great to be honest. It was professional with how we played, but the tempo was too slow, we didn't create chances and we allowed them to create chances. That shouldn't happen.
"I think they played well, defending compact and we didn't find the gaps. The second half was a bit better with more tempo and I think we scored some good goals.
"We just want to improve every day. I think we have a good squad and we have to demand high standards. If we aren't reaching those standards we are not happy. In the first half I wasn't happy. We are United and when you're a United player you have to match those standards.
"Of course we are looking forward to facing Newcastle at Wembley. It will be a great final. But it's far away from us now. We've got the Premier League first, and Crystal Palace on Saturday."
The Carabao Cup final will take place on Sunday February 26. It will be live on Sky Sports Football.
Manchester United return to Premier League action at 3pm on Saturday when they host Crystal Palace at Old Trafford.
Erik ten Hag's side then face rivals Leeds twice in quick succession, first at home next Wednesday at 8pm before a trip to Elland Road at 2pm on February 12, live on Sky Sports.
Nottingham Forest host Leeds at 2pm on Sunday in their next match, live on Sky Sports. They then travel to Fulham for a 3pm kick-off on February 11.
