Man Utd 3-1 RC Lens: Andre Onana beaten by halfway line stunner but hosts roar back for victory

Manchester United continued their preparations for the new season with a 3-1 victory over Ligue 1 side RC Lens at Old Trafford, despite new goalkeeper Andre Onana being beaten by a stunning halfway line strike.

There was a buzz around Old Trafford before kick-off when new Manchester United £72m signing Rasmus Hojlund was presented to the home fans.

Image: Rasmus Hojlund was unveiled to the Old Trafford crowd ahead of kick-off

United tried to capitalise and make a fast start but Mason Mount wasted a glorious opportunity after Bruno Fernandes' brilliant pass released Alejandro Garnacho. The 19-year-old squared the ball for Mount, but he could not find the back of the net after failing to make a clean connection with his shot from eight yards.

United fell behind, somewhat against the run of play, in the 23rd minute and the goal came in spectacular fashion.

Image: Andre Onana was beaten in spectacular fashion against RC Lens

Sotoca pounced on some loose United passing on halfway and with Onana starting outside his own penalty area, the Lens forward went for goal and the ball dropped over the backpedalling goalkeeper and into the back of the net.

Despite going behind, United continued to create chances but they went in at the break frustrated as Garnacho fired over and Antony's strike was deflected over the crossbar.

Erik ten Haag's roared back after the break. Antony's pass released Marcus Rashford, who with the help of a deflection finished past Bryce Samba to bring the scores level.

Image: Mason Mount missed two excellent chances to get on the scoresheet

Five minutes later and United were in the lead. The impressive Garnacho broke down the left before playing in Antony and the Brazilian found the far corner.

United's quick-fire turnaround was complete with three goals in 11 minutes as Rashford's goalbound header hit Casemiro before finding the bottom corner as the home side completed another impressive pre-season outing ahead of their return to Premier League action next weekend.

In pictures: Going, going, gone! Onana beaten by stunning strike

Manchester United's pre-season concludes with a clash againt La Liga side Athletic Bilbao on Sunday at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin; kick-off 4pm.

Ten Hag's side's Premier League campaign then gets underway on the first Monday Night Football of the season (Monday August 14) hen they take on Wolves at Old Trafford. MNF gets underway at the new time of 6.30pm on Sky Sports premier League before the action kicks off at 8pm.

Manchester United

Wolverhampton Wanderers Monday 14th August 6:30pm Kick off 8:00pm

Stream Manchester United vs Wolves and much more with NOW for just £26 a month for 12 months. Cancel anytime

What to watch on Sky Sports this week Stream the EFL and Scottish Premiership live with NOW for just £26 a month for 12 months. Cancel anytime.



Leicester v Coventry – August 6 - LIVE on Sky Sports Football

Leeds v Cardiff – August 6 - LIVE on Sky Sports Football

Sunderland v Ipswich – August 6 - LIVE on Sky Sports Football

The Hundred – August 1 to 27 – LIVE on Sky Sports Cricket

Netball World Cup – July 28 to August 6 – LIVE on Sky Sports Action

Wyndham Championship – August 3 to 6 – LIVE on Sky Sports Golf

Manchester United will start the 2023/24 season against Wolves at Old Trafford on Monday Night Football on August 14, live on Sky Sports.

Erik ten Hag's side, who finished last third in the Premier League last season, then face a trip to Tottenham on August 19 and the visit of Nottingham Forest on August 26 before heading to Arsenal on September 3, also live on Sky Sports.

Man Utd's first Manchester derby is on October 28 when they welcome treble-winning Man City to Old Trafford with the return fixture taking place on March 2 at the Etihad.

Liverpool host Man Utd at Anfield - the venue of last season's 7-0 thrashing - on December 16 while Ten Hag's side play their bitter rivals at Old Trafford on April 6.

Stream Manchester United vs Wolves and much more with NOW for just £26 a month for 12 months. Cancel anytime

Throughout the 2023/24 season, you can watch Premier League match highlights for free - without being a Sky Sports subscriber.

You'll find highlights from every Premier League game in the Score Centre, as well as on the Sky Sports website and Sky Sports app shortly after full-time, or from 5.15pm for midday Saturday kick-offs. You can also watch them on the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel.

The Premier League drama keeps coming - make sure you don't miss a thing by signing up for goal alerts with the Sky Sports Score Centre app.

Want news of goals as they hit the back of the net? Want to know when your team's free match highlights are available? At one game but want to keep track of all the major incidents elsewhere?

It's simple - just set up goal alerts and other notifications on the Sky Sports Football Score Centre app.

Not added the Score Centre App yet? Download it for iOS devices or Android.

Who will be on the move this summer when the transfer window opens on June 14 and closes at 11pm on September 1 in England and midnight in Scotland?

Keep up to date with all the latest transfer news and rumours in our dedicated Transfer Centre blog on Sky Sports' digital platforms. You can also catch up with the ins, outs and analysis on Sky Sports News.