Molde vs Arsenal preview, team news, kick-off

Team news

David Luiz will return to the Arsenal squad for the Europa League tie against Molde. The Brazil defender missed Sunday's goalless Premier League draw at Leeds following the birth of his daughter.

Forward Nicolas Pepe, who was sent off in the second half, is available for the European fixture, but Bukayo Saka (dead leg) and Willian (calf) have not travelled to Norway.

0:43 Mikel Arteta says Nicolas Pepe has his full support and wants to see the winger react positively after his red card against Leeds.

Thomas Partey (thigh) is also sidelined, while Mohamed Elneny and Sead Kolasinac are unavailable following positive Covid-19 tests. Gabriel Martinelli (knee) is a long-term absentee.

Meanwhile, Molde striker Ohi Omoijuanfo is a doubt because of illness. Leke James could deputise, while Birk Risa is in contention to start at left-back.

Arsenal

0:37 Mikel Arteta admits he is 'worried' with Arsenal failing to score from open play in their last 476 minutes of Premier League football.

