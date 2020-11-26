Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

Molde vs Arsenal. Europa League Group B.

Aker Stadion.

Molde 0

    Arsenal 0

      Molde vs Arsenal preview, team news, kick-off

      David Luiz set to return for Arsenal; Pepe also available; Follow with our dedicated live blog across Sky Sports' digital platforms

      Thursday 26 November 2020 09:18, UK

      Pepe apologised to his Arsenal team-mates, coach and the club&#39;s fans
      Image: Nicolas Pepe is available for Arsenal

      Team news and stats ahead of Molde vs Arsenal in the Europa League group stage on Thursday; kick-off 5.55pm.

      Team news

      David Luiz will return to the Arsenal squad for the Europa League tie against Molde. The Brazil defender missed Sunday's goalless Premier League draw at Leeds following the birth of his daughter.

      Forward Nicolas Pepe, who was sent off in the second half, is available for the European fixture, but Bukayo Saka (dead leg) and Willian (calf) have not travelled to Norway.

      Nicolas Pepe Mikel Arteta 0:43
      Mikel Arteta says Nicolas Pepe has his full support and wants to see the winger react positively after his red card against Leeds.

      Thomas Partey (thigh) is also sidelined, while Mohamed Elneny and Sead Kolasinac are unavailable following positive Covid-19 tests. Gabriel Martinelli (knee) is a long-term absentee.

      Meanwhile, Molde striker Ohi Omoijuanfo is a doubt because of illness. Leke James could deputise, while Birk Risa is in contention to start at left-back.

      Follow Molde vs Arsenal with our dedicated live blog across Sky Sports' digital platforms

      Mikel Arteta has labelled Nicolas Pepe &#39;unacceptable&#39; after his red card vs Leeds 0:37
      Mikel Arteta admits he is 'worried' with Arsenal failing to score from open play in their last 476 minutes of Premier League football.

      Opta stats

      • Norwegian sides have lost their last four home meetings with English sides in all European competition by an aggregate score of 0-11, with Molde v Arsenal the first such game since Tromsø IL's 0-2 defeat against Tottenham Hotspur in the Europa League in November 2013.
      • Molde had won three UEFA Europa League matches in a row before Arsenal beat them 4-1 in the reverse fixture earlier this month - they haven't lost consecutive matches in the competition since a run of a three games in October/November 2012.
      • Arsenal have only been defeated once in their last 14 away games in the group stages of a major European competition (W10 D3), against FC Köln in November 2017 in the only game they've failed to score in during this run.
      • Arsenal have scored at least once in each of their last 19 matches in major European competition (43 goals in total); they've only had a longer run once - 21 games between October 2003 and November 2005.
      • No Arsenal player has scored more goals (2), made more assists (2), taken more shots (11) or created more chances (8) than Nicolas Pépé in the UEFA Europa League this season.
