Motherwell 1

  • T Watt (12th minute)
  • B Maguire (sent off 82nd minute)

Dundee United 0

    free_kick_won icon

    Ian Harkes (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Ricki Lamie (Motherwell).

    attempt_saved icon

    Attempt saved. Darren Watson (Dundee United) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is saved in the centre of the goal.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Ian Harkes (Dundee United).

    free_kick_won icon

    Callum Slattery (Motherwell) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

    substitution icon

    Substitution, Motherwell. Liam Grimshaw replaces Kaiyne Woolery.

    offside icon

    Offside, Dundee United. Charlie Mulgrew tries a through ball, but Ryan Edwards is caught offside.

    free_kick_won icon

    Kieran Freeman (Dundee United) wins a free kick on the right wing.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Nathan McGinley (Motherwell).

    substitution icon

    Substitution, Motherwell. Jake Carroll replaces Kevin van Veen.

    second_yellow_card icon

    Second yellow card to Barry Maguire (Motherwell) for a bad foul.

    free_kick_won icon

    Ian Harkes (Dundee United) wins a free kick on the right wing.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Barry Maguire (Motherwell).

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Darren Watson (Dundee United).

    free_kick_won icon

    Nathan McGinley (Motherwell) wins a free kick on the left wing.

    attempt_blocked icon

    Attempt blocked. Kaiyne Woolery (Motherwell) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

    yellow_card icon

    Adrián Spörle (Dundee United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Adrián Spörle (Dundee United).

    free_kick_won icon

    Tony Watt (Motherwell) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    yellow_card icon

    Nathan McGinley (Motherwell) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

    free_kick_won icon

    Darren Watson (Dundee United) wins a free kick on the right wing.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Nathan McGinley (Motherwell).

    yellow_card icon

    Sean Goss (Motherwell) is shown the yellow card.

    free_kick_won icon

    Darren Watson (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Nathan McGinley (Motherwell).

    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Kevin van Veen (Motherwell) right footed shot from the right side of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Tony Watt.

    substitution icon

    Substitution, Dundee United. Adrián Spörle replaces Scott McMann.

    free_kick_won icon

    Darren Watson (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Kaiyne Woolery (Motherwell).

    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Kevin van Veen (Motherwell) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Kaiyne Woolery with a headed pass.

    yellow_card icon

    Florent Hoti (Dundee United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Florent Hoti (Dundee United).

    free_kick_won icon

    Callum Slattery (Motherwell) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    attempt_blocked icon

    Attempt blocked. Scott McMann (Dundee United) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Peter Pawlett.

    corner icon

    Corner, Dundee United. Conceded by Stephen O'Donnell.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Scott McMann (Dundee United).

    free_kick_won icon

    Kaiyne Woolery (Motherwell) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    corner icon

    Corner, Dundee United. Conceded by Ricki Lamie.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Florent Hoti (Dundee United).

    free_kick_won icon

    Barry Maguire (Motherwell) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    attempt_blocked icon

    Attempt blocked. Scott McMann (Dundee United) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Nicky Clark.

    offside icon

    Offside, Motherwell. Kevin van Veen tries a through ball, but Tony Watt is caught offside.

    free_kick_won icon

    Nathan McGinley (Motherwell) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Darren Watson (Dundee United).

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Stephen O'Donnell (Motherwell).

    free_kick_won icon

    Peter Pawlett (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    attempt_blocked icon

    Attempt blocked. Callum Slattery (Motherwell) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Tony Watt.

    attempt_blocked icon

    Attempt blocked. Stephen O'Donnell (Motherwell) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Nathan McGinley (Motherwell) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

    substitution icon

    Substitution, Motherwell. Stephen O'Donnell replaces Sondre Solholm Johansen because of an injury.

    substitution icon

    Substitution, Dundee United. Darren Watson replaces Ilmari Niskanen.

    free_kick_won icon

    Callum Slattery (Motherwell) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Florent Hoti (Dundee United).

    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Kevin van Veen (Motherwell) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Kaiyne Woolery.

    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Kaiyne Woolery (Motherwell) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Kevin van Veen.

    free_kick_won icon

    Ryan Edwards (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Kaiyne Woolery (Motherwell).

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Scott McMann (Dundee United).

    free_kick_won icon

    Tony Watt (Motherwell) wins a free kick on the right wing.

    offside icon

    Offside, Motherwell. Kaiyne Woolery tries a through ball, but Kevin van Veen is caught offside.

    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Sean Goss (Motherwell) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Callum Slattery.

    start icon

    Second Half begins Motherwell 1, Dundee United 0.

    first_half_end icon

    First Half ends, Motherwell 1, Dundee United 0.

    free_kick_won icon

    Scott McMann (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Kevin van Veen (Motherwell).

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Scott McMann (Dundee United).

    free_kick_won icon

    Kaiyne Woolery (Motherwell) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    corner icon

    Corner, Dundee United. Conceded by Sean Goss.

    attempt_blocked icon

    Attempt blocked. Nicky Clark (Dundee United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

    yellow_card icon

    Barry Maguire (Motherwell) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

    free_kick_won icon

    Scott McMann (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Barry Maguire (Motherwell).

    free_kick_won icon

    Nicky Clark (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Callum Slattery (Motherwell).

    substitution icon

    Substitution, Dundee United. Nicky Clark replaces Declan Glass.

    free_kick_won icon

    Louis Appéré (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Ricki Lamie (Motherwell).

    free_kick_won icon

    Louis Appéré (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Sondre Solholm Johansen (Motherwell).

    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Kevin van Veen (Motherwell) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Sean Goss with a cross following a corner.

    corner icon

    Corner, Motherwell. Conceded by Charlie Mulgrew.

    attempt_blocked icon

    Attempt blocked. Kaiyne Woolery (Motherwell) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Callum Slattery with a cross.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Ilmari Niskanen (Dundee United).

    free_kick_won icon

    Tony Watt (Motherwell) wins a free kick on the left wing.

    free_kick_won icon

    Ian Harkes (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Barry Maguire (Motherwell).

    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Callum Slattery (Motherwell) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Kevin van Veen with a cross.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Florent Hoti (Dundee United).

    free_kick_won icon

    Kaiyne Woolery (Motherwell) wins a free kick on the right wing.

    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Ricki Lamie (Motherwell) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Sean Goss with a cross following a corner.

    corner icon

    Corner, Motherwell. Conceded by Peter Pawlett.

    attempt_blocked icon

    Attempt blocked. Barry Maguire (Motherwell) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Kieran Freeman (Dundee United).

    free_kick_won icon

    Sean Goss (Motherwell) wins a free kick on the left wing.

    corner icon

    Corner, Dundee United. Conceded by Nathan McGinley.

    free_kick_won icon

    Peter Pawlett (Dundee United) wins a free kick on the left wing.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Sean Goss (Motherwell).

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Declan Glass (Dundee United).

    free_kick_won icon

    Ricki Lamie (Motherwell) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    free_kick_won icon

    Charlie Mulgrew (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Tony Watt (Motherwell).

    offside icon

    Offside, Motherwell. Sondre Solholm Johansen tries a through ball, but Kevin van Veen is caught offside.

    corner icon

    Corner, Dundee United. Conceded by Bevis Mugabi.

    attempt_saved icon

    Attempt saved. Declan Glass (Dundee United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ilmari Niskanen.

    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Bevis Mugabi (Motherwell) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Sean Goss with a cross.

    attempt_blocked icon

    Attempt blocked. Kaiyne Woolery (Motherwell) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is blocked. Assisted by Sean Goss with a headed pass.

    goal icon

    Goal! Motherwell 1, Dundee United 0. Tony Watt (Motherwell) right footed shot from the left side of the box to the top right corner.

    free_kick_won icon

    Charlie Mulgrew (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Kevin van Veen (Motherwell).

    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Callum Slattery (Motherwell) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Nathan McGinley (Motherwell).

    free_kick_won icon

    Louis Appéré (Dundee United) wins a free kick on the right wing.

    corner icon

    Corner, Motherwell. Conceded by Ilmari Niskanen.

    attempt_saved icon

    Attempt saved. Tony Watt (Motherwell) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Sean Goss.

    free_kick_won icon

    Tony Watt (Motherwell) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Charlie Mulgrew (Dundee United).

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Florent Hoti (Dundee United).

    free_kick_won icon

    Callum Slattery (Motherwell) wins a free kick on the right wing.

    attempt_blocked icon

    Attempt blocked. Barry Maguire (Motherwell) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

    start icon

    First Half begins.

    line_up icon

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.