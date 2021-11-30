90'+2' Ian Harkes (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

90'+2' Foul by Ricki Lamie (Motherwell).

90'+1' Attempt saved. Darren Watson (Dundee United) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is saved in the centre of the goal.

89' Foul by Ian Harkes (Dundee United).

89' Callum Slattery (Motherwell) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

89' Substitution, Motherwell. Liam Grimshaw replaces Kaiyne Woolery.

88' Offside, Dundee United. Charlie Mulgrew tries a through ball, but Ryan Edwards is caught offside.

87' Kieran Freeman (Dundee United) wins a free kick on the right wing.

87' Foul by Nathan McGinley (Motherwell).

84' Substitution, Motherwell. Jake Carroll replaces Kevin van Veen.

82' Second yellow card to Barry Maguire (Motherwell) for a bad foul.

82' Ian Harkes (Dundee United) wins a free kick on the right wing.

82' Foul by Barry Maguire (Motherwell).

80' Foul by Darren Watson (Dundee United).

80' Nathan McGinley (Motherwell) wins a free kick on the left wing.

80' Attempt blocked. Kaiyne Woolery (Motherwell) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

78' Adrián Spörle (Dundee United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

78' Foul by Adrián Spörle (Dundee United).

78' Tony Watt (Motherwell) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

77' Nathan McGinley (Motherwell) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

77' Darren Watson (Dundee United) wins a free kick on the right wing.

77' Foul by Nathan McGinley (Motherwell).

77' Sean Goss (Motherwell) is shown the yellow card.

77' Darren Watson (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

77' Foul by Nathan McGinley (Motherwell).

76' Attempt missed. Kevin van Veen (Motherwell) right footed shot from the right side of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Tony Watt.

75' Substitution, Dundee United. Adrián Spörle replaces Scott McMann.

74' Darren Watson (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

74' Foul by Kaiyne Woolery (Motherwell).

72' Attempt missed. Kevin van Veen (Motherwell) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Kaiyne Woolery with a headed pass.

71' Florent Hoti (Dundee United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

71' Foul by Florent Hoti (Dundee United).

71' Callum Slattery (Motherwell) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

70' Attempt blocked. Scott McMann (Dundee United) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Peter Pawlett.

70' Corner, Dundee United. Conceded by Stephen O'Donnell.

67' Foul by Scott McMann (Dundee United).

67' Kaiyne Woolery (Motherwell) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

67' Corner, Dundee United. Conceded by Ricki Lamie.

66' Foul by Florent Hoti (Dundee United).

66' Barry Maguire (Motherwell) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

65' Attempt blocked. Scott McMann (Dundee United) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Nicky Clark.

64' Offside, Motherwell. Kevin van Veen tries a through ball, but Tony Watt is caught offside.

62' Nathan McGinley (Motherwell) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

62' Foul by Darren Watson (Dundee United).

61' Foul by Stephen O'Donnell (Motherwell).

61' Peter Pawlett (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

61' Attempt blocked. Callum Slattery (Motherwell) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Tony Watt.

60' Attempt blocked. Stephen O'Donnell (Motherwell) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

59' Attempt missed. Nathan McGinley (Motherwell) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

59' Substitution, Motherwell. Stephen O'Donnell replaces Sondre Solholm Johansen because of an injury.

57' Substitution, Dundee United. Darren Watson replaces Ilmari Niskanen.

55' Callum Slattery (Motherwell) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

55' Foul by Florent Hoti (Dundee United).

55' Attempt missed. Kevin van Veen (Motherwell) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Kaiyne Woolery.

54' Attempt missed. Kaiyne Woolery (Motherwell) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Kevin van Veen.

54' Ryan Edwards (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

54' Foul by Kaiyne Woolery (Motherwell).

52' Foul by Scott McMann (Dundee United).

52' Tony Watt (Motherwell) wins a free kick on the right wing.

49' Offside, Motherwell. Kaiyne Woolery tries a through ball, but Kevin van Veen is caught offside.

46' Attempt missed. Sean Goss (Motherwell) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Callum Slattery.

Second Half begins Motherwell 1, Dundee United 0.

45'+1' First Half ends, Motherwell 1, Dundee United 0.

45'+1' Scott McMann (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

45'+1' Foul by Kevin van Veen (Motherwell).

45' Foul by Scott McMann (Dundee United).

45' Kaiyne Woolery (Motherwell) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

45' Corner, Dundee United. Conceded by Sean Goss.

44' Attempt blocked. Nicky Clark (Dundee United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

44' Barry Maguire (Motherwell) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

43' Scott McMann (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

43' Foul by Barry Maguire (Motherwell).

43' Nicky Clark (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

43' Foul by Callum Slattery (Motherwell).

42' Substitution, Dundee United. Nicky Clark replaces Declan Glass.

39' Louis Appéré (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

39' Foul by Ricki Lamie (Motherwell).

39' Louis Appéré (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

39' Foul by Sondre Solholm Johansen (Motherwell).

38' Attempt missed. Kevin van Veen (Motherwell) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Sean Goss with a cross following a corner.

38' Corner, Motherwell. Conceded by Charlie Mulgrew.

38' Attempt blocked. Kaiyne Woolery (Motherwell) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Callum Slattery with a cross.

37' Foul by Ilmari Niskanen (Dundee United).

37' Tony Watt (Motherwell) wins a free kick on the left wing.

37' Ian Harkes (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

37' Foul by Barry Maguire (Motherwell).

35' Attempt missed. Callum Slattery (Motherwell) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Kevin van Veen with a cross.

35' Foul by Florent Hoti (Dundee United).

35' Kaiyne Woolery (Motherwell) wins a free kick on the right wing.

34' Attempt missed. Ricki Lamie (Motherwell) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Sean Goss with a cross following a corner.

34' Corner, Motherwell. Conceded by Peter Pawlett.

34' Attempt blocked. Barry Maguire (Motherwell) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

33' Foul by Kieran Freeman (Dundee United).

33' Sean Goss (Motherwell) wins a free kick on the left wing.

32' Corner, Dundee United. Conceded by Nathan McGinley.

29' Peter Pawlett (Dundee United) wins a free kick on the left wing.

29' Foul by Sean Goss (Motherwell).

28' Foul by Declan Glass (Dundee United).

28' Ricki Lamie (Motherwell) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

26' Charlie Mulgrew (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

26' Foul by Tony Watt (Motherwell).

25' Offside, Motherwell. Sondre Solholm Johansen tries a through ball, but Kevin van Veen is caught offside.

23' Corner, Dundee United. Conceded by Bevis Mugabi.

22' Attempt saved. Declan Glass (Dundee United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ilmari Niskanen.

17' Attempt missed. Bevis Mugabi (Motherwell) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Sean Goss with a cross.

17' Attempt blocked. Kaiyne Woolery (Motherwell) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is blocked. Assisted by Sean Goss with a headed pass.

12' Goal! Motherwell 1, Dundee United 0. Tony Watt (Motherwell) right footed shot from the left side of the box to the top right corner.

11' Charlie Mulgrew (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

11' Foul by Kevin van Veen (Motherwell).

9' Attempt missed. Callum Slattery (Motherwell) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.

8' Foul by Nathan McGinley (Motherwell).

8' Louis Appéré (Dundee United) wins a free kick on the right wing.

7' Corner, Motherwell. Conceded by Ilmari Niskanen.

6' Attempt saved. Tony Watt (Motherwell) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Sean Goss.

5' Tony Watt (Motherwell) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

5' Foul by Charlie Mulgrew (Dundee United).

2' Foul by Florent Hoti (Dundee United).

2' Callum Slattery (Motherwell) wins a free kick on the right wing.

2' Attempt blocked. Barry Maguire (Motherwell) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

First Half begins.