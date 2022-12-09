World Cup 2022 - Netherlands 2-2 Argentina AET (3-4 on pens): Argentina survive Dutch rally to win after shootout and set up Croatia semi

Argentina clinched a dramatic 4-3 penalty shootout win over the Netherlands to set up a last-four clash with Croatia for a place in the World Cup final.

Argentina looked like cantering into the semis after Nahuel Molina opened the scoring with his first goal for his country, before Lionel Messi added a second from the penalty spot with less than 20 minutes left to play.

But substitute Wout Weghorst latched on to a delicious Steven Berghuis cross to head Netherlands back into the contest with their first effort on target, before poking home from a brilliantly worked free-kick in the 10th-minute of injury-time.

Argentina substitute Lautaro Martinez rattled the post in the last minute of extra-time, but with the score level at 2-2, the quarter-final tie went to the dreaded spot-kicks.

Image: Emiliano Martinez saves Virgil van Dijk's penalty

Emiliano Martinez saved the first two Netherlands penalties from Virgil van Dijk and Berghuis, giving the Dutch a mountain to climb, with Lautaro Martinez scoring the decisive spot-kick to ensure Argentina prevailed 4-3 in the shootout.

Moments of the match... 22nd min: Messi has a shot from the edge of the area but it goes over

24th min: Depay drags his effort wide

35th min: Molina gives Argentina the lead after a delightful Messi through ball

64th min: Messi’s free kick beats the goalkeeper but lands on the roof of the right corner of the net

73rd min: Messi converts from the spot to put Argentina two goals in front

83rd min: Weghorst pulls a goal back with a brilliant header

86th min: Berghuis fires into the side-netting with a rifled effort

89th min: Both sets of players including the benches clash after a late challenge and the ball smashed towards the Netherlands bench

90+11 min: Weghorst pokes home the equaliser after a cleverly worked free-kick

Argentina edge game for the ages

Sky Sports News senior reporter Geraint Hughes at the Lusail Stadium:

"I can't believe I actually witnessed that game. It was one of those moments where you say, 'I was there'. That was just ridiculous and just an incredible game of football which encapsulated the theatre and everything that the beautiful game can give us.

"At times, the football wasn't great and other times it was phenomenal. The energy was just sensational. The atmosphere was incredible before the game had even kicked off. There was electricity running through the stadium. The official attendance was just over 88,000 but there were only 1,000 Dutch inside the ground.

Image: Lionel Messi salutes the supporters after setting up Argentina's opening goal against Netherlands

"It was cat and mouse before a moment of magic from Messi with his ball for Molina. You thought the game was all over after the penalty. How wrong was I? It became tetchy and it became feisty.

"Van Dijk was thrown up front alongside Koopmeiners and Weghorst, who scored a great header to get the Dutch back into it. But who would've seen what came next? I was watching people going through absolute purgatory with their nerves after that unthinkable short free-kick levelled matters.

Image: Messi celebrates Argentina's penalty shootout success

"There were people crying even when Argentina were winning 2-1. But they somehow found the energy and the will in the shootout. There's clearly no love lost between these two sides, either.

"When the referee did the coin toss to choose which side we had the shootout at, there was even a tetchiness then. I've rarely in my entire career been in an atmosphere like that in all my time. It was bonkers, crazy and wonderful. The Argentina fans need to find their voice in the semi-finals as they played a huge part in this victory."

Martinez is a penalty-shootout monster

Image: Emiliano Martinez leads the Argentina celebrations

Sky Sports' Adam Bate:

Earlier in the day, Brazil had appeared devastated to find themselves in a penalty shootout. Argentina had longer to process their circumstances but might have been forgiven for feeling the same way after surrendering a two-goal lead. Emiliano Martinez changed that.

The Aston Villa goalkeeper has the demeanour of a man who revels in situations such as this. He has history. Martinez was a hero for Argentina in their Copa America triumph, saving three penalties in an ill-tempered semi-final shootout win over Colombia.

He struck a similar tone here, visibly pumped up, all machismo and testosterone. From the moment that Martinez saved brilliantly to his right to deny Virgil van Dijk with the first kick, Argentina had the advantage. His next stop from Steven Berghuis was just as good.

Messi is a quiet leader whose body language sometimes belies his status. Martinez does not have that pedigree behind him, of course, but he has an important role in this Argentina team. A different kind of leader, he stepped up for his side. It was seriously impressive.

Weghorst heroics make for classic contest

Image: Wout Weghorst celebrates after scoring a late equaliser for Netherlands

Sky Sports' Adam Bate:

Wout Weghorst scored two goals in 20 games as Burnley were relegated from the Premier League. He needed a shade over 20 minutes to match that total after coming off the bench for the Netherlands in this dramatic quarter-final against Argentina.

There was much amusement at the sight of the robust forward being asked to salvage his country's World Cup dream as Louis van Gaal's side lumped balls forward. But it worked. This was blunt force but there was beauty here too. Sledgehammer and subtlety.

A powerful header to pull one back. A left-footed finish following a clever free-kick to equalise in the 101st minute of the match. When he converted from the penalty spot with his right, Weghorst completed a perfect hat-trick of sorts - but it all proved to be in vain.

Bereft and broken at the end, defeat and exit will mean there is no consoling the 30-year-old striker. But he turned a World Cup quarter-final for his country, proving the catalyst for a classic. That will resonate rather more than an underwhelming time at Turf Moor.

Argentina will meet Croatia at the Lusail Stadium in the last four on Tuesday night at 7pm for a place in the World Cup final.

Tuesday December 13

Argentina vs Croatia - kick-off 7pm

Wednesday December 14

England or France vs Morocco or Portugal - kick-off 7pm