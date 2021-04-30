Newcastle vs Arsenal preview, team news, stats, kick-off time, live on Sky Sports

Team news and stats ahead of Newcastle vs Arsenal in the Premier League on Sunday (kick-off 2pm).

Team news

Joe Willock will sit out Newcastle's Premier League showdown with Arsenal under the terms of his loan agreement.

The Gunners midfielder, who has scored after coming on as a substitute for the Magpies in each of his last three games, is ineligible to face his parent club.

Defender Fabian Schar is available following his recovery from a knee injury, but wing-back Matt Ritchie is a slight doubt with a calf problem and 'keeper Karl Darlow and midfielder Isaac Hayden (both knee), skipper Jamaal Lascelles (foot)

and winger Ryan Fraser (groin) are still out.

Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang could again be named among the substitutes as he continues his comeback from malaria.

Alexandre Lacazette (hamstring) and Kieran Tierney (knee) are both back in training but the game could come too early for the pair.

David Luiz has recovered from his own knee injury and could come into the side with manager Mikel Arteta likely to have an eye on the second leg of the Europa League semi-final against Villarreal on Thursday.

How to follow

Newcastle United

Arsenal Sunday 2nd May 1:00pm Kick off 2:00pm

Last time out...

Jones Knows prediction...

It will take a brave bettor to back Arsenal here at Evens with Sky Bet, eh?

There is a case to argue that Newcastle should be favourites when it comes to current form. The Gunners have won just one of their last five Premier League games, at bottom club Sheffield United, and if you take it further back they've won only four of their last 13 league outings.

The 13/5 for a home win is very tempting with Allan Saint-Maximin in red-hot form and Callum Wilson likely to replace Joelinton in attack. An upgrade of monstrous proportions.

Steve Bruce has cleverly negotiated the Toon away from danger, losing just one of their last eight games. Pragmatic football has been replaced by productive football. It's easy on the eye, too, with lots of emphasis on getting the ball quickly into dangerous areas.

That new-found attacking philosophy is painted perfectly by the fact Newcastle have created the highest total expected goals figure (8.59) of any team in the Premier League over the last four fixtures, creating 10 big chances - defined by Opta - along the way. Again, no team has created more.

That attacking emphasis should make for an exciting game. And when I foresee such a scenario, the total match shots market grabs my eyes. The 5/4 with Sky Bet for 27 or more should give you a great run. It's a bet that would have landed in all of Newcastle's last four fixtures.

JONES KNOWS PREDICTS: 2-1

BETTING ANGLE: Match to have 27 or more shots (5/4 with Sky Bet)

Opta stats

Newcastle have lost 15 of their last 16 league games against Arsenal, winning the other 2-1 in April 2018.

After losing their first three Premier League away games against Newcastle, Arsenal have suffered defeat in just three of their subsequent 22 visits to St James' Park (W11 D8).

Arsenal have won their last six meetings with Newcastle in all competitions, keeping a clean sheet in their last five. Only against Barnsley (between 1952-1998) and Blackburn (between 2003-2005) have they won six consecutive matches without conceding.

Newcastle have kept just one clean sheet in their last 20 Premier League home games, doing so in a 0-0 draw with Liverpool in December. The Magpies have both scored and conceded in their last eight home league games, and are unbeaten in their last five at St James' Park (W2 D3).

Newcastle have lost just one of their last eight Premier League games (W2 D5), having lost eight of their 10 league matches prior to this run (W2).

Arsenal are unbeaten in their last four Premier League away games (W2 D2), scoring three goals in each of their last two (3-3 v West Ham, 3-0 v Sheffield United). The Gunners haven't scored at least three times in three consecutive away league games since October 2015.

No side has conceded more own goals in the Premier League than Arsenal this season (4), with the Gunners losing their last league match courtesy of a Bernd Leno own goal. Only in 2011-12 (5) have the Gunners suffered more own goals in a Premier League season.

Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has scored in his last four appearances against Newcastle in all competitions. The last Arsenal player to score in five in a row against an opponent was Olivier Giroud against Aston Villa (6 between 2013-2016).

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has scored in both of Arsenal's meetings with Newcastle in all competitions this season - the last Arsenal player to score in three games against an opponent in the same season was Alexis Sanchez versus Hull in 2014-15.

Newcastle's Callum Wilson scored in each of his first three Premier League appearances against Arsenal, but has since failed to find the net in his five meetings with the Gunners in all competitions.

