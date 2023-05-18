Newcastle 4-1 Brighton: Magpies one win from Champions League after thrashing lacklustre Seagulls

Newcastle need just one win to secure a return to the Champions League group stage for the first time in 20 years after claiming a 4-1 victory over a lacklustre Brighton at St James' Park.

The Magpies are now four points clear of fifth-placed Liverpool with just two games to play, meaning they will finish in the top four if they beat Leicester on Monday - live on Sky Sports - or Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on May 28.

Eddie Howe's side were utterly dominant in the first half and thoroughly deserved their two-goal lead thanks to Deniz Undav's own goal and Dan Burn's header.

Undav made up for his error by halving the deficit early in the second half, but late goals from Callum Wilson and Bruno Guimaraes handed Brighton their second heavy defeat in their last three matches and all but ended their hopes of a top-four finish.

Race for Europe Newcastle are third, four points above fifth-placed Liverpool and will secure a Champions League place with one win from their last two games

Brighton are eight points off fourth-placed Manchester United with three games to play, leaving their hopes of a top-four spot looking highly unlikely

Roberto De Zerbi's side are one point ahead of seventh-placed Tottenham and have a game in hand, meaning two wins from their last three games will guarantee a Europa League spot

Player ratings Newcastle: Pope (6), Trippier (8), Schar (6), Botman (7), Burn (7), Joelinton (7), Guimaraes (8), Willock (6), Almiron (8), Wilson (8), Isak (7).



Subs: Anderson (6), Saint-Maximin (n/a), Gordon (n/a), Manquillo (n/a), Targett (n/a).



Brighton: Steele (7), Caicedo (5), Dunk (5), Van Hecke (5), Estupinan (5), Gross (5), Gilmour (6), Buonanotte (5), Welbeck (5), Mitoma (6), Undav (6).



Subs: Ferguson (6), Enciso (6), Mac Allister (6), Offiah (6), Peupion (n/a).



Player of the match: Callum Wilson

How Newcastle strode towards Champions League

Image: Dan Burn scored Newcastle's second, finding the net against his old club

Brighton’s stunning 3-0 win at Arsenal on Sunday came on the back of a surprise 5-1 thrashing at home by Everton and, combined with Newcastle taking just one point from their past two matches, it meant the meeting of the two European hopefuls was hard to call before kick-off.

But Newcastle made a mockery of those suggestions throughout a highly-impressive opening 45 minutes during which they continually prevented Brighton from playing out from their own half.

Team news Newcastle were unchanged from the draw at Leeds last time out, although Jacob Murphy dropped out of the squad with a groin injury

Brighton made four changes from the side that won at Arsenal in their last game, with Jan Paul van Hecke, Facundo Buonanotte, Danny Welbeck and Deniz Undav replacing Levi Colwill, Julio Enciso, Alexis Mac Allister and Evan Ferguson

The hosts saw Lewis Dunk clear the ball of his own line and block a Joelinton shot over the bar before they eventually took the lead, Undav glancing Kieran Trippier’s corner into his own goal.

Burn went close from another Trippier corner before finding the net in first-half stoppage time, rising highest to guide a header into the bottom corner for his first Newcastle goal in the Premier League against his former club.

Miguel Almiron should have put the game to bed but saw his volley saved by Jason Steele, only for Billy Gilmour to pick out Undav moments later, with Newcastle leaving a gaping hole in their defence which the striker gratefully took advantage of to halve the deficit.

Image: Deniz Undav celebrates scoring for Brighton from Billy Gilmour's pass

Julio Enciso then went close with a header as the nerves started to build around St James’ Park, but Wilson hit Brighton with a sucker punch as the second half headed towards added time, beating the offside trap to burst clear and score past Steele at his near post.

The striker then set up Guimaraes for another just moments later and could have made it five as Brighton’s defence fell apart, only for Steele to come out on top.

While Newcastle are now within touching distance of the Champions League, Brighton will turn their attention to qualifying for the Europa League, with the Seagulls sixth, one point above Tottenham and holding a game in hand.

Howe: One of Wilson's best displays

Speaking to Sky Sports after the game, Howe hailed his players for the "relentless" way in which they pressed Brighton, saying: "I thought we were outstanding. I feel that's very much us at our best in that first half. We were relentless with what we did and full credit to the players for what they gave physically.

"It's very difficult to maintain that for the full game. When Brighton scored, we were mature with what he had to do during that period before we got the late goals.

"I thought we were fantastic in the details and the distances. We won the ball back so many times and we were just frustrated [in the first half] we hadn't scored from open play.

"We were reliant with set-plays, but as first halves go, we were delighted by half-time. The players adapted really well and we were patient.

"The crowd helped us get over the line and the third goal was crucial."

Howe also reserved praise for Wilson, whose 18 Premier League goals make him Newcastle's highest scorer in a Premier League season since Alan Shearer 19 years ago.

"He's been incredible and I feel that his performance was right up there with one of the best I've seen him play, purely from a tactical perspective," Howe added.

"He has to lead the press and the one we bounce off initially. He kept going right until the end and his goalscoring record is excellent.

"I'm delighted for him, he's a huge player for us and a big presence in the dressing room."

De Zerbi: Newcastle deserve top four

Roberto De Zerbi bemoaned Brighton's lengthy injury list but admitted Newcastle deserved their win - and deserve to qualify for the Champions League.

"We deserved to lose the game," he told Sky Sports. "I don't want to make any excuses. We didn't play well in the first half so we deserved to lose the game.

"We conceded two goals from two set pieces but we didn't play well. We didn't stay in the best conditions, we have a lot of injuries, but we have the possibility to win on Sunday.

"We knew it would be a tough game but we're strong and we'll prepare the next game in the best way.

"We suffered physically against Newcastle and there were many players who didn't play in the last period, but I don't need to say anything because we knew it would be difficult.

"We have to forget this day and prepare the next game [against Southampton]. It is a very important match in front of our fans.

"Newcastle deserve to qualify for the Champions League."

Newcastle have two more Premier League games to play this season and are back on Sky Sports on Monday Night Football when they host Leicester next week; kick-off 8pm. Their final game of the season will be at Chelsea on Sunday May 28; kick-off 4.30pm.

Brighton play three more games before the end of the campaign. They host relegated Southampton on Sunday - kick-off 2pm - before hosting Manchester City on Wednesday, live on Sky Sports; kick-off 8pm.

Brighton's final game of the season sees them travel to Aston Villa on Sunday May 28; kick-off 4.30pm.

FPL stats: Newcastle 4-1 Brighton Goals: Wilson, Burn, Guimaraes, Undav

Assists: Trippier (2), Wilson, Almiron, Gilmour

Bonus points: Wilson, Trippier, Guimaraes

Opta stats: Newcastle rolling back the years