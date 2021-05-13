Newcastle vs Man City preview, team news, stats, prediction, live on Sky Sports

Team news, stats and prediction ahead of Newcastle vs Man City in the Premier League on Friday, live on Sky Sports (kick-off 8pm).

Team news

Newcastle striker Callum Wilson will miss Friday night's Premier League clash with newly-crowned champions Manchester City through injury.

Wilson suffered a hamstring injury during last Friday's 4-2 win at Leicester, in which he scored his 11th and 12th goals of the campaign, and will sit out the final three games of the season as a result.

Loan signing Joe Willock is fit after struggling with cramp late in the game at the King Power Stadium, but defender Fabian Schar serves the second instalment of a three-match ban and goalkeeper Karl Darlow and midfielder Isaac Hayden (both knee), skipper Jamaal Lascelles (foot) and winger Ryan Fraser (groin) are still sidelined.

Man City are likely to be without playmaker Kevin De Bruyne, who is still not fully fit after missing last week's loss to Chelsea through fatigue.

Defender John Stones is available again after completing a three-match domestic suspension.

Manager Pep Guardiola, who may start to rotate his squad in preparation for the Champions League final, has no other fitness concerns.

How to follow

Newcastle United

Manchester City Friday 14th May 7:30pm Kick off 8:00pm

Last time out...

Newcastle, in 16th place, can mathematically still finish as high as 11th if they win their remaining three Premier League games while Manchester City have already been confirmed as champions. They can finish the season on 89 points if they win all three of their remaining fixtures.

Image: Man City are the 2020/21 Premier League champions

Opta stats

Newcastle United have won one of their last 26 Premier League matches against Manchester City (D4 L21), winning 2-1 in January 2019 despite going behind in the opening minute.

Manchester City have won one of their last four away Premier League games against Newcastle (D2 L1), going ahead in all three games they failed to win.

Newcastle have managed just 41 shots in their seven Premier League matches against Pep Guardiola's Man City (W1 D1 L5), averaging just 23 per cent possession across those games. The Magpies last managed 10+ shots in a league game against City back in August 2014 (12).

Manchester City have conceded the first goal in just one of their last 22 Premier League matches against Newcastle, doing so in October 2015 - they came back to win 6-1 at the Etihad. They haven't done so in any of their last 12 visits to St James' Park, since a 1-0 defeat in September 2005.

Manchester City have won their last 11 away Premier League matches and a win in this match would see them break the all-time record in the top four tiers of English league football, currently held by Chelsea in 2008 and Manchester City themselves in 2017.

1:28 Newcastle head coach Steve Bruce says he hopes to be in charge of the club next season and has already started making plans for the new campaign.

Manchester City have kept 16 clean sheets away from home in all competitions this season and are one away from equalling the all-time record by a top-flight team in a season, after Liverpool in 1975-76, Chelsea in 2003-04 and Man Utd in 2008-09, who all kept 17 on the road.

Newcastle have won one of their last 20 Premier League matches against teams starting the day top of the table (D5 L14), a 2-1 win over Chelsea in December 2014.

In all competitions, Man City are unbeaten in 22 away matches (W20 D2), the longest ever run by an English top-flight team. Should they avoid defeat here, they will break the record away unbeaten run by a team in England's top four tiers, with Notts County also going 22 without defeat on the road between February and December 2012 as a League One side.

Newcastle striker Callum Wilson has been involved in 17 Premier League goals in 26 appearances for the Magpies this season (12 goals, five assists), the most by an Englishman in their first top-flight season for the club since Alan Shearer scored 25 goals and assisted seven more in 1996-97.

Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero has scored 15 goals in 14 Premier League appearances against Newcastle, averaging a goal every 61 minutes. Only three players have scored 16+ goals against an opponent in the competition - Alan Shearer against Leeds United (20), and Les Ferdinand & Alan Shearer against Everton (both 16).

