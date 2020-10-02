Newcastle vs Burnley preview, team news, kick-off, live on Sky

Team news and stats ahead of Newcastle vs Burnley in the Premier League on Saturday Night Football (kick-off 8pm).

Team news

Newcastle are hoping to welcome back winger Allan Saint-Maximin, who missed the Carabao Cup win at Newport on Wednesday through injury.

However, there are concerns over Jamaal Lascelles and Emil Krafth while Matt Ritchie is also facing two months out with a shoulder injury picked up against Tottenham last weekend. Martin Dubravka (ankle), Paul Dummett (tendon), Ciaran Clark (thigh), Matty Longstaff (thigh) and Dwight Gayle (knee) are also still sidelined, but Fabian Schar is available after featuring for half an hour in midweek.

The opposing team will be a familiar sight for Newcastle midfielder Jeff Hendrick, with the Republic of Ireland international having left Burnley for free in the summer.

Burnley wingers Johann Berg Gudmundsson and Robbie Brady could be involved at St James' Park. Gudmundsson suffered a knee injury against Sheffield United in the Carabao Cup a few weeks ago with Brady injuring his ribs in the opening league game at Leicester.

James Tarkowksi and Ashley Barnes are also in line for their first Premier League appearances of the season after successful returns in Wednesday's Carabao Cup exit to Man City.

However, Matthew Lowton is out after he suffered an ankle injury in a Raheem Sterling challenge in midweek while Jay Rodriguez (ankle), Ben Mee (thigh) and Jack Cork (ankle) also remain out.

How to follow

Newcastle vs Burnley will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Premier League from 7.45pm on Saturday Night Football; Kick-off at 8pm.

Opta stats

2:40 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Southampton's win at BUrnley in the Premier League

Newcastle are unbeaten in their last seven home league games against Burnley (W3 D4), including all four meetings in the Premier League (W1 D3). Burnley's last league win at Newcastle was back in April 1976 (1-0).

Burnley have kept a clean sheet in each of their last two Premier League meetings with Newcastle, as many as they had in their previous 14 top-flight matches against the Magpies.

50% of the eight Premier League meetings between Newcastle and Burnley have ended level, with each side winning two games apiece.

Newcastle have won just one of their last eight home league games (D4 L3), losing each of their last three in a row conceding three goals each time. Only Crystal Palace (April 1998) and Fulham (March 2014) have ever lost four consecutive Premier League home games while conceding 3+ goals each time.

Newcastle have scored with all three of their shots on target so far in the Premier League this season, netting with both against West Ham on MD1, one against Spurs last time out, and failing to register one against Brighton in the other.

Burnley haven't begun a league campaign with three straight defeats since 2003-04 in the second tier, while the last time they did so in the top-flight was in 1927-28.

