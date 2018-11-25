WATCH: Lukas Podolski, Andres Iniesta involved in J-League brawl

1:15 Tempers flared during a frantic finish in the J League clash between Shimizu S-Pulse and Vissel Kobe Tempers flared during a frantic finish in the J League clash between Shimizu S-Pulse and Vissel Kobe

Tempers flared during a frantic finale to the J-League clash between Shimizu S-Pulse and Vissel Kobe, as Andres Iniesta and Lukas Podolski were involved in an on-field brawl.

After Shimizu goalkeeper Yuji Rokutan scored an equaliser in the 14th minute of stoppage time, the red mist descended on Brazilian forward Wellington.

Vissel were already down to 10 men when Wellington received his marching orders for leading with his elbow in a challenge.

In the ensuing melee, Vissel's Iniesta was seen trying to play the peacemaker while Podolski was clearly upset with someone on the touchline.

Wellington refused to leave the pitch after being shown the red card, even wrestling his own goalkeeper Daiya Maekawa to the ground.

Hit play on the video link above to watch the angry end to a thrilling contest.