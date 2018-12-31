Tottenham not in title race due to Liverpool and Man City strength, says Neil Warnock

Neil Warnock says Tottenham will fall short in the title race this season

Neil Warnock believes Tottenham will have a "great" season, but insists they are not a title contender due to Liverpool and Manchester City's strength.

Warnock's Cardiff go into their game against Spurs on New Year's Day, live on Sky Sports, on the back of a 1-0 win over Leicester while Tottenham are looking to bounce back from their 3-1 defeat to Wolves.

Maurcio Pochettino's team are now nine points behind Liverpool and two behind Manchester City, who face each other on Thursday, and Warnock believes Liverpool will stay out in front.

"I don't think they (Tottenham) are title contenders but I think they are going to have a great season, said Warnock.

"It's such a strange thing, I think they would be (challenging for the title) in a normal situation but we've just got two incredible teams at the minute.

"At the moment one of them (Liverpool) is just flying. If Liverpool do get a result (against Manchester City) on Thursday it is very difficult to see anything else (other than Liverpool title win) really."

Highlights from Cardiff's win over Leicester in the Premier League.

Warnock's team will be up against Harry Kane who is still looking for his first goal against Cardiff and Warnock is wary of the threat.

"We've just to keep looking at ourselves," he added. "I think we've really improved in the last couple of games at the back after the Manchester United debacle and we've just to keep working on that line.

"On a good day for Harry Kane it doesn't matter what you do, he'll cut you to shreds.

Harry Kane scored against Wolves but he is yet to get a goal against Cardiff

"But we've coped quite well with a lot of top strikers and he's just another one we've got to try and cope with now.

"He (Kane) is just a good person as well, he epitomises everything that is good about English football. He's hard working, a captain, a leader, a talker."

Warnock has been impressed with Pochettino's achievements at Tottenham and he believes they could win the title in the future.

"They've got a lot of good players, you just never know," he said. "The top teams don't stand still. I don't know how much Liverpool spent last year but it looks good, £75m on a centre-half and £70m on a goalkeeper.

"A slight weakness in those areas last year and there aren't any weaknesses now.

"You can never say never but at the moment I would say Liverpool are as good as anybody in the world let alone England.

"But football changes quickly, one or two injuries or loss of forms and someone takes over.

"I think Tottenham have got a better squad than they've ever had. They used to have a good first XI that could beat anybody, now they've got a better squad all round."