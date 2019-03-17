Manchester City to face Brighton in FA Cup semi-final

The FA Cup semi-finals will take place at Wembley on the weekend of April 6-7

Manchester City will face Brighton in the FA Cup semi-finals as they continue their pursuit of a historic quadruple this season.

In the other tie, Watford will play Wolves with both semis set to take place at Wembley on the weekend of April 6-7.

Pep Guardiola's City are chasing an unprecedented four trophies as they look to claim the Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup to add to their League Cup success.

Their last FA Cup success came back in 2011 when a 1-0 victory over Stoke City gave the club their first piece of silverware for 35 years.

1:10 Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said it is the authorities' responsibility to ensure there is VAR at matches, after his side's 3-2 win over Swansea Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said it is the authorities' responsibility to ensure there is VAR at matches, after his side's 3-2 win over Swansea

However, City were made to work for their passage into this year's semi-final, coming from two goals behind to beat Swansea 3-2 at the Liberty Stadium.

Brighton's reward for reaching their first FA Cup semi-final since 1983 after beating Millwall on penalties is now the daunting prospect of facing them.

Meanwhile, Watford reached the semi-finals for the seventh time in their history with a 2-1 win over Crystal Palace in Saturday's early encounter.

Their semi-final opponents, Wolves, beat Manchester United by the same scoreline at Molineux.