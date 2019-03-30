Liverpool not under pressure to win Premier League, says Jamie Carragher

Jamie Carragher says the pressure is off Liverpool in the title race because everybody expects Manchester City to win the Premier League.

Reigning champions City went top of the table with a comfortable 2-0 win at Fulham on Saturday, although Liverpool will return to first place with a victory over Tottenham on Sunday, live on Sky Sports.

Liverpool have led the league for much of the season, and Carragher believes becoming the chasers rather than the chased can help Jurgen Klopp's men.

He said: "I think the pressure has come off Liverpool slightly because I think everyone expects City to win the league now.

"It may not be the worst thing in the world if City go in front. If you're up there, you're there to be shot at.

"There were lots of questions being thrown at Liverpool and they weren't really answering them. For two or three weeks they had a lot of draws in games.

"Since City have gone in front, Liverpool have had a decent little run of winning games, but they need to continue that now."

After Spurs' visit to Anfield, Liverpool travel to play Southampton before hosting Chelsea in what Carragher sees as a key run of games for his former club.

However, he believes that if the Reds come through those three fixtures unscathed, City will have to win away to Manchester United next month.

Manchester City beat Fulham 2-0 at Craven Cottage on Saturday to return to the top of the Premier League

"I think it will go to the wire," said Carragher. "Liverpool have the tougher fixtures over the next two or three weeks.

"I think if they come out the other side of that and they're still in the same position, they can force City so as they have to win at Old Trafford.

"I know Manchester United fans are desperate for Liverpool not to win the league, but City have got a great chance to win the quadruple and that would topple Manchester United's treble from '99.

"So it's a big dilemma I think for United. What would you rather happen - Liverpool win the league, or City win the quadruple? I think a lot of them may start changing their opinions and try to get a decent result against City."