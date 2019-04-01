Virgil van Dijk launches ball out of Anfield after Liverpool's late win

Watch as Toby Alderweireld's 90th-minute own goal sparked wild scenes of celebrations at Anfield, with Virgil van Dijk's actions in particular causing a stir.

Liverpool's breathed life into their Premier League challenge with the most dramatic of late victories against Tottenham on Super Sunday.

Upon clinching that crucial three points, Van Dijk collected the ball out of the Spurs goal after Liverpool's winner had trickled over the line and jogged towards the corner flag to join in with his team-mate's celebration before punting the ball up and over the Main Stand at Anfield.

But were Van Dijk's actions an overzealous celebration, or a shrewd way to waste time?

Hit the video above and decide!