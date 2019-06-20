Chelsea set to appoint Petr Cech in technical role

Petr Cech celebrates with the Premier League trophy at Stamford Bridge in 2015

Chelsea are set to announce the return of Petr Cech to the club in a technical role, Sky Sports News understands.

The 37-year-old was at Stamford Bridge on Thursday to complete his return to the club four years after moving to London rivals Arsenal, confirming the story Sky Sports News first broke a month ago.

Cech announced earlier this year that he was retiring at the end of the season, with his last professional match coming in Arsenal's 4-1 defeat to Chelsea in the Europa League final in May.

Cech's career ended in defeat with Arsenal falling short against Chelsea in the Europa League final in Baku in May

The former Czech Republic international spent 11 years at Chelsea, winning 13 major trophies including four Premier League titles and the Champions League.

He will return to Stamford Bridge to replace Michael Emenalo, who left his role as Chelsea's technical director in November 2017 to join Monaco.

One of Cech's first involvements will be to advise the club on the appointment of a new manager following the departure of Maurizio Sarri.

Cech's former team-mate Frank Lampard has been heavily linked with the job, with reports suggesting he's on the verge of sealing a return to Chelsea.

Lampard enjoyed a successful first year in management after guiding Derby to the Sky Bet Championship play-off final, only to narrowly miss out on promotion to the Premier League following defeat to Aston Villa.