Bruno Fernandes cannot be replaced, says Sporting Lisbon head coach Marcel Keizer

Bruno Fernandes has expressed a desire to play in England

Sporting Lisbon head coach Marcel Keizer hopes midfielder Bruno Fernandes will stay at the club, conceding "a player of his quality cannot be replaced".

The 24-year-old Portugal international revealed his desire to play in England earlier this week amid interest from Manchester United.

When asked about a possible departure of Fernandes, Keizer told Sport TV: "A player of his quality cannot be replaced.

"If it were up to me, the market would close, it's good enough for me. But all the teams are waiting to see what happens with respect to new players and possible transfers.

"Sporting wants to keep the best but we are not in a position to keep all of our players and something will happen but I do hope they can stay."

Fernandes enjoyed the best campaign of his career so far last season

Fernandes signed a new five-year contract with Sporting only last summer, although that deal includes a £31m release clause.

If a club meets that fee but Sporting refuse to sell, Fernandes will be due £4.5m in compensation.

Sporting are understood to value Fernandes at around £60m.

Last season, Fernandes enjoyed the best campaign of his career so far, scoring 32 goals in 50 matches for Sporting.

He was also part of the Portugal squad that won the inaugural UEFA Nations League earlier this summer, defeating Netherlands 1-0 in the final.

