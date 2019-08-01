Super 6 and Fantasy Football are back! Your ultimate guide to 2019/20

Sky Games are back! Gear up for the new season with our bumper guide to Super 6 and Fantasy Football in 2019/20...

Soccer Saturday Super 6 returns this weekend with its biggest ever jackpot, placing £2m up for grabs if two million players enter.

Fantasy Football is also back with a new game 'Ultimate XI', which allows managers to pick their best 11 for the first game week, with £100,000 up for grabs.

The Sky Games you love to play are bigger and better than ever for the 2019/20 season. From rule changes to top tips from former champions, here's all you need to know ahead of the new campaign...

Super 6 - £2m jackpot countdown

You read right.

Super 6 will have a £2m jackpot for the first round of the season - but if, and only if, Super 6 reaches two million entries for the opening round of the new term.

Super 6 round one games - Saturday August 3:

Barnsley vs Fulham

Brentford vs Birmingham

Reading vs Sheffield Wednesday

Stoke vs QPR

Swansea vs Hull

Wigan vs Cardiff

Super 6 - top tips

Need some advice when making your selections? The Super 6 site is packed full of all the information you need, including form across the last six games.

The Soccer Saturday team will be back with their predictions for every game and as well as going head-to-head with the pundits, you can take on your mates in a league.

Sky Sports Fantasy Football - rule changes

Fantasy Football is back - but with some changes for 2019/20.

Man of the Match winners will only be rewarded with three - rather than five - points, while bonus points have changed, with thresholds for tackles, saves and shots all lower.

The likes of Aaron Wan Bissaka and N'Golo Kante could be shrewd picks, along with new signings such as Aston Villa goalkeeper Tom Heaton, who is likely to face plenty of shots throughout the campaign.

Predict your £100k Ultimate XI

Fantasy Football Ultimate XI is our new game - for the first Premier League weekend only.

In Ultimate XI, you pick a 3-4-3 formation, with an unlimited budget, in the hope of matching the 11 highest-scoring players from game week one.

Match all 11 players and win the £100,000 jackpot prize - it's that simple!

Sky Sports Fantasy Football - case for the defence

A closer look at Fantasy Football trends of recent seasons shows the importance of defence.

Last year saw a record number of defenders (five) break into the top 10 point-scorers in the Sky Sports Fantasy Football charts - the most out of any position.

Take a look through the vault as Sky Games dissect the increased importance of defenders, how many made the top five charts and why their points tallies are continuing to increase year on year...