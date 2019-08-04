Riyad Mahrez out of Manchester City Community Shield win due to sinus issue, says Pep Guardiola

0:48 Pep Guardiola has revealed why Riyad Mahrez was ruled out of Manchester City's Community Shield win over Liverpool Pep Guardiola has revealed why Riyad Mahrez was ruled out of Manchester City's Community Shield win over Liverpool

Pep Guardiola says he left Riyad Mahrez out of the Community Shield win against Liverpool over concerns the player could have breached doping rules, as the club lacked full details of medication he used for a sinus issue.

The Algeria intentional only returned to training on Friday after leading his country to victory in the African Cup of Nations final last month.

Guardiola said: "For doping control, today was a risk because the doctors didn't have it (full details).

Man City vs Tottenham Live on

"That's why he wasn't in the squad to play some minutes. He could have played some minutes but we could not take a risk because the doctors did not have exactly the medicines."

City beat Liverpool 5-4 in a penalty shootout on Sunday after the Community Shield ended 1-1 in regulation time, with goals coming from Raheem Sterling and Joel Matip.

0:46 Guardiola says Manchester City's penalty shoot-out win over Liverpool in the Community Shield on Sunday was 'tremendously demanding' Guardiola says Manchester City's penalty shoot-out win over Liverpool in the Community Shield on Sunday was 'tremendously demanding'

Meanwhile, the Manchester City manager also revealed after his side's triumph at Wembley how last season's treble winners "could not afford" to sign Harry Maguire from Leicester this summer.

According to Sky in Italy, City have reopened talks to sign Joao Cancelo from Juventus ahead of transfer deadline day on August 8.

Follow the Summer Transfer Window on Sky Sports

Sky Sports News brings you the very latest news from this summer's transfer market with three new shows.

Start your day with Good Morning Transfers at 9am as our team of reporters bring you the latest news and insight. Transfer Talk then follows at midday delivering analysis of the biggest stories. And join us at 7pm for the definitive round-up of the day's news with The Transfer Show.

And as well as tuning into Sky Sports News, don't miss a thing with our dedicated Transfer Centre blog.

Also See:

There's also the Transfer Talk Podcast, the daily UK, Regional and European Paper Talk, plus features across skysports.com and the Sky Sports App.

Watch more games this season for less with our Total Football Offer. Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Premier League channels for just £18 extra a month!