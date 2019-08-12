European Paper Talk: Bayern Munich to move for Philippe Coutinho

Philippe Coutinho could yet move away from Barcelona

We asked our friends at Football Whispers to round up all the latest news and gossip from the continent.

Spain

Bayern Munich have held early talks with Barcelona over a move for Philippe Coutinho. The Brazilian is behind Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, Antoine Griezmann and Ousmane Dembele at the Nou Camp and is available for transfer. (Mundo Deportivo)

Real Madrid are increasingly confident they can sign Neymar from Paris Saint-Germain this summer. Los Blancos would have to offload Gareth Bale, James Rodriguez and Mariano Diaz before a deal for the Brazilian could be completed. (Marca)

Atletico Madrid have turned their attention to Valencia forward Rodrigo and could pay the Spain international's £55m buyout clause. (Marca)

Edinson Cavani has agreed to join David Beckham's MLS franchise Inter Miami when his contract with PSG expires next summer. (AS)

Edinson Cavani has reportedly agreed to join David Beckham's MLS franchise Inter Miami

Inter remain interested in Barcelona midfielder Ivan Rakitic but are not willing to match the La Liga champions' £45m valuation. (Sport)

Italy

Inter Milan will attempt to sign Sergej Milinkovic-Savic from Lazio before the Serie A transfer window closes. The Nerazzurri would have to offload Mauro Icardi and Joao Mario before a deal for the Serbian could be completed. (Tuttosport)

Paris Saint-Germain sporting director Leonardo has held talks with Juventus star Paulo Dybala's representatives over a move to Ligue 1. (Tuttosport)

AC Milan are interested in Sporting star Bruno Fernandes, who was linked with Manchester United and Tottenham throughout the summer. The Serie A side are prepared to offer striker Andre Silva as part of any deal for the midfielder. (Tuttosport)

Manchester United defender Matteo Darmian has agreed to join Inter Milan when his contract expires at the end of the season. (Rai Sport)

Matteo Darmian will join Inter Milan at the end of the season, according to reports

Franck Ribery has held talks with Fiorentina over a potential move. The French winger is a free agent after leaving Bayern Munich earlier in the summer. (Sky Italia)

Sami Khedira will not leave Juventus this summer after the German midfielder forced his way into Maurizio Sarri's first-team plans. The German had been linked with both Arsenal and Wolves. (Sky Italia)

Roma are set to sign Juventus defender Daniele Rugani. The centre-back will join on an initial two-year loan before the move is made permanent in the summer of 2021. (Corriere dello Sport)

Germany

Leroy Sane's knee injury has not put off Bayern Munich but the Bundesliga champions may wait until next summer to launch a move for the Manchester City winger. (Bild)

Bayern haven't dropped their interest in Chelsea's Callum Hudson-Odoi. The England international has yet to extend his contract with the Blues, which expires next summer. (Kicker)

France

Barcelona will rival Real Madrid in the race to sign Neymar and Paris Saint-Germain are now open to a part-exchange deal which would see Coutinho arrive in the French capital. (RMC)

Manchester United target Wissam Ben Yedder is set to leave Sevilla and sign with Monaco. The French side are prepared to pay the striker's £35m buyout clause. (L'Equipe)

Thought the transfer window was closed? Wrong. Across Europe, plenty of deals are still being done, with Premier League players still able to move to the continent.

The transfer window for Spain's La Liga, Italy's Serie A, Germany's Bundesliga and France's Ligue 1 closes at varying times on Monday September 2. Meanwhile, League One, League Two and Scottish clubs can also do deals until September 2.

Follow our Transfer Centre blog for all the latest news and rumours from the window...