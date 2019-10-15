European Golden Boy: Mason Mount and Phil Foden on final 20-man shortlist

Despite his lack of game time for Manchester City, Phil Foden has been selected on the final 20-man shortlist

Mason Mount and Phil Foden have been included on the final 20-man shortlist for the prestigious 2019 European Golden Boy award.

England international and Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho has also been selected after a breakthrough season in the Bundesliga last term.

The award, established by Italian publication Tuttosport, is given to the best player under the age of 21 in Europe.

Chelsea's Mount and Manchester City's Foden, along with Arsenal's Matteo Guendouzi and Everton's Moise Kean, are the only representatives from the Premier League.

Mason Mount has flourished for Chelsea in his first Premier League season

They have been selected alongside the likes of last year's winner Matthijs de Ligt, Atletico Madrid's Joao Felix and breakthrough Barcelona star Ansu Fati.

Former winners of the award include Wayne Rooney (2004), Lionel Messi (2005), Sergio Aguero (2007), Paul Pogba (2013), Raheem Sterling (2014), Anthony Martial (2015) and Kylian Mbappe (2018).

The winner will be announced on December 16, with the award decided by 30 journalists from media outlets across the continent.

Matthijs de Ligt could become the first player to win the award twice

Final 20-man shortlist

Matthijs de Ligt (Juventus), Alphonso Davies (Bayern Munich), Gianluigi Donnarumma (AC Milan), Ansu Fati (Barcelona), Phil Foden (Manchester City), Matteo Guendouzi (Arsenal), Erling Braut Haland (RB Salzburg), Kai Havertz (Bayer Leverkusen), Joao Felix (Atlético de Madrid), Dejan Joveljic (Eintracht Frankfurt), Moise Kean (Everton), Kang-in Lee (Valencia CF), Andrij Oleksijovyc (Valladolid), Donyell Malen (PSV Eindhoven), Mason Mount (Chelsea), Rodrygo (Real Madrid), Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund), Ferran Torres (Valencia CF), Vinicius Junior (Real Madrid), Nicolo Zaniolo (AS Roma).