Victor Camarasa not set to leave Crystal Palace in January, says Roy Hodgson

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson does not expect Victor Camarasa to leave the club in January.

The Spanish midfielder, who scored five goals in a season-long loan at Cardiff last season, joined Crystal Palace on loan from Real Betis in the summer with an option to buy for £15m at the end of the season.

However, he has played just five Premier League minutes for the club and featured as an unused substitute in four other games.

Reports in Spain suggest Betis are exploring the possibility of cancelling the loan in order to sell him in the January transfer window, but Hodgson has denied those reports and insists Camarasa will eventually be given his chance.

"There's no news on that, he's been training very well. His misfortune, I suppose, is to come at a time when we have an awful lot of midfield players," he said.

"As far as I'm concerned I'm happy to be working with him here, I'm planning on him staying but who knows I guess.

"It's not been possible for him to break in because he is also in very tough competition with Max Meyer. They are both offensive players, they both bring us something different, we like both of them."

Camarasa's only real action for Crystal Palace came against Colchester in the second round of the Carabao Cup as they were knocked out on penalties by the League Two side.

Hodgson has urged Camarasa to remain patient and has praised the way he has conducted himself.

"His work in training has been very good and he's been exceptionally professional and I respect him as a player," the manager added.

"Of course, like all players, he's not alone, they're not happy if they're not playing in the team but they have to accept that.

"You know we have got 20 fit outfield players and I can only play 10, so I'm afraid I've made 10 pretty unhappy with my team selection."