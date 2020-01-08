Manchester United vs Manchester City player ratings

1:55 Highlights of the Carabao Cup semi-final, first leg between Manchester United and Manchester City Highlights of the Carabao Cup semi-final, first leg between Manchester United and Manchester City

Manchester United

David de Gea - 7

Never got near Bernardo Silva's fabulous effort and nowhere near where he needed to be when Riyad Mahrez waltzed around him for City's second. But his save in the build-up to City's third was a fine stop, as was his block from Mahrez immediately before Marcus Rashford's consolation.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka - 6

As you would expect: excellent in defence, tigerish in the tackle, and entirely devoid of any moments on the front foot that bolstered United's attacking output.

Phil Jones - 5

Suffered a torrid night. Unwisely stood off and watched as Bernardo unleashed his unstoppable strike into the top corner to open the scoring and was then turned inside out by Kevin De Bruyne for City's third.

Victor Lindelof - 5

All at sea for City's second goal, his weak header compounded by his casual retreat and failure to cut out Bernardo's lovely through ball. Like Jones, seemed utterly unable to get to grips with City's attacking movement and bewildered by Pep Guardiola's refusal to play with an obvious striking focal point.

Brandon Williams - 6

There is a huge amount of potential, and he stuck to his task doggedly even when City overloaded on his side of the pitch, but this felt like an excursion too far for the 19-year-old rookie. But for Mahrez opting to take avoiding action when Williams launched himself recklessly in the 55th minute, his evening could have ended then and there.

Fred - 6

Admirable effort but in the final reckoning he failed to lay a glove, or foot, on City's ever-changing midfield. Is he good enough to play central midfield for Manchester United? The debate goes on.

Andreas Pereira - 5

Never stopped running, never stopped trying, but never really managed to make his effort count - except, of course, when misfortune struck just before half-time and he turned the ball into his own net.

Daniel James - 4

Has lost some of his early-season sparkle in recent weeks and barely featured before being replaced just after the hour mark. In need of a break at a time in the season when United's fixture list is particularly demanding.

Jesse Lingard - 4

Hard not to compare Lingard's meagre contribution and composure on the rare occasions he took possession of the ball with the verve of his opposition counterparts. Substitution at half-time could be a big moment in his United career for all the wrong reasons.

Marcus Rashford - 7

Took his goal in clinical manner having also fashioned United's best first-half moment. The shame, then, from United's perspective was that he saw so little of the ball.

Mason Greenwood - 6

Snatched at the one half-chance which fell his way before the break and showed some decent touches on United's rare breakaways. But a sobering night after all the recent excitement.

Substitutes:

Nemanja Matic - 7

Made a difference after his half-time introduction, adding ballast to the midfield, getting close to Bernardo and triggering a tactical rejig which eventually produced a glimmer of hope for United that the tie is not yet completely over.

Angel Gomes - 7

Thrown into the lion's den with almost 30 minutes remaining but played his part in United restoring a semblance of respectability to the scoreline.

Anthony Martial - N/A

On for the final few minutes.

Manchester City

Claudio Bravo - 6

Conceded to the one meaningful shot he faced all evening.

Kyle Walker - 8

Must have been surprised by the amount of space he was given to attack United's left-hand side when City ran riot in the first half. Fully exploited the largesse with only Raheem Sterling's lack of finishing preventing Walker adding a few more goalscoring assists.

Nicolas Otamendi - 6

Positioning was a little suspect for United's goal, but largely safe and sound at the heart of City's defence - something which has not always been the case this season.

Fernandinho - 7

Assured, classy and really beginning to look at home in his new position.

Benjamin Mendy - 6

Largely untested and relatively subdued in attack with the bulk of City's brightest attacking moments tending to take place on the opposite flank.

Rodrigo - 7

Alongside Ilkay Gundogan, set the base on which City's inter-changing attack were able to run riot. Booked for a cynical foul on Greenwood, but otherwise unruffled all evening.

Ilkay Gundogan - 8

Misplaced a pass in the 89th minute - an act so out of keeping with the rest of his performance that it needed noting down.

Riyad Mahrez - 8

The quick, mesmerising feet with which he bypassed Williams midway through the second half was a lovely moment, but of far greater consequence was his clinical finish, rounding De Gea with apparent ease to score City's second goal and confirm their superiority. A player of the highest class.

Kevin De Bruyne - 8

Wonderful shimmy to create City's third goal and the embodiment of the visitors' fascinating shape-shifting brilliance. Popped up all over the pitch, seeking and finding space, causing confusion for his hosts, and making a fool of everyone silly enough to try to define City's formation with their players in a definitive position.

Bernardo Silva - 9

Sublime from start to finish as a false number nine. His strike into the top corner was the definition of an unsaveable goal and he followed that up with the cute pass which created City's game-ending second. The tie's outstanding contributor.

Raheem Sterling - 7

One of the few - only? - City players who might look back at their display with something akin to a misgiving. Could and really should have converted one of the half-dozen chances or half-chances he was given to break his duck against United at the Stretford End.

Substitutes:

Gabriel Jesus - N/A

Replaced De Bruyne for the final 10 minutes.

Phil Foden

Given a very brief run out.