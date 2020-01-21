Tammy Abraham: Frank Lampard unsure over Chelsea striker's injury

0:19 Chelsea boss Frank Lampard reacts to Tammy Abraham picking up an ankle injury against Arsenal that could keep him out for a fortnight Chelsea boss Frank Lampard reacts to Tammy Abraham picking up an ankle injury against Arsenal that could keep him out for a fortnight

Frank Lampard said he was unsure on the severity of the injury sustained by Tammy Abraham during Chelsea's 2-2 draw with Arsenal at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday.

Abraham suffered an ankle injury scare after sliding into an advertising hoarding late in the match under a challenge from Rob Holding.

The 22-year-old needed to be helped from the field after full time and asked about the severity of the injury, Lampard replied: "He has had ice on his ankle, but I haven't spoken to him yet, so I don't know."

It is another potential injury blow to England manager Gareth Southgate with forwards Harry Kane and Marcus Rashford already facing long spells on the sidelines ahead of Euro 2020.

Lampard though insists Chelsea have the firepower to cope without Abraham, who has 13 Premier League goals this term, if his ankle problem keeps him sidelined for several weeks.

"Yes, yes; and we have the players there to do that," Lampard said.

"I hope he's not [out for several weeks], but if he is then yes, we do have the players."

Chelsea boss Lampard refused to dampen down links to want-away Paris Saint-Germain striker Edinson Cavani on Monday, and any lengthy injury to Abraham could increase the Blues' need to recruit a striker in the January window.

Olivier Giroud wants to join Inter Milan to link back up with ex-Blues boss Antonio Conte, while Chelsea also have Michy Batshuayi as their other centre-forward option.

Lampard reiterated Chelsea are more likely to look at loan deals than permanent transfers this month, as he plots his long-term strategy at the club.

"I know and I feel where we need strengthening," said Lampard.

"It's not going to be just January, this is more of a short-term window for us.

"This season has given us some answers on the pitch in where we need to improve. But that's not so much for this window."

Hector Bellerin drilled Arsenal to a share of the spoils after Cesar Azpilicueta had thought his late strike had earned the Blues victory.

David Luiz was sent off against his former club with Jorginho slotting a penalty for Chelsea, but Gabriel Martinelli hit back for the Gunners in a turbulent west London clash.

Lamenting his side's inability to seal victory against Arsenal's 10 men, Lampard added: "At that point when you go 2-1 up, you've got to get the basics right.

"The second goal was soft, it's soft for a right-back to cut inside and roll it into the far corner. We have to be honest about that."